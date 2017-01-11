NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - USAID funded Project (KIWASH)Jobs and Careers 08:03
Job Vacancy: Human Resource Assistant
The Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (KIWASH) Project is a five-year, USAID-funded project to improve lives and health through the development and management of sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Kenya.
The Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (KIWASH) Project is a five-year, USAID-funded project to improve lives and health through the development and management of sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Kenya.
Its purpose is to institutionalize catalytic models of sustainable service delivery for accelerated water and sanitation access in specific target counties and to improve complementary hygiene behaviors.
Summary of Primary Duties: The HR Assistant will provide effective administrative and operational support to the human resource function to ensure optimal contribution of HR to the KIWASH Project as well as to ensure the smooth operations and support to other departments.
Essential Duties
Essential Duties
- Assist the Human
Resource Manager in recruitment of staff,
- Assist with
screening of applicants as needed,
- Receive and record
all job applications,
- Open HR files for
all new employees and ensure files are kept updated for all existing
employees,
- Assist with the new
employee on boarding and orientation,
- Compile staff
details,
- Track all employee
sick, annual, vacation, and medical leave,
- Review employee
timesheets for accuracy and completeness. Ensure employees are
apportioning effort across projects accurately.
- Liaise with service
providers; medical insurance and pension providers,
- Any other duties as
may be assigned by the Human Resources Manager,
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in
Human Resource Management, Business Administration or related field.
- Minimum of 1 year
experience working in a Human Resource Office.
- Higher Diploma in
Human Resource Management is an added advantage
- Proficiency in
Microsoft Office
- Dedicated and
meticulous – high level of accuracy and attention to detail.
- Excellent
communication skills.
- Willingness to learn
- Must have a high
level of discretion, tact and sensitivity in dealing with stakeholders at
all levels, both internally and externally.
Base of Operations: Nairobi, Kenya
Reporting: The HR Assistant will report to the HR/Office Manager.
How to Apply
Reporting: The HR Assistant will report to the HR/Office Manager.
How to Apply
Interested applicants should CLICK HERE to apply online by January 11, 2017.
Job Vacancy: Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant
The Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (KIWASH) Project is a five-year, USAID-funded project to improve lives and health through the development and management of sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Kenya.
The Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (KIWASH) Project is a five-year, USAID-funded project to improve lives and health through the development and management of sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Kenya.
Its purpose is to institutionalize catalytic models of sustainable service delivery for accelerated water and sanitation access in nine target counties and to improve complementary hygiene behaviors.
Summary of Primary Duties: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant will play a pivotal role in ensuring integrity, fairness, and openness in procurement processes as well as adherence to policies, procedures, and controls.
The main responsibility for this position is to assist in the procurement of goods and services. The position requires relevant work experience in the field of procurement, managing interpersonal relationships and communication, and following up on vendor issues.
The position requires knowledge of the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR).
The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant will be responsible for gathering complete procurement related backup documentation.
He or she will be involved in developing and releasing solicitations, and assist in conducting price/cost/reasonability analyses, as well as perform any other related duties as assigned.
Essential Duties
- Prepare and file
complete backup documentation for procurement purchases to ensure
completeness, accuracy, and compliance
- Assist and
collaborate in external or internal audits as necessary
- Uphold integrity,
compliance, fairness, accuracy, and openness in procurement processes
- Assist in compliance
with DAI/USAID and FAR policies, and procedures
- Maintain electronic
procurement records & files in various DAI’s system platforms
General Acquisition & Procurement Responsibilities
- Solicit bids and
quotes from vendors in adherence with policies & approved requisitions
- Assist in tracking
all project procurement activities and delivery status of goods/services
- Conduct
price/cost/reasonability analyses
- Prepare cost
evaluation data and source selection documentation
- Through market
research efforts, identify and qualify potential suppliers, products, and
services
- Ensure that
beneficial, ethical and open supplier relationships are created and
maintained according to procurement policies
- Maintain accurate
procurement records in DAI’s procurement system (TAMIS) Pro
- Assist in market
research and soliciting bids /quotes from vendors for items in adherence
with project policies.
- Provide day-to-day
operations and logistics support to the program teams
- Assist in
monitoring, tracking and expediting program procurement activities and
delivery status of goods/services.
- Assist with
completing the procurement process through raising payment requests
through the procurement software.
- Carry out other
duties and responsibilities as directed
Supervisory Responsibilities: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant will have no supervisory responsibilities.
Qualifications
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in
purchasing and supply chain management or related field
- 1+ years of relevant
experience in procurement
- Minimum 1 years’
experience working in a procurement role for USAID-funded projects
- Demonstrated
attention to detail
- Demonstrated ability
to respond effectively to time sensitive demands and inquiries
- Proficiency using
Microsoft office suite, and other relevant software
- Demonstrated strong
problem solving skills as well as exceptional customer relations (both
internally & externally); provides sound business judgment and
contractual oversight
- Excellent
organizational skills with a willingness to take initiative and be
proactive in the procurement process
- A diploma
professional procurement and supply change management qualification such as
CIPS, CPSP-K, etc.
- Ability to manage
and prioritize multiple concurrent bids
- Excellent
communications and ability to relate to people at all levels of an
organization and of different multi-cultural backgrounds
- Extremely well
organized and self-directed individual with sound technical skills, and
analytical ability
Base of Operations: Nairobi, Kenya with travel to project activity sites as needed.
Reporting: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant will work closely with the Procurement Specialist and report to the Procurement & Subcontracts Manager.
How to Apply
Reporting: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant will work closely with the Procurement Specialist and report to the Procurement & Subcontracts Manager.
How to Apply
Interested applicants should apply CLICK HERE to apply online by January 11, 2017.
Job Title: Procurement and Local Subcontracts Officer
Re-advertisement
The Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (KIWASH) Project is a five-year, USAID-funded project to improve lives and health through the development and management of sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Kenya.
The Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (KIWASH) Project is a five-year, USAID-funded project to improve lives and health through the development and management of sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Kenya.
Its purpose is to institutionalize catalytic models of sustainable service delivery for accelerated water and sanitation access in specific target counties and to improve complementary hygiene behaviors.
Summary of Primary Duties
The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Officer will play a pivotal role in ensuring integrity, fairness, and openness in procurement processes as well as adherence to policies, procedures, and controls.
The main responsibility for this position is to conduct procurement of goods and services.
The position requires relevant work experience in the field of procurement and contracting across a variety of industry sectors, contract management, managing interpersonal relationships and communication, and investigating/following up on vendor issues.
The position requires knowledge of the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR).
The Procurement Officer will be responsible for gathering complete procurement related backup documentation and auditing prior to submission to Finance Team.
He or she will develop and release solicitations, and conduct price/cost/reasonability analyses, as well as perform any other related duties as assigned.
Essential Duties
Audit
- Prepare complete
backup documentation for procurement purchases & submit to project’s
Finance Team
- Conduct daily
reviews of procurement related backup documentation to ensure
completeness, accuracy, and compliance
- Assist and
collaborate in external or internal audits as necessary
Policies & Procedures
- Ensure adequate
procurement competition is achieved, as per DAI policies and procedures
- Ensure DAI/USAID and
FAR policies, and procedures are followed and enforced
- Help other project
staff become more familiar, and understand, the DAI policies and
procedures as related to procurement
Procurement Management Systems
- •
Maintain electronic procurement records & files in various DAI’s
system platforms
- •
Help DAI staff understand the use of procurement systems as necessary
General Acquisition & Procurement Responsibilities
- Solicit bids and
quotes from vendors in adherence with policies & approved requisitions
and quarterly procurement plans
- Monitor, track and
expedite all project procurement activities and delivery status of
goods/services
- Gather current
pricing information independently
- Help non-procurement
staff understand the requirements for submitting accurate and thorough
requisitions, cost estimates, statements of work, or to determine other
technical specifications
- Assist project staff
in coordinating meetings, facilitating discussions, and developing
briefings in support of the source selection process
- Prepare cost
evaluation data, and source selection documentation for review and
approval
- Ensure procurements
are approved by the required DAI authorities, and/or client approvals are
received, before awards are made
- Through market
research efforts, identify and qualify potential suppliers (and
products/services)
- Maintain procurement
file system in DAI’s procurement system (TAMIS)
- Analysis of
proposals on cost saving, reduction strategies, reasonability & allow
ability in the project
- Preparation of
Purchase Orders (PO) and contracts in and outside TAMIS Pro, preparation
of BPAs for contracting of services, vendors’ and buyers’ profiles
creation in TAMIS Pro and develop and manage roster of suppliers
- Prepare and present
reports on procurement status, updates to project management.
- Carry out other
duties and responsibilities as directed
Supervisory Responsibilities: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Officer will have no supervisory responsibilities.
Qualifications
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in
Business Administration or related field. A Master’s Degree in
Procurement is preferred.
- 5+ years of relevant
experience and progressive responsibility in procurement in an
organization
- Minimum 2 years’
experience working in a procurement role for USAID funded projects
- Experience with the
procurement & acquisition aspects of USAID funded projects, including
a demonstrated understanding of applicable procurement-related USG &
Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) regulations
- Accuracy in working
with large amounts of data
- Ability to respond
effectively to time sensitive demands & inquiries
- Proficiency using
Microsoft office suite, and other relevant software
- Demonstrated strong
problem solving skills as well as exceptional customer relations (both
internally & externally)
- Excellent
organizational skills with a willingness to take initiative and be
proactive in the procurement process
- Ability to manage
and prioritize multiple concurrent bids
- Excellent
communications and ability to relate to people at all levels of an
organization and of different multi-cultural backgrounds
- Extremely well
organized and self-directed individual with sound technical skills, and
analytical ability
- Fluency in English
is required
Base of Operations: Kisumu, Kenya with travel to project activity sites as needed.
Reporting: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Officer will report to the Procurement Manager.
How to Apply
How to Apply
Interested applicants should CLICK HERE to apply online by January 18, 2017.
NB: *The position is open to Kenyan Nationals only.*
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
DAI provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.