No services for you in Vihiga County if you don’t have a voter’s card (See Memo)

Tuesday, 17 January 2017 - Anybody seeking services in Vihiga County must verify whether he or she is a registered voter.

An internal memo that is going round on social media clearly indicates that anyone seeking services from various departments at Vihiga County must verify whether he or she is a registered voter.

Only patients seeking medical attention will not be subjected to the exercise.

See the memo that is going round on social media.

