NGO Jobs in Kenya - Initiatives Inc (USAID)

Initiatives Inc.



Job Vacancy: Chief of Party



Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Chief of Party for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.





This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.





Location: Western Province Kenya





Key Responsibilities

Set the project strategic vision, guide planning, and manage implementation of project activities related to HIV service planning, management and coordination.

Oversee contract management and ensure compliance with USAID policies and regulations.

Supervise both technical and administrative project components, including project compliance and financial management.

Manage relationships with the Ministry of Health, other government health departments and agencies, USAID and implementing partners.

Manage and supervise project staff.

Oversee effective project data management, monitoring and reporting.

Required Qualifications

Master degree or higher in public health, business administration, health services administration, health systems strengthening or another relevant field.

Bachelor Degree in medicine, nursing or other relevant field with experience in HIV service management.

Minimum of 15 years of relevant work experience in a supervisory role with at least 10 years of senior management experience

At least 3 years of experience managing USAID- and/or PEPFAR-funded programs and at least five years of experience managing development programs outside of Kenya.

Demonstrated experience personnel management of diverse teams of staff representing multiple partners and addressing various project elements.

Previous experience supporting government health systems managers in strengthening HIV service management.

Outstanding leadership and management capabilities with demonstrated achievements in interpersonal relationship management, written and oral presentation skills and partner coordination.









Deputy Chief of Party and Senior Technical Director



Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Deputy Chief of Party and Technical Director for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.





This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.









Location: Western Province Kenya.



Key Responsibilities

Lead and manage the project’s strategic direction and technical scope.

With the COP, oversee project planning and manage activity implementation; lead the development of annual workplans and oversee timely completion of routine project reports.

Ensure project implementation is done in line with the stated goals and objectives of the project.

Lead technical strategies and interventions for human resources for health and quality improvement and oversee all interventions including planning and budgeting support, HRIS strengthening, as well as staff capacity development through coaching, mentorship and training related to HIV/AIDS service management.

Manage relationships with the Ministry of Health, other government health departments and agencies, USAID, sub-contractors and local partners.

Coordinate closely with other implementing partners to ensure synergy between capacity building and service delivery interventions.

Manage and supervise project staff and ensure the project provides high-quality, value added, technical support and capacity development.

Required Qualifications

Master degree or higher in public health, business administration, health services administration, health systems strengthening or another relevant field

Bachelor Degree in medicine, nursing or other relevant field with experience in HIV/AIDS service delivery.

Minimum of 10 years of relevant work experience in a supervisory role with at least 5 years of senior management and project design experience for HIV programs.

Demonstrated technical leadership in service delivery management; quality improvement; human resources management; health worker performance improvement, training and capacity development; government health planning and budgeting; and management information systems use.

Extensive understanding of gender issues in HIV and health systems management and the needs of populations vulnerable to HIV and AIDS.

Demonstrated experience in leadership, partner relations and coordination, and personnel management

Previous experience supporting government health systems managers, for profit sector entities, local community organizations, donors and other stakeholders in Kenya.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Previous experience with USAID- and/or PEPFAR-funded project management.





Job Vacancy: Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist



Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.





This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.





Location: Western Province Kenya.



Key Responsibilities

Lead the design and implementation of the project’s monitoring and evaluation systems and activities, including development of the M and E framework; data collection and storage processes and platforms; data analysis and report; documentation and visualization of results.

Manage routine data collection, data quality assurance and data analysis; document improvements, lessons learned and project progress and achievements relevant to indicators and targets.

Orient project staff on data collection and lead the project team in data interpretation and use.

Ensure timely reporting of data to PEPFAR and USAID per donor requirements.

Manage and supervise project monitoring and evaluation staff.

Oversee project reporting and documentation, including the development of articles for publication and/or conference presentations.

Required Qualifications

Master degree or higher in public health, statistics, health services administration or another relevant field.

Minimum of 7 years of relevant work experience developing and managing monitoring and evaluation systems for public health programs, with specific experience in HIV programs.

A strong understanding of monitoring and evaluation of health systems strengthening interventions and outcomes.

High professional competency in data analysis and report writing for complex public health programs.

Extensive experience in qualitative and qualitative data analysis, GIS, and use of dashboards and other data visualization methods.

Demonstrated experience in personnel management.

Professional-level English written and verbal communication.

Previous experience in USAID- and PEPFAR-funded projects.





Job Vacancy: Health Systems Strengthening Advisor



Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Health Systems Strengthening Advisor for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.





This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.









Location: Western Province Kenya.



Key Responsibilities

Develop and manage the project’s technical interventions to strengthen country planning and budgeting, human resources management and data management use and analysis for HIV/AIDs service delivery.

Manage and supervise the project capacity building team.

Lead interventions to transfer skills through training, mentorship, coaching, team-based learning and other capacity building support.

Work with the project Technical Director and M and E Specialist to ensure interventions are clearly defined and are carried out in line with the project workplan.

Contribute to project planning, monitoring of systems strengthening progress and reporting.

Develop publishable case studies describing system strengthening achievements.

Required Qualifications

Master degree or higher in public health, business administration, human resources, health services administration or another relevant field.

Minimum of 7 years of relevant work experience supporting government and civil society institutions to strengthen management and accountability.

Demonstrated experience developing and using organizational capacity assessment tools to assess and monitor capacity development.

Extensive experience in capacity development including training, mentorship, coaching, on-the-job learning, adult learning and team-based learning approaches, among others.

Experience in personnel management.

Professional-level English written and verbal communication.

Previous experience in USAID- and/or PEPFAR-funded projects.

How to Apply:



All applicants should email a CV, cover letter, and contacts for three references to

initiativesinc.kenya@gmail.com

with “Health Systems Strengthening Advisor” as the subject line.