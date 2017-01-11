NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - USAID funded Project (KIWASH)

Job Vacancy: Human Resource Assistant



The Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (KIWASH) Project is a five-year, USAID-funded project to improve lives and health through the development and management of sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Kenya.





Its purpose is to institutionalize catalytic models of sustainable service delivery for accelerated water and sanitation access in specific target counties and to improve complementary hygiene behaviors.





Summary of Primary Duties: The HR Assistant will provide effective administrative and operational support to the human resource function to ensure optimal contribution of HR to the KIWASH Project as well as to ensure the smooth operations and support to other departments.



Essential Duties

Assist the Human Resource Manager in recruitment of staff,

Assist with screening of applicants as needed,

Receive and record all job applications,

Open HR files for all new employees and ensure files are kept updated for all existing employees,

Assist with the new employee on boarding and orientation,

Compile staff details,

Track all employee sick, annual, vacation, and medical leave,

Review employee timesheets for accuracy and completeness. Ensure employees are apportioning effort across projects accurately.

Liaise with service providers; medical insurance and pension providers,

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Human Resources Manager,

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management, Business Administration or related field.

Minimum of 1 year experience working in a Human Resource Office.

Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management is an added advantage

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Dedicated and meticulous – high level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills.

Willingness to learn

Must have a high level of discretion, tact and sensitivity in dealing with stakeholders at all levels, both internally and externally.

Base of Operations: Nairobi, Kenya



Reporting: The HR Assistant will report to the HR/Office Manager.



How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online by January 11, 2017.





Job Vacancy: Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant



Its purpose is to institutionalize catalytic models of sustainable service delivery for accelerated water and sanitation access in nine target counties and to improve complementary hygiene behaviors.

Summary of Primary Duties: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant will play a pivotal role in ensuring integrity, fairness, and openness in procurement processes as well as adherence to policies, procedures, and controls.





The main responsibility for this position is to assist in the procurement of goods and services. The position requires relevant work experience in the field of procurement, managing interpersonal relationships and communication, and following up on vendor issues.





The position requires knowledge of the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR).





The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant will be responsible for gathering complete procurement related backup documentation.





He or she will be involved in developing and releasing solicitations, and assist in conducting price/cost/reasonability analyses, as well as perform any other related duties as assigned.



Essential Duties

Prepare and file complete backup documentation for procurement purchases to ensure completeness, accuracy, and compliance

Assist and collaborate in external or internal audits as necessary

Uphold integrity, compliance, fairness, accuracy, and openness in procurement processes

Assist in compliance with DAI/USAID and FAR policies, and procedures

Maintain electronic procurement records & files in various DAI’s system platforms

General Acquisition & Procurement Responsibilities

Solicit bids and quotes from vendors in adherence with policies & approved requisitions

Assist in tracking all project procurement activities and delivery status of goods/services

Conduct price/cost/reasonability analyses

Prepare cost evaluation data and source selection documentation

Through market research efforts, identify and qualify potential suppliers, products, and services

Ensure that beneficial, ethical and open supplier relationships are created and maintained according to procurement policies

Maintain accurate procurement records in DAI’s procurement system (TAMIS) Pro

Assist in market research and soliciting bids /quotes from vendors for items in adherence with project policies.

Provide day-to-day operations and logistics support to the program teams

Assist in monitoring, tracking and expediting program procurement activities and delivery status of goods/services.

Assist with completing the procurement process through raising payment requests through the procurement software.

Carry out other duties and responsibilities as directed

Supervisory Responsibilities: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant will have no supervisory responsibilities.



Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in purchasing and supply chain management or related field

1+ years of relevant experience in procurement

Minimum 1 years’ experience working in a procurement role for USAID-funded projects

Demonstrated attention to detail

Demonstrated ability to respond effectively to time sensitive demands and inquiries

Proficiency using Microsoft office suite, and other relevant software

Demonstrated strong problem solving skills as well as exceptional customer relations (both internally & externally); provides sound business judgment and contractual oversight

Excellent organizational skills with a willingness to take initiative and be proactive in the procurement process

A diploma professional procurement and supply change management qualification such as CIPS, CPSP-K, etc.

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple concurrent bids

Excellent communications and ability to relate to people at all levels of an organization and of different multi-cultural backgrounds

Extremely well organized and self-directed individual with sound technical skills, and analytical ability

Base of Operations: Nairobi, Kenya with travel to project activity sites as needed.



Reporting: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Assistant will work closely with the Procurement Specialist and report to the Procurement & Subcontracts Manager.



How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online by January 11, 2017.









Job Title: Procurement and Local Subcontracts Officer





Re-advertisement



Its purpose is to institutionalize catalytic models of sustainable service delivery for accelerated water and sanitation access in specific target counties and to improve complementary hygiene behaviors.

Summary of Primary Duties



The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Officer will play a pivotal role in ensuring integrity, fairness, and openness in procurement processes as well as adherence to policies, procedures, and controls.





The main responsibility for this position is to conduct procurement of goods and services.





The position requires relevant work experience in the field of procurement and contracting across a variety of industry sectors, contract management, managing interpersonal relationships and communication, and investigating/following up on vendor issues.





The position requires knowledge of the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR).





The Procurement Officer will be responsible for gathering complete procurement related backup documentation and auditing prior to submission to Finance Team.





He or she will develop and release solicitations, and conduct price/cost/reasonability analyses, as well as perform any other related duties as assigned.



Essential Duties



Audit

Prepare complete backup documentation for procurement purchases & submit to project’s Finance Team

Conduct daily reviews of procurement related backup documentation to ensure completeness, accuracy, and compliance

Assist and collaborate in external or internal audits as necessary

Policies & Procedures

Ensure adequate procurement competition is achieved, as per DAI policies and procedures

Ensure DAI/USAID and FAR policies, and procedures are followed and enforced

Help other project staff become more familiar, and understand, the DAI policies and procedures as related to procurement

Procurement Management Systems

• Maintain electronic procurement records & files in various DAI’s system platforms

• Help DAI staff understand the use of procurement systems as necessary

General Acquisition & Procurement Responsibilities

Solicit bids and quotes from vendors in adherence with policies & approved requisitions and quarterly procurement plans

Monitor, track and expedite all project procurement activities and delivery status of goods/services

Gather current pricing information independently

Help non-procurement staff understand the requirements for submitting accurate and thorough requisitions, cost estimates, statements of work, or to determine other technical specifications

Assist project staff in coordinating meetings, facilitating discussions, and developing briefings in support of the source selection process

Prepare cost evaluation data, and source selection documentation for review and approval

Ensure procurements are approved by the required DAI authorities, and/or client approvals are received, before awards are made

Through market research efforts, identify and qualify potential suppliers (and products/services)

Maintain procurement file system in DAI’s procurement system (TAMIS)

Analysis of proposals on cost saving, reduction strategies, reasonability & allow ability in the project

Preparation of Purchase Orders (PO) and contracts in and outside TAMIS Pro, preparation of BPAs for contracting of services, vendors’ and buyers’ profiles creation in TAMIS Pro and develop and manage roster of suppliers

Prepare and present reports on procurement status, updates to project management.

Carry out other duties and responsibilities as directed

Supervisory Responsibilities: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Officer will have no supervisory responsibilities.



Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field. A Master’s Degree in Procurement is preferred.

5+ years of relevant experience and progressive responsibility in procurement in an organization

Minimum 2 years’ experience working in a procurement role for USAID funded projects

Experience with the procurement & acquisition aspects of USAID funded projects, including a demonstrated understanding of applicable procurement-related USG & Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) regulations

Accuracy in working with large amounts of data

Ability to respond effectively to time sensitive demands & inquiries

Proficiency using Microsoft office suite, and other relevant software

Demonstrated strong problem solving skills as well as exceptional customer relations (both internally & externally)

Excellent organizational skills with a willingness to take initiative and be proactive in the procurement process

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple concurrent bids

Excellent communications and ability to relate to people at all levels of an organization and of different multi-cultural backgrounds

Extremely well organized and self-directed individual with sound technical skills, and analytical ability

Fluency in English is required

Base of Operations: Kisumu, Kenya with travel to project activity sites as needed.



Reporting: The Procurement and Local Subcontracts Officer will report to the Procurement Manager.



How to Apply



Interested applicants should CLICK HERE to apply online by January 18, 2017.





Only candidates who send their information by applying through the link above and by the deadline will be eligible.