Official! RAILA to be sworn-in as President in Tanzania if UHURU refuses to hand over power

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - It is now official that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be sworn in as the 5th President of Kenya whether or not Jubilee rigs the August polls.





This was revealed by Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, who is also the Ford Kenya Deputy Party Leader.





Speaking in Kibra on Saturday , Khalwale warned Jubilee against manipulating the outcome of the August elections to favour President Uhuru Kenyatta.





He noted that if push comes to shove and Uhuru refuses to hand over power, Raila will be sworn in as President from Tanzania, owing to the good relationship he has with President John Pombe Magufuli, just as it happened in Gambia.





“Opposition had learned valuable lessons from the situation in Gambia where the winner, Adama Barrow was sworn in at the country’s embassy in Senegal after Yahya Jammeh refused to cede power,” stated Khalwale.





“Senegal has taught us a new tactic. When Adama Barrow won the General Election in Gambia, he was sworn in from Senegal after Yahya refused to relinquish power. We want to assure you, President Uhuru Kenyatta, if you play, we are going to be sworn in from Tanzania,” he added amid cheers and applause from the crowd.





