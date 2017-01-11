NGO Jobs in Kenya - USAID

NGO Jobs in Kenya - USAIDJobs and Careers 13:34
Abt Associates is a global leader in research and program implementation in the fields of international health, economic growth, social and environmental policy, and climate change.
Abt is recruiting for a Deputy Chief of Party (DCOP) and Health Systems Strengthening (HSS) Advisor for the USAID - funded Kenya HIV Service Delivery Support Activity (HSDSA) proposal which aims to increase access and coverage for HIV prevention, care and treatment services towards achieving the “90-90-90” targets over a five-year period.
Deputy Chief of Party
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Oversee
implementation of programmatic activities in close coordination with the
Chief of Party (COP).
- Establish and
maintain close working relationships, partnerships, and coordination with
the Government of Kenya, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, USAID-funded
partners, and other key stakeholders, particularly at the county level.
- Takes a leadership
role in ensuring technical implementation of high-impact, proven
interventions, and ensures that the project achieves stated goals and
meets reporting requirements.
- Develop
documentation processes and capabilities to ensure documentation and
dissemination of project results.
- Troubleshoot to
prevent and resolve potential problems and review outputs for quality
control; ensure quality of all project activities, products and
deliverables.
- Provide support to
COP in ensuring compliance with the policy and legislative requirements of
USAID as stipulated.
- Directly supervise
the project’s Technical Leads and manage the performance of the project’s
technical staff.
- Act as the officer
in charge in the absence of the COP, as necessary.
Qualifications
- A Master’s Degree in
public health or related field.
- At least 10 years of
experience managing and implementing complex public health programs
of similar scope and size in a development context, with at least five of
those years in Sub-Saharan Africa, preferably in Kenya.
- At least 5 years of
demonstrated experience in project design of HIV technical activities and
managing and supervising teams.
- At least 3 years
demonstrated, recent experience within the capacity as senior staff in
some aspect of HIV/AIDS prevention, care and treatment; and/or quality
improvement/quality assurance; health systems strengthening; M&E; and
operations research.
- Demonstrated ability
to work effectively with government representatives, for-profit private
sector entities, local community organizations, donors and other
stakeholders, particularly at the sub-national level.
- Professional level
of oral and written fluency in English required.
Health Systems Strengthening (HSS) Advisor
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Design and lead
activities to strengthen institutional accountability for the management
of community, facility, and county HIV response including county
governance and strategic planning and Human Resources for Health (HRH).
- Ensure a seamless
link between service delivery interventions and county capacity for
systems development.
- In collaboration
with other HSDSA staff, develop scopes of work and workplans that clearly
identify short and long-range achievable, sustainable activities geared at
achieving project objectives.
- Provide technical
review from design of an activity to final technical product.
- Keep informed and
collaborate with other international donors and cooperating
agencies.
- Contribute to
brainstorming and development of research agendas and special projects
related to improving HIV health systems.
Qualifications
- A Master’s degree in
health policy and administration, health sector development, public health
or related field.
- Minimum 7 years of
relevant, senior-level professional experience managing and implementing
health systems strengthening programs in the areas of health policy and
administration, health sector development, public health with a minimum of
(5) years’ experience in sub-Saharan Africa, Kenya experience preferred.
- 5 years demonstrated
experience in managing and supervising health systems activities and teams
including experience addressing issues around devolution and the functions
and organization of the county government, particularly the county health
management teams and their capacity gaps.
- Demonstrated ability
to work effectively with government representatives, for-profit private
sector entities, local community organizations, donors and other
stakeholders, particularly at the sub-national level.
- Professional level
of oral and written fluency in English language required.
How to Apply
Qualified applicants should submit their CV and an application letter that provides details of specific qualifications to:KenyaJobs@AbtAssoc.com
Please include the title of the position and “HSDSA” in the subject line of the email.
One email per position application.
Deadline for applications is 11 January 2017.
The position is contingent upon program award and funding.
Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.
Abt Associates is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer committed to fostering a diverse workforce.
Abt Associates provides market-competitive salaries and comprehensive employee benefits.