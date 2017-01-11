NGO Jobs in Kenya - USAID

Abt Associates is a global leader in research and program implementation in the fields of international health, economic growth, social and environmental policy, and climate change.

Abt is recruiting for a Deputy Chief of Party (DCOP) and Health Systems Strengthening (HSS) Advisor for the USAID - funded Kenya HIV Service Delivery Support Activity (HSDSA) proposal which aims to increase access and coverage for HIV prevention, care and treatment services towards achieving the “90-90-90” targets over a five-year period.



Deputy Chief of Party



Key Roles and Responsibilities

Oversee implementation of programmatic activities in close coordination with the Chief of Party (COP).

Establish and maintain close working relationships, partnerships, and coordination with the Government of Kenya, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, USAID-funded partners, and other key stakeholders, particularly at the county level.

Takes a leadership role in ensuring technical implementation of high-impact, proven interventions, and ensures that the project achieves stated goals and meets reporting requirements.

Develop documentation processes and capabilities to ensure documentation and dissemination of project results.

Troubleshoot to prevent and resolve potential problems and review outputs for quality control; ensure quality of all project activities, products and deliverables.

Provide support to COP in ensuring compliance with the policy and legislative requirements of USAID as stipulated.

Directly supervise the project’s Technical Leads and manage the performance of the project’s technical staff.