NGO Jobs in Kenya - International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps



Job Title: Senior Program Officer



Location: Kenya - Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira



Supervisor: Program Manager



Job Summary: The Senior Program Officer is responsible for the programmatic implementation of the MARPS program, including DREAMS.





S/He will ensure timely implementation, accountability oversight and reporting of project activities.





S/He will coordinate all the activities and components of the program providing technical and operational guidance and oversight to all program activities.





S/He will develop approaches, systems and protocols to ensure program delivery.



Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Leads and manages the day-to-day implementation of program activities under MARPS, including the DREAMS component.

Serves as the budget holder for the program elements of the MARPS program and is responsible to ensure all expenditures are compliant, budget revisions are completed accurately when required and works closely with the Finance Department on all financial aspects.

Ensures the program performs in accordance with the work plan and in accordance with the donor agreements

Guides and mentors all staff on these programs fostering a team environment that breeds success, including leading and ensuring quality throughout recruitment, on boarding, structuring, performance monitoring and day-to-day management.

Facilitating linkages across different HIV programs and services at health facility, consortium partners and community levels; HIV Testing and counselling and Care Treatment and strengthening of health facility-community referral and linkages.

Leads capacity building and systems strengthening activities in HIV prevention, care and treatment for MOH and other implementing partners

Coordinates and supervises evaluations on the efficacy of behavioral, biomedical and structural interventions and programs.

Representing the organization in various forums including stakeholder forums, technical working groups and other forums.

Lead program interventions, such as SGBV, TWGs through advocacy and mentorship.

Coordinate ownership and sustainability of KP and DREAMS programs within the government main stream functions.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Program Manager.

The duties and responsibilities listed are representative of the nature and level of work assigned and are not necessarily all inclusive.



Skills and Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in social sciences, development studies or community development

Masters’ in Public Health and Program management training is an added advantage

Three years professional experience in planning, designing and management of development programs

Substantive knowledge and understanding of the Key Populations and Priority populations Programming

Specific expertise in planning, monitoring and evaluation are expected.

Computer knowledge

Good communication and writing skills

International Medical Corps is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or status.



Compliance & Ethics: Promotes and encourages a culture of compliance and ethics throughout International Medical Corps. As applicable to the position, maintains a clear understanding of International Medical Corps’ and donor compliance and ethics standards and adheres to those standards. Conducts work with the highest level of integrity. Communicates these standards to partners and requires them to adhere to these values.





Job Title: Program Manager



Location: Kenya, Nairobi



Supervisor: Country Director



Job Summary: The Program Manager is responsible for the overall implementation of the MARPS, KPIS and CCC programs.





S/He will ensure timely implementation, accountability oversight and reporting of all program activities.





S/He will coordinate all the activities and components of the program providing technical and operational guidance and oversight to all program activities.



Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Leads and manages the MARPS (including DREAMS), KPIS and CCC programs on a day-to-day basis ensuring the smooth running of these programs.

Serves as the budget holder for these programs and is responsible to ensure all expenditures are compliant, budget revisions are completed accurately when required and works closely with the Finance Department on all financial aspects.

Ensures the work plans for these programs are implemented smoothly and in accordance with the donor agreements; supervises the Senior Program Officer and Cervical Cancer Officer.

Ensures the required operational support is provided to the program; directly manages the Finance Officer and Logistics Assistant.

Works closely with the M&E Director to ensure that strong M&E, accountability and learning (MEAL) systems are in place, lessons learned are captured and then fed back into the program cycle.

Guides and mentors all staff on these programs fostering a team environment that breeds success, including leading and ensuring quality throughout recruitment, on boarding, structuring, performance monitoring and day-to-day management.

Promotes IMC activities in Western Kenya at the national level, ensuring that key actors, both internal and external, are aware of IMC programmatic and operational successes.

Lobby the IMC leadership and donors for support, both technical and operational, in order to ensure adequate support for the programs in Western Kenya.

Developments program systems to ensure program outcomes.

Representation of IMC in various meetings and stakeholder forum to ensure strong representation of IMC on key issues.

Develops and maintains strong relationships with key stakeholders including the MOH, donor representatives, partners and beneficiaries.

Participate in the proposal development for continuing application and for expansion of the project activities.

Other duties as allocated by the supervisor.

Skills and Requirements:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in related field; Master’s Degree and technical training in the medical field preferred.

At least 5 years’ experience in active management of HIV programs in developing countries.

Strong mastery of reproductive health programming; preferably with Key Populations.

Strong leader and manager.

Excellent decision making skills and ability to lead multiple teams in different locations.

Strong skills in using Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

How to Apply





Qualified and interested candidates to submit applications BY E-MAIL ONLY which should include:-





(1) Application Letter;





(2) Current C.V. with telephone number and e-mail address;





(3) Three referees with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses





not later than 10th January 2017







