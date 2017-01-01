NGO Jobs in Kenya - Initiatives Inc (USAID)Jobs and Careers 07:57
Job Vacancy: Chief of Party
Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Chief of Party for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.
This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.
Location: Western Province Kenya
Key Responsibilities
- Set the project
strategic vision, guide planning, and manage implementation of project
activities related to HIV service planning, management and coordination.
- Oversee contract
management and ensure compliance with USAID policies and regulations.
- Supervise both
technical and administrative project components, including project
compliance and financial management.
- Manage relationships
with the Ministry of Health, other government health departments and
agencies, USAID and implementing partners.
- Manage and supervise
project staff.
- Oversee effective
project data management, monitoring and reporting.
Required Qualifications
- Master degree or
higher in public health, business administration, health services
administration, health systems strengthening or another relevant field.
- Bachelor Degree in
medicine, nursing or other relevant field with experience in HIV service
management.
- Minimum of 15 years
of relevant work experience in a supervisory role with at least 10 years
of senior management experience
- At least 3 years of
experience managing USAID- and/or PEPFAR-funded programs and at least five
years of experience managing development programs outside of Kenya.
- Demonstrated
experience personnel management of diverse teams of staff representing
multiple partners and addressing various project elements.
- Previous experience
supporting government health systems managers in strengthening HIV service
management.
- Outstanding
leadership and management capabilities with demonstrated achievements in
interpersonal relationship management, written and oral presentation
skills and partner coordination.
Deputy Chief of Party and Senior Technical Director
Summary:Initiatives Inc. seeks a Deputy Chief of Party and Technical Director for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.
This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.
Location: Western Province Kenya.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead and manage the
project’s strategic direction and technical scope.
- With the COP,
oversee project planning and manage activity implementation; lead the
development of annual workplans and oversee timely completion of routine
project reports.
- Ensure project
implementation is done in line with the stated goals and objectives of the
project.
- Lead technical
strategies and interventions for human resources for health and quality
improvement and oversee all interventions including planning and budgeting
support, HRIS strengthening, as well as staff capacity development through
coaching, mentorship and training related to HIV/AIDS service management.
- Manage relationships
with the Ministry of Health, other government health departments and
agencies, USAID, sub-contractors and local partners.
- Coordinate closely
with other implementing partners to ensure synergy between capacity
building and service delivery interventions.
- Manage and supervise
project staff and ensure the project provides high-quality, value added,
technical support and capacity development.
Required Qualifications
- Master degree or
higher in public health, business administration, health services
administration, health systems strengthening or another relevant field
- Bachelor Degree in
medicine, nursing or other relevant field with experience in HIV/AIDS
service delivery.
- Minimum of 10 years
of relevant work experience in a supervisory role with at least 5 years of
senior management and project design experience for HIV programs.
- Demonstrated
technical leadership in service delivery management; quality improvement;
human resources management; health worker performance improvement,
training and capacity development; government health planning and
budgeting; and management information systems use.
- Extensive
understanding of gender issues in HIV and health systems management and
the needs of populations vulnerable to HIV and AIDS.
- Demonstrated
experience in leadership, partner relations and coordination, and
personnel management
- Previous experience
supporting government health systems managers, for profit sector entities,
local community organizations, donors and other stakeholders in Kenya.
- Strong written and
verbal communication skills.
- Previous experience
with USAID- and/or PEPFAR-funded project management.
Job Vacancy: Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist
Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.
This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.
Location: Western Province Kenya.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead the design and
implementation of the project’s monitoring and evaluation systems and
activities, including development of the M and E framework; data
collection and storage processes and platforms; data analysis and report;
documentation and visualization of results.
- Manage routine data
collection, data quality assurance and data analysis; document
improvements, lessons learned and project progress and achievements
relevant to indicators and targets.
- Orient project staff
on data collection and lead the project team in data interpretation and
use.
- Ensure timely
reporting of data to PEPFAR and USAID per donor requirements.
- Manage and supervise
project monitoring and evaluation staff.
- Oversee project
reporting and documentation, including the development of articles for
publication and/or conference presentations.
Required Qualifications
- Master degree or
higher in public health, statistics, health services administration or
another relevant field.
- Minimum of 7 years
of relevant work experience developing and managing monitoring and
evaluation systems for public health programs, with specific experience in
HIV programs.
- A strong
understanding of monitoring and evaluation of health systems strengthening
interventions and outcomes.
- High professional
competency in data analysis and report writing for complex public health
programs.
- Extensive experience
in qualitative and qualitative data analysis, GIS, and use of dashboards
and other data visualization methods.
- Demonstrated
experience in personnel management.
- Professional-level
English written and verbal communication.
- Previous experience
in USAID- and PEPFAR-funded projects.
Job Vacancy: Health Systems Strengthening Advisor
Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Health Systems Strengthening Advisor for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.
This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.
Location: Western Province Kenya.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and manage
the project’s technical interventions to strengthen country planning and
budgeting, human resources management and data management use and analysis
for HIV/AIDs service delivery.
- Manage and supervise
the project capacity building team.
- Lead interventions
to transfer skills through training, mentorship, coaching, team-based
learning and other capacity building support.
- Work with the
project Technical Director and M and E Specialist to ensure interventions
are clearly defined and are carried out in line with the project workplan.
- Contribute to
project planning, monitoring of systems strengthening progress and
reporting.
- Develop publishable
case studies describing system strengthening achievements.
Required Qualifications
- Master degree or
higher in public health, business administration, human resources, health
services administration or another relevant field.
- Minimum of 7 years of
relevant work experience supporting government and civil society
institutions to strengthen management and accountability.
- Demonstrated
experience developing and using organizational capacity assessment tools
to assess and monitor capacity development.
- Extensive experience
in capacity development including training, mentorship, coaching,
on-the-job learning, adult learning and team-based learning approaches,
among others.
- Experience in
personnel management.
- Professional-level
English written and verbal communication.
- Previous experience
in USAID- and/or PEPFAR-funded projects.
How to Apply:All applicants should email a CV, cover letter, and contacts for three references to initiativesinc.kenya@gmail.com with “Health Systems Strengthening Advisor” as the subject line.