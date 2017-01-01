ONYANGO OLOO should be rotting in jail! See how he helped JOHO get re-elected in 2017.

Friday January 20, 2017

Friday January 20, 2017 - Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta for CORD leader, Raila Odinga, on Wednesday in a shocking announcement that almost made Jubilee supporters soil their pants.

Onyango said he ditched Jubilee because he realized it is a party that is full of political conmen and even shared secrets about how Uhuru rigged Raila Odinga in 2013.


But a day after Onyango left the ruling coalition, fresh details have emerged over how Onyango was slowly destroying Jubilee Party from within.

In Mombasa, Jubilee leaders said Oloo was a man with a mission of ensuring Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, is re-elected again in 2017.

The leaders cited the..

