Opposition leaders like RAILA, KALONZO, MUDAVADI and WETANGULA are failures – UHURU

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House Nairobi hosted Kajiado County leaders and called on them to support the Jubilee agenda in this year’s election.





He cautioned the country against falling for the opposition propaganda that the Government has not fulfilled the pledges it gave to the people.





The President cited various projects undertaken by the Government in Kajiado in the past three and half years, saying no other government has ‘’done what Jubilee has done for the Maasai’’.





“Jubilee government has done a lot in Kajiado from technical training institutes, water projects, roads and electricity connection,” said the President.





He said more than 60,000 households have been connected to electricity in Kajiado, and that some roads are under construction and others will be launched soon. The President cited the construction of Isinya-Mashuru and Ngong-Kiserian roads.





He said it is unfortunate that the opposition spreads lies, yet its leaders have nothing to show for the many decades they have been in government.





“Musalia Mudavadi joined Government as a Cabinet minister when I was still in school. He was..



