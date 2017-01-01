OBAMA’s tribute to MICHELLE in his farewell speech reduced the world to tears! VIDEO

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - President Barack Obama reduced the world to tears with an emotional tribute to his wife and beloved FLOTUS Michelle during his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday night.





After discussing various issues, Obama turned his attention on Michelle and paid glowing tribute to her that reduced everybody to tears.





Over the last eight years they have been arguably the world’s best example of loving, strong and supportive marriage.





It is safe to say the world will never experience such a beautiful love story again.





Watch the video below.



