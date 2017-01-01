Office Assistant Cum Driver Job in Kenya

Office Assistant Cum Driver



Location: Kisumu



Salary: Negotiable



A mid sized Firm in Kisumu dealing with import of machinery for sugar mills beside carrying out project work in sugar & other industries is looking to hire the above stated position.



The preferred candidate should be IT Savvy.





Previous experience in a cyber cafe is preferred.





He should be a degree/diploma graduate in IT or business related course.





Should be proficient in Microsoft office suite especially in Excel, Microsoft word with minimum speed 25-30 words per minute.





Beside above he must have at least 2 years’ experience in car driving.





The car driving shall be 5-7 days in a month and rest of the days he has to do office work.





It is a permanent & full time job and the future is bright for the right candidate who wants to make it in the company.



jobs@jobsikaz.com with the subject title as “Accounts Clerk- Kisumu” not later than 10th of this month. Applications should be sent towith the subject title as “Accounts Clerk- Kisumu” not later than 10th of this month.



