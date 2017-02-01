NGO Jobs in Kenya - Danish Refugee Council

Danish Refugee Council (DRC)

Project Accountant

Workplace: Kakuma – Kenya

Contract type: National contract

Background: The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) has been providing relief and development services in the Horn of Africa since 1997.

Using a protection of human rights framework, DRC has mainly focused on Somalis who are displaced by conflict. Programmes include protection, livelihoods, food and NFI distribution, water and sanitation, and advocacy amongst others.

There are 4 main programme offices in Somali region, one in Yemen, one in Kenya and one regional office in Nairobi. There are also non operational region wide initiatives, focusing on advocacy and capacity building, which are supported from the Nairobi regional office.

Currently there is over 150 DRC staff in the region. The last 2 years have seen some growth in programme size, but primarily there has been a growth in the number of support and management functions demanded and required by the programme offices, in order to maintain quality and accountability.

Purpose: The purpose of the project accountant position is to support in managing and coordinating all financial aspects of the program to ensure there is optimal compliance with contract obligations.

In order to achieve this, the project accountant, shall support the interpretation and enforcement of all contract obligations in sub recipient contracts, provide on continuous support, supervision and advice to sub recipients to comply with standard contract clauses to enhance compliance.

The project accountant shall support the finance and admin coordinator in developing grants portfolio performance reports with a view to monitoring and ensuring that DRC, donor and sub-grants budgets are effectively and timely utilized as per program work plan and targets, review sub recipients financial reports submitted against program targets and sub reciepient contract provisions in consultation with relevant program staffs.

The project accountant will be directly involved on day to day operations of Kakuma finance unit under the supervision of Finance and Administration Coordinator.

Key Responsibilities

Sub grantees Management

· Management of sub grantees by ensuring financial reports are received on time as per specific contracts and properly filed for future reference, reviewing financial reports and support documents, follow up on any matters arising from received documentation.

· Play a supporting role in Grant Kick off and Close-Out meetings, as well as in general grant management meetings.

· Monitor partners budget absorption to ensure accurate tracking of implementation, progress and timely alerts to potential challenges/obstacles

· Ensure comprehensive grant files are maintained up to date

· Tracking of funds disbursements from donors and to partners

· Act as a liaison with the various implementing partners on financial and compliance issues

· Provide standard reporting templates to partners

· Consolidation of partner’s financial reports and reconciliation to DRC financial reports (BFU).

· Coordinate all internal, external grant review and audit processes to partners

· Finance operations

· Maintain cashbooks as recommended and ensure timely submission to DRC Country Office

· Monitor petty cash and conduct weekly cash counts.

· Ensure cash counts are at least done once per week and at the end of each month before closing cashbooks.

· Monitor cash-flow and ensure timely Kakuma programmes cash requests to Country Office

· Ensure that there are proper supporting documents for all the transactions.

· Ensure costs are shared fairly, transparently and consistently according to DRC and donor policies.

· Ensure timely payment of salaries, suppliers, partners, etc.

· Supervise the submission of financial scanned vouchers to Country Office

· Monitor liability control accounts on monthly basis and ensure timely clearance of any outstanding balances.

· Preparation of quality financial reports and submission to Country Office for approval before submitting to the donor on timely basis.

· Ensure that accurate financial information is provided for purpose of planning, budget development and expenditure controls.

Qualifications Required

· Bachelor of Commerce (Finance/Accounting option); Business management qualification such as CPA, ACCA or equivalent is an added advantage

· At least 4 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.

· Experience working with NGOs and donor-funded projects

· Experience in working in a consortium and with implementing partners

· Demonstrated experience in capacity building and mentoring.

· Fluent in written and spoken English.

· Excellent interpersonal and teamwork skills, working with different groups and nationalities.

· Good knowledge of excel and other analytical tools

Essential Competencies:

· Excellent interpersonal and teamwork skills, working with different groups, partners and nationalities.

· Strong initiative and self-motivated, with a strong commitment to teamwork and humanitarian principles.

· Flexible, enthusiastic and willingness to learn from others.

· Ability to multi-task and cope with competing demands under tight deadlines.

· Identify priority activities and assignments, adjust priorities as required.

· Ability to establish and maintain good working relationships in a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary environment.

Position Description

Start of Contract: February 2017

Duration: 15 Months (3 month probation)

Reports to: Project Coordinator

Local candidates strongly encouraged to apply

General

Commitments: DRC has a Humanitarian Accountability Framework, outlining its global accountability commitments. All staff are required to contribute to the achievement of this framework ( http://www.drc.dk/HAF.4265.0.html ). All DRC staff must be committed to the Red Cross Code of Conduct, as well as the Core Humanitarian Standards.

Posting details: This position is field based and a non-family duty station. Kakuma lies at Safety Level 3.





Construction Officer

Workplace: Kakuma – Kenya

Contract type: National contract

Background: DRC began operating in Kenya in 2005 with assistance to refugees and displacement-affected communities via implementation of protection and livelihoods activities.

DRC works in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps, as well as in Nairobi and Mombasa to assist urban-based refugees.

In the Kakuma Refugee Camp, (Turkana County), DRC assists refugees throughout East Africa but primarily from South Sudan with protection and livelihoods/self-reliance programs. Host community members also benefit from DRC activities.

Currently there are over 130 DRC staff in the Kenya country program, 21 of whom work in Kakuma. With funding from UNHCR and other donors, DRC will continue to provide both humanitarian assistance and longer-term development support to existing refugees, new arrivals, and the host community in Kakuma and expand activities into the new Kalobeyei settlement area.

Purpose: The Construction Officer is needed to ensure proper implementation of construction activities across all DRC intervention areas.

Activities include facility design, creation of BoQs, facilitating call for bids and bid analysis, selection of appropriate construction companies, monitoring and evaluation of all construction works, facilitating payment for contractors, and ensuring all previously constructed facilities are maintained and properly functioning.

Construction activities include but are not limited to design and construction of SGBV safe spaces and safe havens, DRC field offices, storage facilities, rehabilitation of existing structures, and installation of water catchment devices.

Key Responsibilities

· Develop working drawings (both soft and hard copies), bills of quantities, breakdown estimates, technical specifications, and tender dossiers for all construction projects under both Protection and Livelihoods sectors including but not limited to:

1. Safe Spaces (2 or more)

2. Storage sheds (4)

3. Rehabilitation of shipping containers to create office space/storage facility (2)

4. Installation of water catchment devices on existing buildings (4 or more)

5. Construction of tent platforms (1 or more)

· Staff accommodation blocks (depending on funding, 1 or more)

· Maintain accepted Infrastructural standards for the sector and ensure that project staff, partner agencies and recipient communities understand, accept and adhere to these standards.

· Ensure that various technical Templates (including bill of quantities, bill of materials and reporting formats) are in line with the Regional Infrastructure Manual (2016) and are well used.

· Review of the technical specifications, engineering designs and work schedules to ensure consistency with the most appropriate technology and existing ministry /sector standards.

· Assist the DRC logistics unit with the technical evaluation of the bids for those works

· Supervise the construction of the facilities on a day-to-day basis

· Conduct final inspections and recommend payments to contractors based on measured works

· Take into consideration the following aspects: Fire breaks, drainage systems, Sphere standards, accessibility, and environmental concerns

· Ensure the Quality Control of the implemented activities.

· Ensure maintenance of existing DRC facilities; assist the Support Office with ensuring repairs and routine maintenance is conducted on all DRC facilities

· Provide technical support for possible environmental engineering projects such as check dams and water pans

· Carry-out technical assessments

· Monitor and certify progress of works according to work schedules indicated in contracts, verify completion rates in order to release milestone payments to contractors

· Follow up of budget and costs for all assigned projects

· Regular reporting to Area Manager by copying RIC (Regional Infrastructure Manager) as per agreed format (monthly, quarterly, and yearly)

· Participate in relevant meetings

· Perform other related tasks as instructed by DRC Area Manager

Personal Specifications

· Bachelor’s degree or higher in Architecture, Civil, Environmental, or Structural Engineering, or in Building and Construction

· Minimum 5 years working experience in the field of building and construction; experience must include design, BoQ creation, call for bids, bid analysis, contractor selection, monitoring of all day-to-day construction activities, facilitating payment to contractors, and evaluation through defects and liability period

· Demonstrated understanding of engineering, architectural, and other construction drawings

· Demonstrated understanding of building methods and elements of a construction project

· Demonstrated understanding of AutoCad software

· Decisive individual, works well under pressure, particularly when faced with unexpected events or delays

· Must have good interpersonal skills and personal integrity

· Possess good analytical, writing, and communication skills in English

· Ability to work in an economically unstable and geographically harsh environment

· Although not required, candidates with previous NGO experience in a refugee setting have an advantage

Reporting Arrangements: The Construction Officer will work closely with the Livelihoods and Protection Team Leaders, but will report directly to the Area Manager.

Local candidates encouraged to apply

Position Description

Start of Contract: 1 February 2017

Duration: 6 months

General

Commitments:

DRC has a Humanitarian Accountability Framework, outlining its global accountability committments. All staff are required to contribute to the achievement of this framework into the work of DRC ( http://www.drc.dk/HAF.4265.0.html

Posting details: This position is field based and a non-family duty station. Kakuma lies at security phase 3.





Program Assistant

Workplace: Kakuma – Kenya

Contract type: National contract

Background: DRC began operating in Kenya in 2005 with assistance to refugees and displaced communities via implementation of protection and livelihoods activities.

DRC works in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps, as well as in Nairobi and Mombasa to assist urban-based refugees.

In the Kakuma Refugee Camp, (Turkana County), DRC assists refugees throughout East Africa but primarily from South Sudan with protection and livelihoods/self-reliance programs.

Host community members also benefit from DRC activities. Currently there are over 130 DRC staff in the Kenya country program, 21 of whom work in Kakuma.

With funding from the United States, Denmark, the UNHCR, and other donors, DRC will continue to provide both humanitarian assistance and longer-term development support to existing refugees, new arrivals, and the host community in Kakuma and expand activities into the new Kalobeyei settlement area.

Purpose: Under the supervision of the Project Coordinator, the Project Assistant will be responsible for providing project and operational support to Community Flood Resilience Programme (CFRP) in Kakuma.

The incumbent will be responsible for documentation, filing, recording minutes, organizing meetings/workshops and liaising with the country finance and logistics team to ensure timely support to field teams.

The Project Assistant will also help with the coordination of high level visits to the project, tracking partner reports by following up various actions, and disseminating information to CFRP staff.

The incumbent will work closely with the DRC staff in the Kakuma office to exchange information and support project delivery.

Key Responsibilities:

Team / Consortium Support

· Ensure timely and accurate execution of the day-to-day CFRP project requirements by ensuring project master work plans are followed, handling information requests and inquiries, advising visitors, scheduling meetings, and complete project documentation, among other related tasks

· Support the Project Coordinator in coordinating activities including trainings, kick-off and program review meetings, field visits, and internally and externally organized workshops. This role will also include taking meeting notes for those meetings/workshops attended, preparation of materials for programmatic meetings, and compilation and distribution of meeting minutes and relevant information about CFRP

· Communicate with implementing partners as advised by the Project Coordinator

· Organize and coordinate visits by partners, county government authorities, country teams or headquarter staff

· Liaise regularly with staff in other departments, field offices, consultants, partners, and other external contacts to ensure effective information flow and timely actions

· Maintain an effective filing system to include key correspondence, organization/project reports, financial information and other relevant documents

· Responsible for day-to-day project correspondence, information sharing and filing, ensuring that appropriate follow-up actions are taken for the Project Coordinator

· Maintain records and track the status of the CFRP staff action items

· In liaison with the DRC Finance Department and Area Manager, review financial reports of CFRP team/consortium members and BFUs and communicate management decisions on the same to CFRP partners

· Ensure compliance of financial processes and financial records according to DRC and donor rules, regulations, policies and strategies

Programme Support

· Support project implementation processes as directed by the project coordinator. With support from the M&E and CFRP technical teams, play a focal role in new project inception processes that involves ensuring work plans, budgets, office space, staffing etc. are in place for project start-up activities

· Collection, analysis and presentation of information for identification of areas for support and program formulation/ implementation

· Develop talking points, background, and briefing materials for meetings, publicity, and advocacy in collaboration with the Regional Communications officer in Nairobi

· Ensure that all key program documentation is filed and easily accessible and retrievable

· Monitors and checks project management reports for compliance with activities, expenditures and work plans

· Create and maintain project files, database, and preparation of budget revisions, revision of projects, and project status, determination of unutilized funds, operational and financial closure of a project

· With support from DRC Administrative Unit, make logistical arrangements for program staff and guests, flight bookings and accommodation

Skills & Qualifications:

· A University Degree in Agriculture, Business, Social Sciences or any other related degree

· Minimum 2 years of relevant program and/or administrative experience is required

· Excellent knowledge of Project Management and Support is required

· Experience in the use of computers and office software packages (MS Word, Excel, etc.) and knowledge of spreadsheet and database packages

· Ability to perform a variety of standard tasks related to programs management, including screening and collecting of project documentation, project data entering, preparation of revisions, filing, provision of information

· Flexible, with ability to work handle multiple tasks and meet strict deadlines

· Strong planning, organization and problem solving skills with ability to work hands-on, independently, and within team in a difficult work environment

· Excellent report writing skills in English

· Strong communication (written & spoken) and interpersonal skills

· Ability to work cooperatively with staff from diverse cultures

Previous experience working with an NGO is preferred

Local candidates strongly encouraged to apply

Position Description

Start of Contract: February 2017

Duration: 15 Months (3 month probation)

Reports to: Project Coordinator

General

Commitments: DRC has a Humanitarian Accountability Framework, outlining its global accountability commitments. All staff are required to contribute to the achievement of this framework ( http://www.drc.dk/HAF.4265.0.html ). All DRC staff must be committed to the Red Cross Code of Conduct, as well as the Core Humanitarian Standards.

Posting details: This position is field based and a non-family duty station. Kakuma lies at Safety Level 3.





Project Coordinator

Workplace: Kakuma – Kenya

Contract type: National contract

Background: DRC began operating in Kenya in 2005 with assistance to refugees and displaced communities via implementation of protection and livelihoods activities.

DRC works in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps, as well as in Nairobi and Mombasa to assist urban-based refugees.

In the Kakuma Refugee Camp, (Turkana County), DRC assists refugees throughout East Africa but primarily from South Sudan with protection and livelihoods/self-reliance programs.

Host community members also benefit from DRC activities. Currently there are over 130 DRC staff in the Kenya country program, 21 of whom work in Kakuma.

With funding from the United States, Denmark, the UNHCR, and other donors, DRC will continue to provide both humanitarian assistance and longer-term development support to existing refugees, new arrivals, and the host community in Kakuma and expand activities into the new Kalobeyei settlement area.

Purpose: To coordinate and provide technical oversight in implementation of Community Flood Resilience Project (CFRP) in Kakuma.

The Project Coordinator will directly report to the DRC Area Manager in Kakuma and regularly provide updates to the Team Steering Unit (TSU).

Key Responsibilities

· Spearhead and oversee the implementation of the Community Flood Resilience Project (CFRP) in Kakuma

· Supervise and provide management, leadership and technical support to the CFRP partners in Kakuma

· Represent CFRP in Kakuma and liaise with national and county government authorities as well as international and national NGOs in Kakuma

· Ensure CFRP visibility in Kakuma through sharing of information on CFRP work with stakeholders, attend and participate in community meetings as needed

· Strengthen communication channels and networking with local authorities and any other stakeholders; ensure good relations are maintained

· Review project progress reports with work plans and budget spending and give early recommendations and updates to Team Steering Unit (TSU) on deadlines met and burn rates

· Regularly monitor project implementation, related expenditure, and periodic reporting

· Ensure proper understanding and compliance to donor grant policies by all CFRP partners through constant coaching and mentoring of staff

· Oversee administrative, human resources, logistics, and fiscal management of project operations

· Prepare and submit progress reports and other reporting material to the Area Manager, TSU and other senior staff; assist in preparation of quarterly and bi-annual reports

· Prepare, monitor and review CFRP partner action plans

· Build a united and cohesive team and facilitate staff development through identification of gaps in staff performance and identification of opportunities for staff development

· Ensure, in consultation with finance and logistics assistants – that all local expenditure is accounted for and proper records are kept of all cash movements as per DRC finance and procurement procedures

· Ensure universal standards (CHS, Sphere) are upheld and the project meets DRC accountability framework standards

Reporting Arrangements: The Project / Team coordinator will directly report to Area Manager while discharging his/her duties in Kakuma. The officer will work in closely with Team Steering Unit (TSU) and sector leads.

Personal Specifications

Essential:

· Relevant Bachelor degree level qualification e.g. agriculture, environment, Engineering, International Development, or related field

· Extensive knowledge and exposure to Resilience Programming

· Extensive experience in flood mitigation and dryland agriculture

· At least 5 years of working experience in a similar position involving management as well as technical responsibilities

· Proven leadership, team-building, and management experience

· Proven experience in training using participatory adult learning methodologies in dry land farming and flood management systems

· Excellent report writing and documentation skills in English

· Experience in working in Northern Kenya

· Self-motivated to remain updated with new flood trends and technology, willingness to learn latest resilience techniques

· Ability to form systems and procedures and ensure their adherence

Demonstrated communication and negotiation skills

Local candidates strongly encouraged to apply

Position Description

Date of Employment: February 2017

Duration: 15 Months (3 month probation)

General

Commitments: DRC has a Humanitarian Accountability Framework, outlining its global accountability commitments. All staff are required to contribute to the achievement of this framework ( http://www.drc.dk/HAF.4265.0.html ). All DRC staff must be committed to the Red Cross Code of Conduct, as well as the Core Humanitarian Standards.

Posting details: This position is field based and a non-family duty station. Kakuma lies at Safety Level 3.





M&E Assistant

Workplace: Kakuma – Kenya

Contract type: National contract

Background: The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) is a humanitarian, non-governmental, non-profit organization founded in 1956 that works in more than 35 countries throughout the world.

DRC has been operating in East Africa and Yemen for over a decade, running a combination of livelihood, protection, advocacy and relief programmes. In Kenya, DRC has programme offices in Nairobi, Dadaab, Kakuma and Mombasa.

Purpose: The Monitoring and Evaluation Assistant will work with the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer to monitor progress and evaluate the effectiveness of DRC Kakuma resilience interventions in order to ensure high quality of assistance and continual learning.

Programming activities that this position will monitor include all interventions under the DRC Community Flood Resilience Project (CFRP).

Key Responsibilities

Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting:

· Assist the M&E Officer in developing and implementing monitoring and evaluation plans for the Kakuma programme.

· Assist in planning and conducting data collection for monitoring activities including household surveys, post-distribution monitoring, focus group discussions and post-training follow-up.

· Provide support to the development and review of standard tools for data collection and output/outcome reporting.

· Train and supervise enumerators for specific data collection activities including checking questionnaires for reliability and consistency.

· Support the analysis of qualitative and quantitative data, writing and compiling reports to inform programme development and implementation.

· Ensure timely reporting on monitoring activities in line with project work plans.

· Provide regular verbal and written feedback on field observations and monitoring findings to the Area Manager, Project Coordinator, M&E Officer/Program Development & Grants Manager and other relevant program staff.

· Support Kakuma programme in maintaining and improving compliance with DRC monitoring, evaluation and learning minimum operating procedures (MELMOPs).

· Contribute to the development of case studies, success stories and lessons learned reports to demonstrate the impact of DRC’s work and inform future programming.

· Support the Kakuma accountability focal point in conducting participatory monitoring activities with DRC beneficiaries to get information and feedback on the quality and relevance of assistance.

· Help to identify gaps in information in current reporting and work with the programme staff address these gaps.

Data and Information Management:

· Under the supervision of the M&E Officer, maintain up to date databases and records of outputs/activities and beneficiaries reached in all project locations covered by the field office.

· Support the M&E Officer with the management of data collection technologies. This includes supporting M&E and programme staff to use the relevant technology to carry out planned data collection activities.

· Ensure that monitoring data are available in a timely manner for quality checking by the M&E Officer.

· Support data quality assessments and verification to ensure that all data used for reporting and decision making are as accurate as possible.

Reporting Arrangements: The M&E Assistant reports to the Community Flood Resilience Project (CFRP) Project Coordinator for daily management and to the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (Nairobi-based) for technical management.



Personal Specifications

Essential Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies, Social Studies or other related field and a strong background in Statistics.

· Minimum 3 years’ experience supporting monitoring and evaluation of humanitarian programmes.

· Knowledge and experience in participatory approaches and tools of community planning, monitoring and evaluation.

· Ability to write reports and communication pieces.

· Proficient in written and spoken English.

· Good command of computer programs and applications including SPSS

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills, and demonstrated ability to establish effective working relations with various stakeholders.

· Willingness and capacity to work in the field and travel frequently to project sites

Preferable:

· Experience of working with UN or Non-Governmental Organizations.

· Experience with surveys, research methodologies, qualitative and quantitative research methods, data analysis and sampling techniques.

· Experience with ODK-based applications/software for mobile data collection.

· Understanding of or a desire to learn about environmental issues in semi-arid geographical zones and resilience interventions

General

Commitments: DRC has a Humanitarian Accountability Framework, outlining its global accountability commitments. All staff are required to contribute to the achievement of this framework ( http://www.drc.dk/HAF.4265.0.html ). All DRC staff must be committed to the Red Cross Code of Conduct, as well as the Core Humanitarian Standards.

Posting details: This position is field based and a non-family duty station. Kakuma lies at Safety Level 2. For every 8 weeks spent in the region, DRC allows a staff member 5 days of Rest and Relaxation (R&R) (This is exclusive of 2 travel days).

Application Details:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications which should include a 1-page cover letter clearly stating their motivation and qualifications and a CV.

Applications should include contact details of three professional referees who have supervised the candidate in the last five years. One referee must be the applicant’s most recent manager.

Only applications that address the stipulated duties and meet the required qualifications will be considered.

under Vacancies or CLICK HERE to apply directly. Applications should be sent no later than: 26th January, 2017. We only accept applications sent via our online-application form on www.drc.ngo under Vacancies orto apply directly. Applications should be sent no later than: 26th January, 2017.

If you have questions or are facing problems with the online application process, please contact job@drc.dk

Danish Refugee Council does not charge any kind of fee at any stage of the recruitment process nor does it use recruitment agents.

Danish Demining Group (DDG) is widely recognised as provider of efficient and community-oriented solutions to human security problems caused by landmines and other explosive remnants of war as well as small arms and light weapons.

DDG is part of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), which is a humanitarian, non-governmental, non-profit organisation founded in 1956 that works in more than 35 countries throughout the world. We are the largest humanitarian NGO in Denmark and consistently ranked as one of the world’s best NGOs according to Global_Geneva.

We fulfil our mandate by providing direct assistance to conflict-affected populations – refugees, internally displaced people and host communities in the conflict areas of the world. We also advocate on behalf of conflict-affected populations globally on the basis of humanitarian principles and the Human Rights Declaration. Our work and long-term strategies are guided by our five core values: Humanitarian approach – Respect – Independence & neutrality – Inclusion – Honesty & transparency.