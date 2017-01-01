Only a fool will say there is no God - This short clip will make your day! WATCH

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 04:36

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - This poor guy beliefs there is no God and wanted to prove to these kids that indeed God doesn’t exist but he was wrong.

The smart kids beat him at his own game leaving him scratching his head in shame.

The fact that you cannot see God in person doesn’t mean he doesn’t exist.


This is as hilarious as it is eye-opening.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno