ODM asks NKAISSERY to reinstate JOHO and KINGI’s security with immediate effect

Sunday January 8,2017 - A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders from the Coast region have asked Interior Coordination Cabinet Ministry, Joseph Nkaissery, to reinstate Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho’s security detail and that of his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, following their withdrawal on Friday .





The leaders, who were speaking in a Press Conference in Mombasa on Saturday, gave Nkaissery a two-day ultimatum on the matter but later said they would deliberate with the CORD NEC on the next course of action.





On Friday , 4 bodyguards attached to Joho were withdrawn and told to report to police headquarters in Nairobi.





Sources said the...



