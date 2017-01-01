Office Assistant Cum Driver Job in Kenya

Office Assistant Cum Driver Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:21
Office Assistant Cum Driver
Location: Kisumu
Salary: Negotiable
A mid sized Firm in Kisumu dealing with import of machinery for sugar mills beside carrying out project work in sugar & other industries is looking to hire the above stated position.
The preferred candidate should be IT Savvy.
Previous experience in a cyber cafe is preferred.
He should be a degree/diploma graduate in IT or business related course.
Should be proficient in Microsoft office suite especially in Excel, Microsoft word with minimum speed 25-30 words per minute.
Beside above he must have at least 2 years’ experience in car driving.
The car driving shall be 5-7 days in a month and rest of the days he has to do office work.
It is a permanent & full time job and the future is bright for the right candidate who wants to make it in the company.
Applications should be sent to jobs@jobsikaz.com with the subject title as “Accounts Clerk- Kisumu” not later than 10th of this month.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.