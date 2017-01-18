NGO Vacancies in Kenya – ICRHK

Recruitment

The International Centre for Reproductive Health Kenya (ICRHK), based in Mombasa, is a Kenyan NGO involved in reproductive health research and program implementation.

We invite applications for the following positions.

Program / Research Clinicians

3 Posts

The clinicians will provide clinical services at the drop-in centres and/or perform research procedures.

Requirements:

· BSc. Clinical medicine with 2 years’ experience, Diploma and RN 5 or more years’ experience

· Must be able to provide HIV testing services

· Training in HIV treatment services a must

· Experience in ART is desirable

· Experience working with key populations is desirable

· Experience working in research setting an added advantage

· Good interpersonal and communication skills.

· Excellent Kiswahili and English languages

· Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and over long hours

· Good oral and written communication skills in Kiswahili and English.

· Computer literacy and ability to generate reports

· Registration with relevant regulatory bodies.

Full job descriptions are accessible on our website: www.icrhk.org click on vacancies.

Field Officer / Social Worker

Requirements:

· At least Diploma in social work

· 2 or more years working with children and adolescents in difficult circumstances

· Knowledge and understanding of children rights and experience in community social work

· Strong organizational, planning, and problem solving skills.

· Strong interpersonal skills and a team player.

· Proficiency with Word, Excel, PowerPoint

· Excellent written, verbal and visual communication skills required and proficient in Kiswahili and English.

http://www.icrhk.org click on vacancies. A full job description is accessible on our website:click on vacancies.

ICRHK is committed to equal opportunities and welcomes applications from appropriately qualified people from all sections of the community.