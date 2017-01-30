NGO Jobs in Kenya - Norwegian Refugee Council

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has been present in Somalia since early 2004 and has since expanded its Horn of Africa Programme to Kenya in 2006 and to Ethiopia in 2011. Since 2004, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has demonstrated a regional competence and expertise in working with displaced populations. NRC has mainly focused on Somalis who are displaced by the ongoing conflict and more recently by the drought and famine. NRC offers a comprehensive response for Refugees, returnees and IDPs of high need, addressing their food security, livelihood, shelter, education, ICLA, and water, hygiene and sanitation needs and also responding to emergencies through NRC’s five core competences; Shelter, Education, Food Security and Livelihoods, WASH and Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA).

NRC’s Horn of Africa operation comprises of large-scale multi-country humanitarian and early recovery interventions spread across eight countries (Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Yemen), and most recently Eritrea, Uganda and South Sudan. NRC’s overall strategy in the region is to ensure a greater number of vulnerable people in hard to reach areas get access to humanitarian assistance, become resilient to future disasters and find durable solution. The regional office is based in Nairobi and works with country programmes to ensure standardisation of programmatic and operational approaches, promote multi country programming and ensuring quality and coordination.

Civil Engineer

Duties for the Civil Engineer Job

· Analyze survey reports, maps, drawings, blueprints, aerial photography, and other topographical or geologic data to plan projects.

· Plan and design transportation or hydraulic systems and structures, following construction and government standards, using design software and drawing tools.

· Compute load and grade requirements, water flow rates, and material stress factors to determine design specifications.

· Inspect project sites to monitor progress and ensure conformance to design specifications and safety or sanitation standards.

· Direct construction, operations, and maintenance activities at project site.

· Direct or participate in surveying to lay out installations and establish reference points, grades, and elevations to guide construction.

· Estimate quantities and cost of materials, equipment, or labour to determine project feasibility.

· Prepare or present public reports, such as bid proposals, deeds, environmental impact statements, and property and right-of-way descriptions.

· Test soils and materials to determine the adequacy and strength of foundations, concrete, asphalt, or steel.

· Conduct any other duties as may be assigned by the WASH Project Officer or the WASH Coordinator

Civil Engineer Job Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from a recognized university or a Higher National Diploma from recognized national Polytechnic

· In-depth skills and knowledge in all aspects of engineering

· Understanding of Water , Sanitation and Hygiene promotion interventions

· Minimum of 2 years’ of relevant experience, at least 1 years in Humanitarian or working as construction officer, site supervisor/engineer, WASH Officer – construction or engineering or relevant position and experience

Project Assistant





Duties for the Project Assistant Job

· Disseminate country of origin information at the Integrated return help desk.

· Maintain confidential records of beneficiary information and attendance at the Return help desk.

· Conduct housing, land and property rights awareness for returnees.

· Conduct mine risk awareness for returnees.

· Conduct Group Information sessions, participate in radio talk back shows and in drafting of radio spot messages.

· Assist in mobilization and creating awareness among beneficiaries on the Voluntary repatriation process

· Provide information and counselling on areas of return, legal identity and HLP

· Identify any protection concerns of returnees or refugees visiting return help desk and refer to appropriate partner organization for assistance.

· Compile daily, weekly, bi-weekly and monthly data of people provided with information, HLP rights awareness and mine risk awareness.

· Capture the data of returnees and their chosen area of return.

· Participate in ICLA continuous assessments, mapping and investigation

· Supervise data collection during ICLA surveys and assessments

· Any other task relevant to the position as requested by the line manager.

Project Assistant Job Qualifications

· University Degree or Diploma in Law with 2 years project implementation experience.

Laboratory Technologist

Duties for the Laboratory Technologist Job

· Perform water sampling as per the Ministry of Health, code of regulations, Government chemist and Water Resources Management Authority regulations

· Record and maintain all records related to water quality sampling.

· Prepare and organize water sampling bottles, containers, and related tracking documents; collect water

· Samples from boreholes, distribution systems, and at households

· Deliver water samples to the laboratory for analysis; ensure the required documentation for each sample is complete and correct; monitor sampling schedules daily to ensure the timely completion of sampling.

· Inspect sample sites and perform repairs or upgrades, as needed.

· Monitor sampling supplies and maintain adequate inventory to maintain the sampling program

· Review statistical data for regulatory compliance; organize and compile water quality lab reports; store

· Data both in hard copy and digital formats.

· Review and analyze existing, pending, and potential potable and recycled water quality regulations.

· Liaise with the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer in compilation of monthly WMS reports

· Raise the necessary Procurement Request related to water quality Laboratory and ensure that water treatment chemicals and reagents are always available

· Conduct any other duties as may be assigned by the WASH Project Coordinator or the WASH Core competency Specialist or the Area Manager

Laboratory Technologist Job Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, or Diploma in Laboratory Training as a Technologist from Kenya Medical Training College with a bias on Water quality control

· In-depth skills and knowledge in Water quality control/Analysis

· Understanding of WHO drinking water standards guidelines.

· Minimum of 2 years’ of relevant experience, at least 1 years in Humanitarian or working in water quality control laboratory as Laboratory Technologist, Water Laboratory Technician or Water Quality Analyst

