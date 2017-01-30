NGO Jobs in Kenya - Norwegian Refugee Council

Norwegian Refugee Council

WASH Assistant – Civil Engineer

(Kenyan Nationals Only)

Ref. nr.: 3317368216

Full time

Number of positions: 1

Location: Kakuma, Kenya

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has been present in Somalia since early 2004 and has since expanded its Horn of Africa Programme to Kenya in 2006 and to Ethiopia in 2011.

Since 2004, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has demonstrated a regional competence and expertise in working with displaced populations. NRC has mainly focused on Somalis who are displaced by the ongoing conflict and more recently by the drought and famine.

NRC offers a comprehensive response for Refugees, returnees and IDPs of high need, addressing their food security, livelihood, shelter, education, ICLA, and water, hygiene and sanitation needs and also responding to emergencies through NRC’s five core competences; Shelter, Education, Food Security and Livelihoods, WASH and Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA).

NRC’s Horn of Africa operation comprises of large-scale multi-country humanitarian and early recovery interventions spread across eight countries (Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Yemen), and most recently Eritrea, Uganda and South Sudan.

NRC’s overall strategy in the region is to ensure a greater number of vulnerable people in hard to reach areas get access to humanitarian assistance, become resilient to future disasters and find durable solution.

The regional office is based in Nairobi and works with country programmes to ensure standardisation of programmatic and operational approaches, promote multi country programming and ensuring quality and coordination.

Reporting to the WASH Project Officer, the WASH Assistant –Civil Engineering will Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures, and facilities, such as dams, irrigation projects, water pipelines, water and sanitation systems, and waste disposal units. Includes architectural, structural, and geo-technical engineers.

Education Field: Civil engineering / construction

Education Level: Academy college / University

Personal Qualities

· Mathematics – Using mathematics to solve problems.

· Critical Thinking – Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

· Science – Using scientific rules and methods to solve problems.

· Active Learning – Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem solving and decision-making.

· Complex Problem Solving – Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.

· Monitoring/Assessing performance of yourself, other individuals, or organizations to make improvements or take corrective action.

We offer

Commencement as soon as possible

Duty station: Kakuma

Duration of contract 1 year with possibility of Extension

Salary/benefits according to NRC general directions. The candidate will observe NRC’s Code of Conduct and working hours for the NRC Kakuma office

Search criteria:

· Location: Kenya

· Industry: Emergency Relief

· Special field: Engineering

· Role: Assistant





ICLA Project Assistant (Kenyan Nationals only)

Location: Kakuma, Kenya

Ref. nr.: 3317491981

Full time

Number of positions: 1

The purpose of the assistant position is to assist in the day to day implementation of the ICLA project.

The position will be based in Kakuma.

ICLA Assistants Reports to the Project Officer – ICLA

Personal qualities

· Experience from working within technical expertise area in a humanitarian/recovery context

· Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Good knowledge of written and spoken English

· Strong communication, interpersonal, analytical and negotiation skills.

· Proven skills in report writing

· Advanced computer skills; Word, Excel, Power point,

We offer

Commencement as soon as possible

Duty station: Kakuma

Duration of contract 1 year with possibility of Extension

Salary / benefits according to NRC general directions. The candidate will observe NRC’s Code of Conduct and working hours for the NRC Kakuma office.

Search Criteria:

· Location: Kenya

· Industry: Emergency Relief

· Special field: Information, Counselling & Legal Assistance

· Role: Assistant









WASH Assistant – Laboratory Technologist

(Kenyan National Only)

Location: Kakuma, Kenya

Ref. nr.: 3317341714

Full time

Number of positions: 1

Reporting to the WASH Project Officer , the WASH Assistant –Laboratory Technologist will ensure that water quality services and intervention are carried out as required to ensure that Persons of Concerns consume water which is safe from disease causing organisms.

Job Description

· Perform water sampling as per the Ministry of Health, code of regulations, Government chemist and Water Resources Management Authority regulations

· Record and maintain all records related to water quality sampling.





Education Field: Chemistry

Education Level: College / University, Bachelor’s degree

Personal Qualities

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Excellent ability to coherently lead and manage diverse spread out teams

· Excellent analytical skills

· High level of computer literacy

· Good community mobilization skills

· Individual and group facilitative capacity building skills

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity

· Excellent program evaluative and report writing skills.

We Offer

Commencement as soon as possible

Duty station: Kakuma

Duration of contract 1 year with possibility of Extension

Salary / benefits according to NRC general directions. The candidate will observe NRC’s Code of Conduct and working hours for the NRC Kakuma office.

Search Criteria:

· Location: Kenya

· Industry: Emergency Relief

· Special field: WASH

· Role: Assistant

How to Apply

