OLOO was RAILA ODINGA‘s mole in Jubilee, he will not affect anything - WAITITU reveals.

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waititu, has said former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, was Raila Odinga’s mole in Jubilee and was secretly making calls to ODM leaders to give them information about the Jubilee Party.





Speaking on Wednesday after Oloo joined ODM, Waititu said Oloo was even barred from any seat in the newly formed Jubilee Party because Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, knew he was Raila's mole who was leaking party secrets.





Waititu said the...



