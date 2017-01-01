NKAISERY accidentally reveals how UHURU is planning to use chiefs to rig RAILA again

Friday January 20, 2017 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, has threatened to sack all Chiefs and their Assistants who do not support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government ahead of the August General Election.





Addressing administration officers in Kajiado yesterday, Nkaisery asked Chiefs to support the Jubilee Government or else they will be fired because they will have no business serving a Government that they do not trust in.





He cited two Chiefs in...



