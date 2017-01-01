Office Assistant Cum Driver Job in Kenya

Office Assistant Cum Driver 

Location: Kisumu

Salary: Negotiable

A mid sized  Firm  in Kisumu dealing with import of machinery for sugar mills beside carrying out project work in sugar & other industries is looking to hire the above stated position.

The preferred candidate should be IT Savvy. 

Previous experience in a cyber cafe is preferred.

He should be a degree/diploma graduate in IT or business related course.

Should be proficient in Microsoft office suite especially in Excel, Microsoft word with minimum speed 25-30 words per minute.

Beside above he must have at least 2 years’ experience in car driving. 

The car driving shall be 5-7 days in a month and rest of the days he has to do office work.

It is a permanent & full time job and the future is bright for the right candidate who wants to make it in the company.
 
Applications should be sent to jobs@jobsikaz.com with the subject title as “Accounts Clerk- Kisumu” not later than 10th of this month. 

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

   

