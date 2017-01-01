Office Messenger Vacancy in Nairobi

Office Messenger at Electronics Store

We are an Electronics shop that mainly sells Tablets, Smart phones and accessories in Nairobi.

We are looking for a young & vibrant Messenger who will also be the store-keeper.

The successful candidate will be sending parcels to clients mainly within CBD.

Will be receiving, labeling and maintaining stock at the store. And when need arises will be attending to calls and customers at the shop.

Reporting hours is 9 am to 7 pm Mon to Friday and 9 am to 5pm on Saturday.

Punctuality is A MUST.

Requirements

· MUST HAVE PASSION FOR THE JOB & EXCEPTIONAL AT CUSTOMER SERVICE.

· MUST be honest and trustworthy

· Age: Below 26yrs.

· MUST have a warm and pleasant personality and great attitude.

· MUST have good communication skills. Fluent in English and Kiswahili.

· MUST be able to work without supervision.

· Must be able to work under pressure in a fast paced environment.

· Must be available full-time. Should not be doing any part-time classes (Day or Night)

· Minimum qualifications; O level certificate and computer literacy certificates.

3 Months Probation

PAY KSH 14, 000