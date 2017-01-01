OLOO reveals how UHURU will lose terribly to RAILA in 2017 polls - This is what’s happening

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, finally made good his threat and defected from Jubilee Party to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.





Addressing the Press in Kisumu, Oloo, who was among the brains that helped Uhuru rig his way to State House in the 2013 polls, launched a verbal attack against the Jubilee Party.





In the press briefing, he explained how the..



