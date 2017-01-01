No booze for Murang’a residents if you don’t have a voter’s card – MWANGI wa IRIA declares

Friday January 17, 2016 - Jubilee party leaders have devised clever ways to push their electorate to register in large numbers in preparation for the next elections.





In Murang’a, residents led by their hard working Governor , Mwangi Wa Iria, have said anyone without an ID and voter’s card will not be allowed to enjoy his favourite drink.





James Waweru, the Chairman of Muranga business owners’ association, said the residents want to be active participants in the voter registration slated to begin on Monday, January 16.





Waweru said as bar owners, they will be demanding to see their customers’ voter's card, adding that those found without the documents will be turned away.





“Just like you cannot drive without a driving licence, then you cannot drink without a voter’s card, hakuna starehe bila kura (no entertainment without a voter’s card),” Waweru said.





He also called on other business owners, such as matatu and boda boda operators, to follow suit so that all eligible voters are registered.





The Kenyan DAILY POST