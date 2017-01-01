NJANUARY MADNESS: This HILARIOUS VIDEO may kill you with laughter

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - January is taking its sweet time as always and people are really doing all they can to get by.





This guy did not want to share his plate of food with the visitor so he hid it under the bench.





Little did he know that behind him was a hungry dog which wiped the plate clean.





The look on the guy’s face when he came to terms with what had happened is priceless.





Watch the video below.



