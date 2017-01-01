ONYANGO is behaving like a jilted lover, UHURU won the 2013 polls fair and square - SAKAJA.

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Nominated MP, Johnson Sakaja, has rubbished claims by former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, that President Uhuru Kenyatta rigged the 2013 General Elections.





In a phone interview with a local daily on Thursday , Sakaja said Oloo, who ditched Jubilee for ODM, is only issuing threats and he has no secrets that he could sell to ODM.





“He has nothing.”





“All he dealt with was administration.”





“There is nothing that we have to hide.”





“We did our job and won the elections.”





“There will no...



