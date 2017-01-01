Njaanuary ni wewe! A Kenyan has just shipped in a Bentley (PHOTOs).

Thursday, 19 January 2017 - There are people who are really eating meat while others are salivating in this country.





Majority of Kenyans have been complaining of harsh economic times but there are other Kenyans who are swimming in money.





A case in point is this wealthy Kenyan who has shipped in a brand new Bentley.





Photos of the Bentley surfaced online and elicited mixed reactions.





Is this dirty money or somebody just decided to reward his hard-work with this machine?





See photos of the Bentley in the next page.



