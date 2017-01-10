NGO Jobs in Kenya - International Medical Corps

NGO Jobs in Kenya - International Medical CorpsJobs and Careers 05:36
Job Title: Senior Program Officer
Location: Kenya - Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira
Supervisor: Program Manager
Job Summary: The Senior Program Officer is responsible for the programmatic implementation of the MARPS program, including DREAMS.
S/He will ensure timely implementation, accountability oversight and reporting of project activities.
S/He will coordinate all the activities and components of the program providing technical and operational guidance and oversight to all program activities.
S/He will develop approaches, systems and protocols to ensure program delivery.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Leads and manages
the day-to-day implementation of program activities under MARPS, including
the DREAMS component.
- Serves as the budget
holder for the program elements of the MARPS program and is responsible to
ensure all expenditures are compliant, budget revisions are completed
accurately when required and works closely with the Finance Department on
all financial aspects.
- Ensures the program
performs in accordance with the work plan and in accordance with the donor
agreements
- Guides and mentors
all staff on these programs fostering a team environment that breeds
success, including leading and ensuring quality throughout recruitment, on
boarding, structuring, performance monitoring and day-to-day management.
- Facilitating
linkages across different HIV programs and services at health facility,
consortium partners and community levels; HIV Testing and counselling and
Care Treatment and strengthening of health facility-community referral and
linkages.
- Leads capacity
building and systems strengthening activities in HIV prevention, care and
treatment for MOH and other implementing partners
- Coordinates and
supervises evaluations on the efficacy of behavioral, biomedical and
structural interventions and programs.
- Representing the
organization in various forums including stakeholder forums, technical
working groups and other forums.
- Lead program
interventions, such as SGBV, TWGs through advocacy and mentorship.
- Coordinate ownership
and sustainability of KP and DREAMS programs within the government main
stream functions.
- Perform any other
duties as assigned by the Program Manager.
The duties and responsibilities listed are representative of the nature and level of work assigned and are not necessarily all inclusive.
Skills and Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in
social sciences, development studies or community development
- Masters’ in Public
Health and Program management training is an added advantage
- Three years
professional experience in planning, designing and management of
development programs
- Substantive
knowledge and understanding of the Key Populations and Priority
populations Programming
- Specific expertise
in planning, monitoring and evaluation are expected.
- Computer knowledge
- Good communication
and writing skills
International Medical Corps is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or status.
Compliance & Ethics: Promotes and encourages a culture of compliance and ethics throughout International Medical Corps. As applicable to the position, maintains a clear understanding of International Medical Corps’ and donor compliance and ethics standards and adheres to those standards. Conducts work with the highest level of integrity. Communicates these standards to partners and requires them to adhere to these values.
Job Title: Program Manager
Location: Kenya, Nairobi
Supervisor: Country Director
Job Summary: The Program Manager is responsible for the overall implementation of the MARPS, KPIS and CCC programs.
S/He will ensure timely implementation, accountability oversight and reporting of all program activities.
S/He will coordinate all the activities and components of the program providing technical and operational guidance and oversight to all program activities.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Leads and manages
the MARPS (including DREAMS), KPIS and CCC programs on a day-to-day basis
ensuring the smooth running of these programs.
- Serves as the budget
holder for these programs and is responsible to ensure all expenditures
are compliant, budget revisions are completed accurately when required and
works closely with the Finance Department on all financial aspects.
- Ensures the work
plans for these programs are implemented smoothly and in accordance with
the donor agreements; supervises the Senior Program Officer and Cervical Cancer
Officer.
- Ensures the required
operational support is provided to the program; directly manages the
Finance Officer and Logistics Assistant.
- Works closely with
the M&E Director to ensure that strong M&E, accountability and
learning (MEAL) systems are in place, lessons learned are captured and
then fed back into the program cycle.
- Guides and mentors
all staff on these programs fostering a team environment that breeds
success, including leading and ensuring quality throughout recruitment, on
boarding, structuring, performance monitoring and day-to-day management.
- Promotes IMC
activities in Western Kenya at the national level, ensuring that key
actors, both internal and external, are aware of IMC programmatic and
operational successes.
- Lobby the IMC leadership
and donors for support, both technical and operational, in order to ensure
adequate support for the programs in Western Kenya.
- Developments program
systems to ensure program outcomes.
- Representation of
IMC in various meetings and stakeholder forum to ensure strong
representation of IMC on key issues.
- Develops and
maintains strong relationships with key stakeholders including the MOH,
donor representatives, partners and beneficiaries.
- Participate in the
proposal development for continuing application and for expansion of the
project activities.
- Other duties as
allocated by the supervisor.
Skills and Requirements:
- Minimum of a
Bachelor’s Degree in related field; Master’s Degree and technical training
in the medical field preferred.
- At least 5 years’
experience in active management of HIV programs in developing countries.
- Strong mastery of
reproductive health programming; preferably with Key Populations.
- Strong leader and
manager.
- Excellent decision
making skills and ability to lead multiple teams in different locations.
- Strong skills in
using Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates to submit applications BY E-MAIL ONLY which should include:-
(1) Application Letter;
(2) Current C.V. with telephone number and e-mail address;
(3) Three referees with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses
not later than 10th January 2017
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.