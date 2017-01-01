OLOO reveals how UHURU panicked after he officially joined RAILA ODINGA’s ODM.

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo , has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta panicked after he announced that he is ditching Jubilee Party for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).





In an interview with Ramogi FM on Wednesday , Oloo revealed how top Jubilee leaders led by Uhuru panicked after realising that he was joining ODM.





He said he was subjected to undue pressure to shelve the idea. He said the State offered to airlift him from Kisumu and abort his defection.





“I had to lie to them I will book a flight to Nairobi and there was no need of dispatching a chopper to pick me up,” Oloo said.





He said those are clear pointers that Jubilee is desperate and they are sensing defeat in 2017.





Oloo said he left JP with faithful lieutenants saying he cannot name them for fear of reprisal and intimidation that he was subjected to.





He also said he will continue sharing Jubilee’s secrets with Raila Odinga until he wins the 2017 General Elections.





