NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – Twaweza (Many Vacancies)

Twaweza, a dynamic East Africa wide organization, is looking for a competent, effective and energetic Administrative Officer, Procurement



Job Title: Administrative Officer



Unit: Operations



Cluster: Services



Salary Grade: 5



Reports to: Manager, Operations







Supervises: Administrative Assistant, and interns



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Overall Responsibility: You will handle procurement and asset management in accordance with general acceptable procurement and asset management policies.





You will oversee office management and key administrative matters in the office ensuring quality operations management throughout, and full, effective compliance with policies and procedures by all staff.



Specific Responsibilities:

1. Establish clear, effective and efficient procurement procedures and manage procurement in a manner that is transparent, fair, in accordance with policy and ensures Twaweza value for money, and keep proper records; ensure all service providers and suppliers are effectively managed.

2. Procure office equipment and supplies and support the Admin Assistant to maintain a sufficient stock of office stationery and supplies.

3. Oversee office premises to ensure they are in good state of repair and maintenance at all times through liaison with landlord and service providers.

4. Ensure that office equipment and machinery such as computers, furniture, photocopy, air conditioners etc. are well maintained and serviced regularly.

5. Ensure ongoing and satisfactory maintenance of Twaweza vehicle/s.

6. Manage asset control, assignment and movement; maintain an updated and accurate asset register, and room lists, and ensure that all assets are properly labelled and whereabouts regularly verified.

7. Oversee effective office security, including liaison with security company and ensuring adherence to office security and safety policies for all staff and visitors.

8. Oversee all services provided on a regular basis and provide good value; process and ensure that all office running related bills are paid on time.

9. Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports up to stands and ensure that the reports are used as a tool for performance (e.g. Insurance, keys, etc.).

10. Support the Operations Manager in preparing the unit’s Annual plan, budgets and any other relevant reports.

General Responsibilities:

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor, respective Director and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications:

1. A degree in Procurement, Public Administration, Business Administration, or other relevant discipline.

2. At least three years’ experience in managing the responsibilities

3. Technical proficient in managing the tasks mentioned above.

4. Can take initiative, get things done really well, and fast.

5. Demonstrated high integrity; excellent references.

6. Excellent organizational, reporting and management skills.

7. Proficiency in spoken and written English and Kiswahili with keen to details.

8. Ability to work under pressure, with minimum supervision

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.









Assistant Program Officer



Job Title: Assistant Program Officer



Cluster: Data and Voice



Salary Grade: 4



Reports to: Senior Data Analyst



Supervises: Consultants, Interns







Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Overall Responsibility: You will support the Director to implement the overall plan and budget for the Uwezo Regional Office.





You will support the Director to assure standards related to Partnerships, Training, and communication, and lead the review of all materials related to these standards.



Specific Responsibilities:

1. Support the Director to assure quality of the partnership policies and standards, including emerging activities that leverage on Uwezo’s partners and infrastructure

2. Support the Director to coordinate the Uwezo training process across the three countries, including timely revision of training manuals and workbooks, and engagement of the East Africa trainers.

3. Maintain records and produce quarterly and annual review reports on the adherence of countries to the policies and standards related to partnerships and training

4. Support the Director in maintaining partner data and information, including the conducting of periodic analysis of partnerships data for the production of both internal and external communication products

5. Support the Director to assure quality of all publications originating from the Directorate of Data and Voice, including proof checks for website materials from country offices and any other publications.

6. Serve as the Uwezo website desk officer; ensuring that materials are sourced from country teams, and in collaboration with the PPE team, updated on the website

7. Support the Director in ensuring increased visibility of Uwezo, through the production of creative media products, and maintaining a regional record on Uwezo’s coverage and communication at all levels – sub-national, national, regional and global. Produce monthly Uwezo coverage dashboards in collaboration with the Uwezo Country Communications Officers.

8. Support the Director in ensuring that all Uwezo products are well-packaged for both internal and external communication.

General Responsibilities:

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor and/or Director of Data and Voice.

Core Qualifications:

1. A degree in education, communication or social sciences.

2. Minimum 3 years relevant working experience, especially in development communication

3. Excellent writing skills in English and Kiswahili, with proof of publications in media or other platforms

4. Ability to conduct simple quantitative and qualitative analyses, using any basic software

5. Keen eye in editing written communication products; experience in document review.

6. Presence in social media, and enthusiastic in learning new ways of presenting and communicating evidence.

7. Excellent networking and human relations’ skills, and ability to deliver quality results on time.

8. Excellent skills in Excel and experience in working with small databases.

9. Keen attention to details, and well organized.

10. Curiosity and passion to learn, be innovate, creative and get things done.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.









Accountant



Job Title: Country Accountant



Unit: Finance



Cluster: Services



Mandate: Country



Salary Grade: 4







Reports to: Senior Accountant Supervises: Consultants, interns Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Overall Responsibility: You will be responsible for overall financial administration of Twaweza in Kenya in accordance with the legal requirements, highest ethical standards and internationally recognized financial reporting practices (IFRS).



Specific Responsibilities:

1. Ensure that all invoices are recorded in the register and immediately redirect to the respective unit PO/Admin Assistant.

2. Perform bank reconciliations and notify the senior accountant on any long outstanding reconciling item.

3. Review all Payment Vouchers and supporting documents and ensure the validity of contract, purchase order, delivery note and receipt.

4. Ensure the consistency of assigned reports and contracts.

5. Check consistency of figures against Decision Memos.

6. Record all payment references, bank account and dates and capture payment in Xero.

7. Ensure that tax is recorded in the register and there is accuracy of tax computation.

8. Ensure that no payments are stuck or delayed in Xero and that reasons for overdue payments are duly provided.

9. Review all budget codes and ensure accurate recording.

10. Ensure that all Payment Vouchers match with the invoice, purchase order, contract, decision memo and delivery note.

11. Ensure that Payment Vouchers have the correct currency, details and right signatures in boxes.

12. Maintain well organized physical and electronic archive of financial documentation.

13. Scan all Payment Vouchers and relevant supporting documents before uploading into Xero.

14. Perform pre audit (verify proper documentation, coding, details on payment voucher etc. in accordance to Twaweza policies) for payroll and non ‐ payroll.

15. Support the Senior Accountant and Finance Manager in undertaking all finance and budget related responsibilities.

16. Provide useful reports to staff and management using Xero.

17. Support oversight and reconciliations of assets.

18. Provide support in the development of budgets.

19. Scrutinize all imprests requests and retirements and make sure that they are settled in time.

20. Ensure that Twaweza is compliant with all legal requirements regarding taxation, social security contributions, returns to revenue authorities and to registrar of companies, fees and other financial statutory requirements.

21. Perform all above responsibilities in SalesForce where applicable.

General Responsibilities

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization ‐ wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor, respective Director and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications

1. Holder of CPA certificate or equivalent preferred, or at least advanced stage in progressing towards it.

2. At least three years of relevant work experience.

3. Excellent administrative and planning skills.

4. Experience of using accounting packages, as well as MS Office.

5. Impeccable, corruption ‐ free reputation and integrity.

6. Ability to keep deadlines and keen attention to detail.

7. Experience in NGO accounts/financial management.

8. Ability to maintain confidentiality.

9. Can take initiative, get things done really well and fast.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.









Digital Communications Officer



Job Title: Digital Communications Officer



Unit: Communications



Cluster: Public and Policy Engagement



Mandate: Regional



Salary Grade: 5



Reports to: Senior Advisor, Communications







Supervises: Usually none, except as assigned by the Supervisor



Location: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania



Overall Responsibility: You will be primarily responsible for the effective management of the Twaweza website for East Africa and of all Twaweza social media channels.





You will be responsible for ensuring all units submit details of all their activities and that these are published and publicized on Twaweza’s website and social media channels in a timely manner.





You will be responsible for editing and uploading content in English and Swahili and ensuring that it meets Twaweza standards, and is consistent with Twaweza values and vision.





You will also have a view of the entire website and ensures it reflects the breadth and diversity of Twaweza’s work, proposing and overseeing new developments, sections and features as well as removing those that are no longer relevant.



Specific Responsibilities

1. Update the Twaweza website at least three times each week with creative content including images and videos

2. Update all Twaweza social media channels, including a blog when available, at least five times each week

3. Ensure that all Twaweza outputs, including publications, audio, video and press releases, are available on the Twaweza website a maximum of two days after public release

4. Ensure that every unit contributes regularly to website and social media updates

5. Take the lead in conceptualizing and creating online data portals for Twaweza and other data including working with external suppliers, generating internal buy in and leading production of the portals in conjunction with the relevant thematic unit

6. Work with developers and designers to conduct major updates to the website, as required

7. Ensure the website conforms to user ‐ centred design principles and is driven by audience needs and interests

8. Ensure synergy between the Twaweza website and our social media channels

9. Contribute regularly to popular yet substantive social media debates

10. Respond to comments from users on social media channels as relevant

11. Regularly review who Twaweza follows on social media

12. Report on monthly on website and social media analytics and provide suggestions on how to improve these

13. Develop and maintain an online database of registered website users and ensure that we engage with these followers regularly

14. Manage Twaweza PPE databases including ensuring these are regularly updated

15. Create templates for and manage the dissemination of regular Twaweza email bulletins including to media and other stakeholders

16. Foster and communicate high quality standards and guidelines for Twaweza's web and social media content and promote these standards to all staff

17. Ensure that all Twaweza website and social media content adheres to the required work flows including sign off or buy in from the relevant thematic unit and sign off by Senior Communications Advisor and the Executive Director

18. Communicate clearly and in a timely fashion with external audiences, face ‐ to ‐ face, through email and telephone; conferences where appropriate, and other forms;

19. Liaise and work with external suppliers and partners including, but not limited to designers, printers and production companies; and

20. Support management in communication and representation needs as needed.

General Responsibilities

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization ‐ wide learning and other joint activitie s.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications

1. A university degree in a relevant field;

2. Minimum three years' relevant working experience, specifically in online communications;

3. Keen understanding of traditional media, social media and uses of new technologies for communication in the East African context;

4. Excellent writing and communication skills in Kiswahili and English; an eye for detail;

5. Ability to work with source code and proficiency in HTML5 is desirable;

6. Strong analytical and organizational skills;

7. Computer proficiency including web ‐ based applic ations;

8. Flair for working with visual materials; a powerful creative eye; design skills are desirable;

9. Experience in development and communications work;

10. Ability to be on top of issues and deliver quality on time.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.









Learning, Monitoring and Evaluation Senior Officer



Job Title: Learning, Monitoring and Evaluation Senior Officer



Unit: Monitoring



Cluster: Learning, Monitoring and Evaluation



Mandate: Country







Salary Level: 6



Reports to: Feedback and Monitoring Coordinator



Supervises: Usually none, except as assigned by the Supervisor



Location: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania



Overall Responsibility: Under the guidance of the Monitoring and Feedback Coordinator, and as relevant of the LME Director, the LME Officer is responsible for overseeing and implementing the monitoring activities as articulated in the Twaweza monitoring plan, documenting lessons learned and communicating those within Twaweza, and in close consultation with the Monitoring and Feedback Coordinator at times outside Twaweza.



Specific Responsibilities

1. 1. Oversee the implementation of the various monitoring studies commissioned as part of the Twaweza monitoring portfolio, working closely with the relevant implementing units and the Monitoring and Feedback Coordinator, and as relevant with LME Director

2. 2. Significantly contribute to developing and improving methods for monitoring that will produce (quantitative and qualitative) data relevant to Twaweza’s Theory of Change

3. 3. Analyze monitoring data and translate creatively into well documented lessons, working closely with the Program Officers and Monitoring and Feedback Coordinator.

4. 4. Promote learning from the monitoring work through active communication for both internal use, as well as an external audience (e.g., writing first drafts of Monitoring Briefs, writing blogs, etc.)

5. 5. On a continuous basis liaise and collaborate with LME Director, particularly to provide monitoring data, reports, assessments, lessons, and other monitoring and feedback documentation as relevant to the evaluation portfolio.

6. 6. Organize and oversee the implementation of the internal learning agenda in a creative and effective manner, including taking leadership in and management of the country-based learning sessions.

General Responsibilities

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor and/or Executive Director

Core Qualifications & Competences

1. A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field; a Master’s degree preferred;

2. At least five (5) years of relevant work experience;

3. Keen understanding of Tanzania’s political and social dynamics;

4. Demonstrated knowledge and practical application of monitoring approaches and methods (mixed methods preferable);

5. Demonstrated strong analytical and conceptual skills; proven data analysis skills (both quantitative and qualitative) a strong plus;

6. Excellent verbal, writing and communication skills in English;

7. Strong affinity with the thinking behind the Twaweza concepts;

8. Demonstrated team working qualities, and ability to deliver quality results;

9. Curiosity and passion to learn, push the envelope, innovate, take thoughtful risks and get things done.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.









Assistant Programme Officer for Communications



Job Title: Assistant Programme Officer - Communications



Unit: Uwezo Tanzania



Cluster: Data and Voice



Mandate: Country



Salary Grade: 4







Reports to: Manager, Uwezo Tanzania



Supervises: Usually none, except as assigned by the Supervisor



Location: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania



Overall Responsibility: You will be responsible for effective community level communication with partners in Tanzania, in accordance with Twaweza communication standards.





You will support the Manager in designing, production and distribution of communication materials to district partners.





You will ensure that effective communication flows to and with the different partners throughout the year.





You will assist in the development of the annual communication plans and calendar for Uwezo; and assist in internal monitoring of Uwezo communication.





You will adhere to and uphold Twaweza communication standards and brand guidelines.



Specific Responsibilities

1. Assist Manager to ensure effective communications across different media and formats in adherence to the Uwezo Communication strategy consistent with Twaweza Communication Standards.

2. Assist Manager in annual planning, development of detailed planners and calendars and internal monitoring of Uwezo communication, including drafting of Ideas and Decision Memos on the Communication budget lines.

3. Assist to collect information from partners and generating good contents for social media and the website.

4. Assist Manager in the internal monitoring of communications in accordance with LME Standards. Analyze emerging trends to learn, inform planning.

5. Communicate clearly and in a timely fashion with the Uwezo partners, face-to-face, through email and telephone; conferences where appropriate, and other forms.

6. Assist to managing the communication of the Country office; ensure that set targets are met as per the approved plans and budgets.

7. Conduct writing assignments on Uwezo in diverse ways supportive to program goals, including internal learning, policy debates and opinion articles.

8. Participate in the Uwezo processes (training, assessment).

General Responsibilities

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor, respective Director and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications

1. Experience in development and/or communications work.

2. A university degree in a relevant field.

3. Good understanding of educational trends in your country.

4. At least three years relevant working experience, specifically in learning/communications.

5. Excellent writing and communication skills in both English and Kiswahili; an eye for detail.

6. Keen understanding of traditional media, social media and uses of new technologies for communication in East African context.

7. Ability to be on top of issues and deliver quality on time.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.













Assistant Program Officer, Research



Job Title: Assistant Program Officer - Research



Unit: Uwezo Tanzania



Cluster: Data and Voice



Mandate: Country



Salary Grade: 4







Reports to: Manager, Uwezo Tanzania



Supervises: Consultants, Interns



Location: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania



Overall Responsibility: You will support the planning and conducting of the Uwezo annual learning assessment and related monitoring.





You will ensure proper preparations of training logistics (Contracting host NGO, venue, funds, invitations, trainers, etc) are well organized in a timely manner, and all training sessions are conducted on time for the Master Trainers/TOTs, Regional Trainings, National Training/Conference and the District Training of volunteers.





You will support the manager to review training manuals with support from the Senior Program Officer Research and the data and Voice Directorate.





You will support revision of the survey tool is well-managed, including the systematic review and inclusion of additional components to the survey through Uwezo+ (e.g. SDG integration)



Specific Responsibilities

1. Assist the Manager to establish and manage updated inventory/ data base of sampled Enumeration areas ( EAs), volunteers and household lists from the districts for annual learning assessment,

2. Assist the Manager to plan and implement all relevant trainings and related logistics including: to conduct induction training for Regional and District Coordinators, manage logistical arrangements for the Training of Trainers workshop, zonal/regional trainings and the national training/conference, ( e.g. producing copies of training materials, prepare fund requests, prepare contracts for trainers/facilitators, consultants, manage invitations, and communications to partners etc); follow up training report writing process.

3. Assist the Manager to receive and review all training reports, ensure they are properly documented, document lessons and recommendations, ensure all reports are approved by the manager and well filed in the shared folder for easy access and sharing.

4. Assist the Manager to schedule and plan for all district trainings of volunteers, including a schedule for engaging trainers (including contracting, fund disbursement etc) to support the trainings, and relevant dates, and manage all related reports.

5. Assist the Manager to ensure timely and efficient revision of training workbooks and manuals, including the training programs and reports;

6. Assist the Manager to ensure timely revision of the survey tool, including the systematic review of items,

7. Manage consultation and engagement process of experts in Uwezo+/SDG integration by preparing TOR and contracts for relevant technical experts/consultants to support and determine any additional elements to the annual survey (e.g. Uwezo+/ SDG integration)

8. Assist the Manager on data quality assurance and management processes including supporting collection of data books from partners, recheck of data books, supporting data entry process and related logistics, and transportation of data books to data center in a timely manner in collaboration with the Program Assistant and Senior Program Officer - research.

9. Assist the Manager to initiate and present idea memos, decision memos, contracts, TORs, related to trainings, and all related requisitions and payments within the budget lines linked to the above activities.

10. Contribute to the writing of annual plans, quarterly implementation schedules/plans, and progress reports quarterly, semiannually and annually of the research unit as per Twaweza guidelines.

11. Participate in other Uwezo processes related to implementation and monitoring of annual learning assessment survey and dissemination of findings such as partner recruitment, pre-assessment activities, assessment and post assessment monitoring of activities, and launching of findings at national and subnational level.

General Responsibilities

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor, respective Director and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications

1. At least a Bachelor’s degree in Education or Social Sciences. Master’s degree an advantage.

2. Experience in carrying out large surveys.

3. At least three years’ relevant working experience, specifically in research.

4. Very good writing skills in English and Kiswahili, with keen attention to detail.

5. Good basic knowledge of development and education issues.

6. Strong computer skills and use of database and internet.

7. Excellent organizational, reporting and management skills.

8. Very good time management skills.

9. Ability to work under pressure and with minimum supervision.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.









Program Officer, Research



Job Title: Program Officer



Unit: Uwezo Tanzania



Cluster: Data and Voice



Mandate: Country



Salary Grade: 5





Reports to: Manager, Uwezo Tanzania







Supervises: Usually none, except as assigned by the Supervisor



Location: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania



Overall Responsibility: You will assist the Manager, Uwezo Tanzania in overall planning and implementation of the annual national learning assessment and related monitoring.





You will assist the Manager in recruiting credible partners and engaging them to coordinate the assessment in all districts.





You will assist the manager in preparing all assessment materials, including development, production and the transfer logistics to and from the districts.





You will assist the Manager to manage all activities linked to the district partners, including the pre-assessment activities, fund requests and disbursement to partners, and ensure in district reports on assessment and financial expenditure reports are reviewed and well documented to guide for decision on final payment to the respective partners.



Specific Responsibilities

1. Assist the Manager in identifying credible organisations for partnership to implement Uwezo annual learning assessment in respective districts, conduct all recruitment and due diligence process ahead of contracting including preparation of partner assessment tools/checklist, engaging external assessors to carryout partner recruitment in selected districts, analyze the list of proposed partners by external assessors and advise the manager on potential partners. Also support in drafting and presentation of Ideas and Decision Memos related to partner recruitment and related assessment activities;

2. Assist the Manager in contracting all district partners, creating and managing data base for district partners, village coordinators and volunteers, initiating all payments to partners and in ensuring that the contracts are well managed up to the reporting (including financial expenditure reports) and final payment stages.

3. Assist the Manager to ensure District partners/ Heads of organisations are well oriented on Uwezo assessment processes, contractual obligations including adhering to Twaweza financial standards, fund disbursement processes and related tools, and financial retirement procedures;

4. Assist the Manager in ensuring that all assessment materials, including assessment tools, call for volunteers, volunteer selection and household listing forms, volunteers’ bags, identification badges and certificates are dispatched to partners in a timely manner and in adherence to standards. This will be done in collaboration with Program Assistant and Assistant Program Officer for Communications;

5. Assist the Manager in coordinating receipt of assessment materials back from the districts after the assessment and ensure that they are verified by the Regional coordinators, and respective District partners/ Coordinators.

6. Assist the Manager in ensuring that funds are disbursed to partners on time, all partners submit well documented financial expenditure reports with genuine supporting documents on time, and review them for disbursement of final payments to allow timely closing of contracts.

7. Assist the Manager in maintaining close contact with district partners during the assessment period and address any issues arising;

8. Assist the Manager in initiating all requisitions and payments within the budget lines linked to the above activities.

9. Conduct occasional research and writing assignments on Uwezo in diverse ways supportive to program goals, including internal learning, policy debates, opinion articles:

10. Participate in other Uwezo processes for dissemination of assessment findings at national and subnational levels e.g. support preparing partner list for invitations to attend National report launches.

General Responsibilities

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor, respective Director and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications

1. A university degree in education, or any other social sciences, preferably a master’s degree.

2. At least four years’ experience related to your responsibilities.

3. Sufficient knowledge in research and analysis.

4. Passion for education work, creative and ability to think outside the box.

5. Team player, able to coordinate and motivate a small team of staff to perform.

6. Very good writing skills in English and Kiswahili, with keen attention to detail.

7. Good basic knowledge of development and education issues.

8. Strong computer skills and use of database and internet.

9. Excellent organizational, reporting and management skills.

10. Very good time management skills.

11. Ability to work under pressure and adhere to strict deadlines.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.









Assistant to the Operations Manager



Job Title: Assistant to the Operations Manager



Unit: Operations



Cluster: Services



Mandate: Regional



Salary Grade: 3







Reports to: Manager, Operations





Supervises: Usually none, except as assigned by the Supervisor



Location: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania



Overall Responsibility: You will support Operations Manager to effectively undertake his/her responsibilities and tasks



Specific Responsibilities

1. Work with HR Association to support Operations Manager on all HR matters.

2. Support Admin Officers on procurement and Asset when on leave and on other times as guided by the Operations Manager.

3. Support Operations Manager to ensure Operations unit functions and communicates effectively, including monthly bilaterals, progress dashboards and taking crisp, readable notes and minutes

4. Manage the Operations Manager schedule and workload; support the Operations Manager to be 'on top of' his/her tasks and provide effective support to respective unit staff and beyond as necessary

5. Manage information and communication flow between Operations Manager and staff and external parties, including correspondence, telephone and visitors.

6. Support Operations Manager to prepare for relevant unit and bilateral meetings, as well as other meetings involving Operations Manager. To ensure all meetings are well organized and related documents finalized and sent on time.

7. Review and scrutinize key documents, contracts and unit reports reaching Operations Manager for quality, accuracy and compliance with policies and systems, and advise accordingly.

8. Draft letters and undertake basic correspondence on behalf of Operations Manager.

9. Systematically review compliance to policy and procedures at Twaweza and advise the Operations Manager.

10. Ensure files and documentation (physical and electronic) for Operations unit is well organized and completed.

11. Cooperate and coordinate with Operations unit to ensure effectiveness, efficiency, responsiveness and good humor in Operation’s team.

12. Advise and support Operations Manager on any other work related issues as needed.

General Responsibilities

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization ‐ wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications

1. Advance Diploma/Bachelor degree in Human Resources or any related social sciences.

2. Three years' experience related to Human Resources Management or Administration.

3. Strong interpersonal skills, and demonstrated team working qualities

4. Must be trustworthy, reliable and with corruption ‐ free reputation

5. Very good writing and communication skills in English and Kiswahili with keen attention to detail.

6. Good basic knowledge of HRM and Administration.

7. Strong computer and typing skills and use of database and internet.

8. Excellent organizational, reporting and management skills.

9. Ability to be discreet and maintain confidentiality.

10. Very good time management skills.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.









Program Officer, Data Management



Job Title: Program Officer - Data Management



Cluster: Data and Voice



Salary Grade: 5



Reports to: Senior Data Analyst

Supervises: Consultants, Interns





Location: Nairobi / Dar es Salaam or Kampala



Overall Responsibility: You will support the management of all the data in Twaweza, in the Data and Voice Directorate.





You will support the Senior Data Analyst to ensure that all survey designs, data collection, data quality assurance and analysis are carried out according to high academic standards to protect Twaweza’s reputation for rigor and impartiality.





You will support the Senior Data Analyst on quantitative research design, methods and analysis throughout the Directorate of Data and Voice, as well as in relation to the research undertaken in the LME Directorate, and Twaweza overall.



Specific Responsibilities:



You will support the Senior Data Analyst and the Director of Data and Voice to:

1. Improve quality and efficiency of Twaweza’s survey design activities, including questionnaire development and design, pilot activities and pre-field quality checks.

2. Clean Uwezo and Sauti za Wananchi data, and other data produced by Twaweza, including documentation of the data cleaning decisions and processes

3. Maintain and assure data quality, and guarantee data integrity during design, collection, entry and processing. Support full adherence to Uwezo’s and Sauti’s data standards.

4. Respond to data requests through running basic analyses and completing data summaries, while improving Twaweza’s data presentation and visualization

5. Perform exploratory and advanced statistical analyses using Uwezo and Sauti za Wananchi data, and present and discuss these with the respective program teams

6. Support the LME team in planning and implementation of Data Quality Assessments.

7. Initiate the development of policy briefs, reports, articles and publications, and co-author with team members in the Directorate.

8. Strengthen the analytical capacities of Twaweza colleagues, through data analysis trainings, and through collaborative analyses with non-statisticians within Twaweza.

9. Conduct other duties as assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

General Responsibilities:

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor and/or Director of Data and Voice.

Core Qualifications:

1. Masters in Statistics/Economics, with at least 3 years of work experience in data management and analysis, preferably in a developing country setting.

2. Experience in large scale survey and data management, including experience in managing data entry processes; highly skilled in Stata; with indepth skill in descriptive and inferential statistics.

3. Strong conceptual and analytical skills (managing, analyzing and interpreting data), such as multivariate and longitudinal analyses (preferably using SPSS, STATA and R).

4. Ability to present a complicated argument in understandable, accessible and compelling language, using accessible graphics to support the argument.

5. Able to write well in English, and preferably also in Kiswahili, proven through publications in refereed journals and/or books.

6. Good understanding of East African context, including ongoing policy debates, especially in education and open government

7. Ability to respond to emerging opportunities by designing new information products.

8. Ability to work under pressure and adhere to strict deadlines, while working independently with minimum supervision.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.



Application process:



To apply for this position, please submit your CV (max 4 pages) to jobs@twaweza.org , including a cover letter explaining your interests/motivations to work for Twaweza, and 2 samples of your written work and names of 3 referees, in MS Word or PDF file.





In the subject of your email write your name, the position you are applying for and country



Deadline for the submission is 15th January 2017.