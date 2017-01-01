ONYANGO OLOO’s defection forces UHURU to make drastic changes! Is he running scared?

Thursday January 26, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has made drastic changes to his campaign team in Luo Nyanza.





This follows the defection of former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM, where he allegedly went with Jubilee’s secret files regarding the stealing of the 2013 elections.





In the new changes, Uhuru has appointed former Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju, who is also the head of the Jubilee Secretariat, to lead his Presidential campaigns in Nyanza.





He also appointed nominated Senator Joy Gwendo, Rachuonyo MP, James Rege, Lawyer Ambrose Weda and Atieno Atieno, who is the chairperson of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake (Kisumu County) to help Tuju with the campaigns to ensure he gets at least some votes in the region which is considered Raila Odinga’s stronghold.





“We have already started work and I can assure you that we will get more votes for Uhuru here than he got in 2013,” Gwendo confirmed the changes.



