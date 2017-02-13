NGO Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - WE Movement

Job Opportunity: Operations Director – East Africa





Are you a self-motivated, exceptional individual who thrives in challenges and team work? WE is looking for you.



is a movement that brings people together and gives them the tools to change the world.





Our vision is to shift the world from “me” to “we.” Our mission is to empower all people to change the world, locally and globally, achieving transformative outcomes for themselves and others.

WE is seeking an experienced full-time Operations Director to join our team in East Africa. The Director will work with the in-country team, to provide strategic Operations leadership and expertise that ensures effective and efficient operations for WE.

The position is based out of ME to WE’s office in Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travel to the Mara region in Kenya, as well as Tanzania.

Duties & Responsibilities:

· Providing leadership on all administrative issues touching on management of staff, resources, procurement and logistics are well coordinated and managed.

· Ensuring that the SOP’s are being followed and put into proper use by the Liaison Directors, Managers and Coordinators

· Mentoring the operations and support teams in their assigned roles and ensure proper strategy is put in place.

· Attending periodical meetings with all Directors and Managers to ensure smooth flow of operations and to provide advice and information to management and employees on best practices for the proper management of operations.

· Improve the operational systems, processes and policies, specifically, support better management reporting, information flow to all parties.

· Manage and increase the effectiveness and efficiency in operations through improvements to each function as well as coordination and communication.

· Play a significant role in long-term planning, including an initiative geared towards operational excellence.

· Accountable for the planning and execution of all vehicle movements of guests and team members for both countries.









Job Vacancy: Trips Administration Coordinator – East Africa Trips

WE is seeking an experienced full-time Administration Coordinator to join our team in East Africa.

The coordination will work closely with the trips teams to educate and empower the in-country team, the fly-in facilitation team, and work close with the WE Charity East Africa team to provide life changing experiences to youth, families and corporations.

This individual must be passionate and committed to the core beliefs of the organization—the WE.org Philosophy.

The position is based out of ME to WE’s office in Nairobi, Kenya with periodic travel to the Mara region in Kenya, as well as Tanzania.

Your Impacts:

Responsible for the quality and development of the ME to WE trip program in East Africa.

The duties of this position include, but are not limited to, the following:

Trip Logistics, Coordination and Execution

· Support team to the coordination team, and Quality and Development teams

· Assist in organizing trip information and details including; itinerary, dietary information, rooming allocation’s, property support, etc.

· Assist in communicating all necessary details to operations team in both Kenya and Tanzania

· Assist in preparing briefings to all facilitators before beginning trip experience, and updating them of any changes that occur once trip execution has started

· Ensure high attention to detail for all trips requests and needs

· Assist with logistics communication to operations teams

Risk Management

· Partial assistance with 24 hour emergency phone

· Act on issues based on escalation strategy

· Provide immediate support and guidance to facilitators to ensure the health and safety of trip participants

· Understand and support in implementation of risk management standards and SOPs

Client Experience

· Problem-solve and support staff with day to day challenges

Additional Responsibilities

· Act as a strong ambassador for WE Charity in East Africa, with expert knowledge on the projects in country

· Occasionally facilitate trips during the shoulder season, especially high profile or VIP experiences

· Occasionally facilitate airport pick ups, drop offs, and Nairobi hosting

What you bring:

· Experience organizing large amounts of information

· High level communication skills

· Ability to work independently

· Experience in frontline guest hosting

· Proven experience of working in high pressure situations

· Confidence in undertaking a large dynamic workload and flexibility in hours

· Basic First Aid training

What makes us unique…

We are an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and welcomes all interested parties to apply.

Accommodations are available on request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process.

We sincerely thank all those who apply, however only those considered for an interview will be contacted.

We will consider applications on a rolling basis and would like the right person to join us as soon as possible.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

infokenya@metowe.com by 13th February 2017. Please send in your Cv only and indicate your current salary toby 13th February 2017.