OLIECH’s ex-girlfriend, PAULAH, drops like it’s hot! See those LUYHA assets (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 04 January 2017 - Paulah Mumia, the ex-girlfriend to fading footballer, Dennis Oliech, has paraded her thick derriere and nicely shaped curves to show men what Oliech used to b@ng when they were in love.





Oliech was dating Paulah early last year before dumping her like garbage after satisfying his manly needs.





Word has it that he is now dating curvaceous singer Avril.





See photos of Paulah showing off her curvy body in the next page.



