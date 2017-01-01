Nowhere to run to! After being chased in Mombasa by JOHO, the worst happened to UHURU again

..keep off County projects which were initiated by him and stop claiming they are Jubilee projects.

This is after it emerged that the Jubilee Government was claiming ownership of the sh 2.3 billion water project in Kilifi.


President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to visit Kilifi County next week to launch the controversial water project.

However, Kingi has vowed to stop him from taking credit for the project.

