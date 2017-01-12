Office Assistant Vacancy in Nairobi

Job Vacancy: Office Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Human Resource Consultancy

Flexi Personnel Ltd is a HR Company that was founded in 2008 and is currently the fastest growing HR firm in Kenya. They are seeking to recruit an Office Assistant.

The ideal candidate will provide administrative support to ensure the efficient running of the office

Duties and Responsibilities

· Carry out duties as an office messenger

· Report any faults on all office equipment

· Assist with filing and preparation of documents

· Ensure the archives is kept in order at all times

· Make tea for office staff and visitors

· Cleaning of the office

· Ensure that packages or messages are delivered in a timely manner while maintaining a high degree of security

Qualifications:

· At least a Certificate from a recognized institution

· Excellent communication skills both in English and Swahili

· Minimum 1 year experience in a similar position

· Strong interpersonal skills & ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse groups of people

· Available to start immediately.

· Team player with good attitude towards work

· Knowledge of computer packages will be an added advantage

hr@flexi-personnel.com before close of business 12th January, 2017. To apply, send your CV and cover letter only tobefore close of business 12th January, 2017.

Clearly indicate the position applied for on the subject line.

Disclaimer: Flexi Personnel Ltd does not charge job seekers for placement.