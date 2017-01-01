NKAISERY accidentally reveals how UHURU is planning to use chiefs to rig RAILA again

..the County who have been interdicted for not being loyal to Jubilee and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Interior CS directed the administrators to lead in the campaign for the ongoing voter registration in their areas of jurisdiction.


He also asked them to ensure Kenyans register in large numbers to guarantee Uhuru a second term.

At the same time, Nkaisery warned politicians fanning chaos and violence during political rallies that they will be dealt with by the full force of the law.

