NGO Jobs in Kenya - Norwegian Refugee Council

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has been present in Somalia since early 2004 and has since expanded its Horn of Africa Programme to Kenya in 2006 and to Ethiopia in 2011. Since 2004, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has demonstrated a regional competence and expertise in working with displaced populations. NRC has mainly focused on Somalis who are displaced by the ongoing conflict and more recently by the drought and famine. NRC offers a comprehensive response for Refugees, returnees and IDPs of high need, addressing their food security, livelihood, shelter, education, ICLA, and water, hygiene and sanitation needs and also responding to emergencies through NRC’s five core competences; Shelter, Education, Food Security and Livelihoods, WASH and Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA).