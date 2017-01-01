NGO Jobs in Kenya - International Rescue Committee

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Consultant General Surgeon – Hagadera

Sector: Health

Location: Kenya

Employee Type: Consultant

Employee Category: Not Applicable

Term of Reference for Consultant General Surgeon

Introduction: The International Rescue Committee (IRC) provides health services in Hagadera and Kambioos, at Dadaab Refugee Camp since January 2009. It operates 1 camp hospital and 5 health posts in the community with a total population of 134,787 (105,095 Hagadera, 17,048 Kambioos and 12,644 host community).

The IRC has 5 main programs which include Health, Nutrition, Reproductive Health and HIV/AIDS, Women Empowerment and protection program that are all headed by a manager who in turn report to the Field Coordinator.

The IRC operates 1 hospital that is supported by an equipped theatre for emergencies and elective surgical cases from both camps.

The IRC plans to have a general surgical consultant to review and operate the patients with surgical conditions that are booked for the specialized surgical operations in Dadaab complex

The general surgeon must have experience working in Dadaab.

Objective of the consultancy.

· To provide consultation services to booked patients with surgical conditions at the IRC Hagadera Hospital.

· To provide surgical operations for all patients reviewed and prepared for operations at IRC hospital main theatre.

Expected outcome

· All the booked patients with surgical conditions will be attended by the specialist and treatment initiated and all cases requiring surgical interventions will be operated.

Tasks to be performed

In liaison with the Health Manager, the specialist’s consultant will be required to:

· Conduct special clinics and reviews for patients with surgical conditions.

· Conduct surgical operations for the screened patients with assistance of the medical officers.

· Review all post-operative patients before he embarks on operation booked for that day.

· Prepare and submit a report and summaries of patients seen and operated to Health Manager.

IRC role

The IRC will ensure the list of the booked patients with surgical conditions is available for General surgeon’s review at Hagadera hospital.

IRC will provide transport of the general surgeon to and from Dadaab after the consultancy.

The IRC will ensure the theatre staffs; drugs and other medical supplies required for operation are available for the surgeon to conduct surgeries within the specific camp hospital.

Consultancy Venue

· IRC Hagadera hospital

· KRCS hospital in IFO2

· IRK Hospital in IFO

· MSF hospital in Dagahaley

Duration of consultancy

· The consultancy is expected to last for 5 days from 24th to 28th October, 2016.

· The second consultancy for 5 days to start on 12th Dec to 16th December 2016.

Terms of payment and Utility:

· The IRC will facilitate transport of the general surgeon to and fro Dadaab.

· The IRC will cater for accommodation for the general surgeon during the period of the consultancy.

· The consultant will pay for his meals at IRC cafeteria during the period.

· Payments for consultancy will be made after submission of the surgical report to the Health Manager.

Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.

International allowances are not available for this position. Salary and employee benefits are compliant to the Kenyan NGO Sector.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online









Qualitative Researcher on Violence Against Women

Sector: Women’s Protection and Empowerment

Location: Kenya

Employee Type: Consultant

Employee Category: Not Applicable

Call for Applications: Qualitative Researcher with Experience in Violence against Women (VAW)

Terms of Reference

Background: This project will assess the process of adapting and implementing a community program designed to prevent violence against women and HIV.

The program uses a methodology called SASA!, that was developed by Raising Voices, a Uganda-based NGO working to prevent violence against women and children. The SASA! methodology is a community mobilization approach for preventing violence against women and HIV.

SASA! works by guiding communities through a step-by-step process of change and engaging a critical mass of people across all levels of society to bring about social norm change. Currently, SASA! is being implemented in more than 20 countries by more than 60 organizations.

This project aims to understand the processes and potential challenges of implementing (and adapting) the SASA! Intervention in real world circumstances.

In particular, this project has four goals:

1. To identify best practices for adapting SASA!;

2. To identify promising practices for implementing SASA!;

3. To identify the organizational structures and processes necessary for quality programming;

4. To assess progress in achieving SASA!’s desired outcomes.

The Researcher will work closely with team members from the International Refugee Committee (IRC). IRC is an international non-governmental organization that has been working in Kenya since 1992, providing health care, women’s protection, governance and rights, and nutrition services to hundreds of thousands of refugees and the Kenyan communities that host them.

To foster long-term development, the IRC works with the Kenyan government, supporting system-strengthening in health, nutrition and conflict resolution so communities remain safe for women and children.

Description of Tasks

The Researcher will collect qualitative data and participate as a core member of the research team.

Working closely with the IRC team in Dadaab, Kenya the Researcher will primarily perform the following tasks:

Training: All Researchers will undergo a rigorous 4-day training and preparation period before the start of the project. Training sessions will focus on reviewing the project and its goals, research ethics, best practices in qualitative data collection, and pretesting sessions. Researchers will be expected to attend all training sessions. Training sessions will take place during the week before the start of data collection.

Participant Recruitment: With support from IRC, researchers will recruit both women and men to participate in qualitative data collection. Participants will be recruited from public places, e.g., markets, etc. Recruitment will be purposive, based on predefined criteria including sex; age; ethic group (to reflect groups living in the communities); and ability-status. In some cases, pre-formed groups of community members may be invited to participate in the FGDs (e.g., pre-formed women’s and men’s support groups). Emphasis will be placed on recruiting community activists, commuting leaders, health workers, local leaders, and general community members.

Data Collection: Qualitative data collection will involve facilitating In-Depth Interviews (IDIs) and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs). The research team will conduct approximately 6 IDIs and 15 FGDs in two sub-camps within Dadaab (Hagadera and Kambios). Each discussion will last approximately 60-90 minutes. In addition, Researchers will observe approximately 5 SASA! activities and complete an observation form. At the end of each day of data collection, the Researcher will be expected to participate in a formal Debrief.

Transcription: Researchers will be responsible for entering any data collected during the IDIs and FGDs, including accompanying field notes. If participants provide consent, all sessions will be recorded. Using the recordings, Researchers will also transcribe each session into Kiswahili.

Expected Deliverables

Expected deliverables include completion of an agreed-upon number of IDIs, FGDs, and SASA! observations as well as the accompanying transcripts.

The Researcher will be expected to make effective and efficient use of time and other resources related to the project.

It is imperative that the Researcher be able to deliver on their commitment to the project within the agreed-upon timeframes.

Key Qualifications

The Researcher should be able to work from 6th February 2017 through April 2017, including travel to/from Dadaab if required.

In addition, the Researcher should possess a specific set of skills and qualifications necessary for the position.

These include:

Research Skills: The Researcher should have prior experience carrying out qualitative research including both IDIs and FGDs. In addition, it is preferred that the Researcher possess extensive knowledge and understanding of gender issues in Tanzania, including violence against women.

Languages: It is necessary that the Researcher speak Somali, Kiswahili and English at a fluent level.

Computer Skills: The Researcher should be proficient in Microsoft Office programs, in particular Microsoft Word.

Expected Duration & Worksite Arrangements

The expected duration of the contract is 16 days, to be completed between February and April 2017. The Researcher is expected to work on a full-time basis, from Monday to Friday each week.

IRC will provide the Researcher with office and work space. Access to project-related resources, including journals, relevant research documents, databases and software, will be made available to Researchers, as necessary.

Management and supervision

The consultant will work closely with the WPE Program Manager in planning and executing the task. Under the overall guidance of IRC WPE Coordinator and the Hagadera Field Coordinator

Application Requirements

CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online









Finance Officer – Kakuma

Sector: Finance

Location: Kenya

Employee Type: Regular

Employee Category: Full Time

Job Purpose / Objective: The Finance Officer will be responsible for ensuring IRC systems and procedures of internal controls are followed when committing financial transactions in Kakuma and also assist the Finance Manager in financial matters in the field office.

The position will supervise a Finance Assistant.

The position will be responsible for among other duties; preparation of cash and cheque disbursements journals , cash flows, cash forecast, Commitment, bank reconciliations, Monthly financial transactions close out and also assist in budgets preparations and budget monitoring, financial reporting, staff training and capacity building.

Key Responsibilities

Field Finance Reporting

· Preparation of Monthly cash and bank disbursement journals by 25th of every month except in September, which should be closed on 30thas it is a fiscal year closing month for IRC

· Preparation of bank reconciliation statements by the close of 25th for all months except for September which closes by 30th.

· Review of all cash advances liquidations to ensure correct coding and adequate supporting documentations are attached.

· Review cash books spreadsheet on Monthly basis and ensure the running balance tally with the cash count at all the times including the close of the Month every 31st

· Review bank books spreadsheet on Monthly basis and ensures that all bank books are closed and reconcile with period bank statements as at each month end.

· Ensure all program advances are accounted for as per advance policy.

· Ensure that all payment request and disbursements submitted to Finance are paid before the end of the month to ensure they are recorded within the same month they are presented for payment

· Ensure that the financial reports are submitted to Nairobi finance department on the 1st of every Month except September.

Donor Reporting

· Ensuring donor regulations are adhered to for all aspects of the operations

· Ensure that BvAs are provided to relevant parties on time and accurately

· Assist the Finance Manager for identification of procedural or training issues to be addressed to improve the quality of report data.

Training & Support

· Assist Finance Manager in training staff on IRC accounting procedures and requirements, and also assists the Field Coordinator and program staff in finance related issues and activities.

· Assist Finance Manager to train field managers and officers on budget tracking, review burn rates and provide advise if spending is not happening according to plan.

· Report to the Finance Manager any irregularities that occur within the IRC office, staff compound and camps on policy and procedures

Bank & Cash management

· Review weekly cash count and ensure that documentary evidence is duly signed by yourself and Finance assistant

· Ensuring internal control procedures are followed for all cash disbursements, receipts and transfers

· Maintenance of an accurate and updated cash flow report

· Liaison with vendors to resolve problems of long outstanding cheques

· Ensuring that all banks are immediately updated on changes to bank signatories

· Preparation of the bank reconciliation for the field office on a monthly basis

· Preparation of cash forecasts and CTR for Kakuma and submission to Country Office for release of funds every 25th

· Monitoring cash usage and requirements and inform the Finance Manager or Field Coordinator of possible unusual activity or requirements

· Working with field and program coordinators to help them develop more accurate cash forecasts

· Ensure that the sufficiency of bank reserves at all times for the Kakuma bank account.

Internal Control

· Assist the Finance Manager in identifying key issues and weakness in the system and provide recommendations for improving control processes or procedures

· Assist Finance Manager in ensuring that the internal controls are adhered to in all areas of operation.

Budgets

· Working with Finance Manager to assist program staff to prepare grant budgets to support new proposals or realignments also ensuring adequate coverage of field operating costs

· Attend Grant Opening, BvA review and Closing Meetings when nominated to do so and also in the absence of Finance Manager

· Assist Finance Manager to ensure that all accruals at grant closure are accurate, valid and are promptly liquidated

Staff management

· Daily supervision and review of the work flow of Finance Assistant for efficiency & effectiveness.

Required Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, or Finance or CPA II.

· Computer literate with significant experience in excel, accounting packages & SUN system will be an added advantage.

· The candidate should be mature, with stable personality and ability to maintain confidentiality.

Required Experience & Competencies:

· Good written and verbal skills in the English language.

· Ability to carry out responsibilities independently with minimal technical support

· Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and time management skills;

· Ability to work in and as a team.

Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.

International allowances are not available for this position. Salary and employee benefits are compliant to the Kenyan NGO Sector.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online

Disclaimer: Please take note that International Rescue Committee (IRC) does not ask for any fees in connection with its recruitment processes. In the event that you receive any request for payment of any sort, please get in touch with us on Tel: +(254-020) 2727730, Email: IRCKenya@rescue.org or report to the nearest police.

IRC leading the way from harm to home.

IRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. IRC considers all applicants on the basis of merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. Please contact Talent Acquisitions at IRC.Recruitment@rescue.org. As required by law, the IRC will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with a known disability.