OMAR says JOHO is a threat to national security! He has bodyguards equivalent to UHURU.

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, has asked the Government to investigate the conduct of his Governor, Hassan Joho, because he has been misusing firearms.





Addressing a Press Conference on Tuesday , Omar claimed that the Mombasa Governor moves around with more guns than Deputy President William Ruto and urged the Government to audit his firearms licence.





“It is only the President that has the number of police officers and...



