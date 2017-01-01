OBURE officially dumps RAILA and joins Jubilee - I can’t continue supporting a loser

Friday January 13, 2017 - Kisii Senator Chris Obure has finally made good his threat to ditch the Opposition for the ruling Jubilee Party.





Obure, who was elected on an ODM ticket, made the announcement during the Jubilee launch of their members’ registration drive at Kasarani Stadium on Friday .





In his speech, the Kisii Senator noted that he was happy to join the winning Jubilee team, saying he will not look back.





He assured President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, that Kisii will vote for them to the last man. According to Obure, Kisiis have seen the light and are tired of being lied to by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the Opposition.





Obure attributed his move out of ODM to Jubilee to the moribund and ineffective leadership of Raila Odinga.





He accused the former PM of disrespecting him as the Senator of ODM.





The Kenyan DAILY POST