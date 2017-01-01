NGO Jobs and Vacancies - ILRI

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Communications and Knowledge Sharing Specialist to work across the Africa RISING (Africa Research in Sustainable Intensification for the Next Generation) Program and support the component projects, each of which has its own dedicated communications staff.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Full-time

Africa Rising Project

ILRI works with partners worldwide to enhance the roles that livestock play in food security and poverty alleviation, principally in Africa and Asia.

The outcomes of these research partnerships help people in developing countries keep their farm animals’ alive and productive, increase and sustain their livestock and farm productivity, find profitable markets for their animal products, and reduce the risk of livestock-related diseases

ILRI is a not-for-profit institution with a staff of about 700 and in 2017, an operating budget of about USD83 million. ILRI is a CGIAR research centre working for a food-secure future.

ILRI has its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, a principal campus in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and offices in other countries in East, West and Southern Africa and in South, Southeast and East Asia

The Position: The Africa RISING Communications and Knowledge Sharing Specialist will seek to generate and draw value from the collective program-wide activities, supporting learning and exchange, developing specialist strategic partnerships, and helping to guide and channel knowledge generated through the program for widest application and use.

Responsibilities

· Give strategic leadership to communications and knowledge sharing across the Program

· Design and facilitate innovative communications support to help achieve the Program’s scaling and dissemination objectives

· Produce synthetic knowledge and communications products for the Program as a whole

· Link up with strategic partners and supporting effective engagement

· Lead program-level external communications and awareness , media relations, etc

· Act as a communications point of contact for USAID; ensuring that Program and project outputs reach vital USAID audiences

· Convene and support Program-level learning and science events

· Support and guide Program-level communities of practice

· Work with the various communications people in the projects to ensure consistent and complementary approaches and products

· Support other program-level activities and engagements as needed.

· Maintain close links with the wider Communications and Knowledge Management groups of the partners, and the donor, to ensure that all communications activities align with Feed the Future, USAID, CGIAR goals and requirements.

· Participate in a Community of Practice of all Communication Specialists in ILRI

Requirements

· Master’s degree in a relevant discipline e.g. communications, agriculture, development, journalism, development communications, innovation systems, ICT or development

· 7 years’ experience in research or development communications or related areas

· Strong outcome focus on ways that knowledge and communications contribute to the Program’s goals to get research into use

· Good knowledge and practical experience of different approaches and ways to take research to end users, with partners

· Expertise with ICT and media applications and tools in rural innovation and knowledge systems

· Self-motivated, able to work independently in a small team and across different locations

· Strong record of innovation, creativity and problem solving

· Excellent interpersonal and team interaction skills and capacities, ideally in multicultural environments

· High digital literacy: standard office applications, virtual sharing and collaboration platforms, social media and publishing.

Post location: The position is based at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Position level: The position level is 4C

Duration: 3 years with the possibility of renewal, contingent upon individual performance and continued funding.

Benefits: ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes 15% Pension, Medical insurance, Life insurance and allowances for: Education, Housing, Relocation, Home leave, Annual holiday entitlement of 30 days + public holidays.

How to apply:

CLICK HERE to send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking on the “Apply Now” tab above before 12 February 2016. The position title and reference number: CKSS/01/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter. Applicants shouldto send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking on the “Apply Now” tab above before 12 February 2016. The position title and reference number: CKSS/01/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.









The Position: The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit an ICT Endpoint Officer who will be a member of Information and Communication Technology team in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

General: ILRI works with partners worldwide to enhance the roles that livestock play in food security and poverty alleviation, principally in Africa and Asia.

The outcomes of these research partnerships help people in developing countries keep their farm animal alive and productive, increase and sustain their livestock and farm productivity, find profitable markets for their animal products, and reduce the risk of livestock-related diseases.

A member of the CGIAR Consortium working for a food-secure future, ILRI has its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, a principal campus in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and offices in other countries in East, West and Southern Africa (Mali, Mozambique and Nigeria) and in South Asia (India and Sri Lanka), Southeast Asia (Laos, Thailand and Vietnam) and East Asia (China).

Job Purpose: The ICT Endpoint Officer maintains, monitors and supports systems in a global environment.

The incumbent in this role works on multiple projects as a project team member or a team lead and performs troubleshooting for moderately complex hardware, operating system software and network problems.

Administration:

· Manages user access to, systems, servers, and files;

· Administers the set-up of new profiles, creates and updates access permissions and maintains user accounts;

· Installs, configures and maintains system hardware and software components;

· Maintains tracking and configuration documentation and plans;

· Determines if inactive accounts should be deleted;

· Administers Storage Area Network (SAN).

Performance Monitoring:

· Prepares performance and control reports;

· Performs capacity workload modeling and availability analysis for a variety of platforms and environment;

· Monitors system-operating capacity in terms of disk space, tape storage, memory and CPU utilization;

· Determines the required course of action to improve performance and escalates when appropriate;

· Develops, maintains, recommends, documents and supports tools and backend utilities to provide capacity planning management.

Computer Operations:

· Operates computer hardware systems and related peripheral equipment;

· Monitors systems on a 24×7 schedule;

· Analyzes job processes and recommends improvements;

· Performs maintenance procedures;

· Validates input and output data for completeness and accuracy;

· Analyzes job processes and recommends improvements;

· Reviews historical data for trend analysis.

Production Support:

· Provides Level 2 production support;

· Troubleshoots escalated problems by analyzing root causes and evaluating multiple options;

· Researches, analyzes and implements software or hardware changes to rectify any problems;

· Seeks technical assistance or escalates problem, when necessary.

Maintenance:

· Performs routine maintenance tasks for infrastructure systems such as backups, patch management and hot fixes;

· Monitors health of systems and provides appropriate recommendations, when required.

Continuous Improvements:

· Analyzes and reports on operational metrics to understand performance and to ensure success in process improvements.

Security:

· Works with IT Security, where needed, in investigations and/or audits of systems;

· Analyzes audit trails to detect systematic security violations;

· Reports security issues when appropriate;

· Adheres to security requirements.

Service Level Agreements (SLAs):

· Monitors production, outputs, and services to ensure that SLA’s, and other quality metrics, are being met.

Business Continuity:

· Administers archival activities such as installing, upgrading, configuring, and scheduling and monitoring, jobs;

· Performs data image archiving;

· Performs off-site storage procedures;

· Verifies that system backups run successfully.

Policies, Procedures and Standards:

· Adheres to policies, procedures and standards.

Project Planning:

· Leads short-term project planning efforts with team members.

Technical Requirements:

· Works with systems engineers to understand technical requirements.

Research and Evaluation:

· Assists in the evaluation of future technologies and makes recommendations.

Documentation/User Guides:

· Documents new or modified functions, modules and test activities/results according to specified guidelines and on selected media.

Communications/Consultation:

· Supports and participates in the formal reporting of project status.

Testing:

· Develops test cases and files;

· Conducts testing to ensure requirements are met;

· Validates test results;

· Provides feedback on test results.

Academic and professional qualifications:

Education:

· Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science or related field

· Certifications appropriate to the platforms being administered

Experience:

· At least five years of relevant work experience.

· Requires strong knowledge and experience with multiple system environments, servers, and storage devices.

Skills:

· Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Duty Station: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Grade: 2C

Minimum Base Salary: Birr 16,619 (Negotiable depending on experience, skill and salary history of the candidate).

Terms of appointment: This is a Nationally Recruited Staff (NRS) position, initial appointment is for three years with the possibility of renewal, contingent upon individual performance and the availability of funding. The ILRI remuneration package for nationally recruited staff in Ethiopia includes very competitive salary and benefits such as life and medical insurance, offshore pension plan, etc.

Applications: CLICK HERE to provide a cover letter and curriculum vitae; names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to be included in the curriculum vitae. The position and reference number: REF: IEO/01/2017 should be clearly indicated in the subject line of the cover letter. All applications to be submitted online on our recruitment portal: http://ilri.simplicant.com/ on or before 24 January 2017. Applicants shouldto provide a cover letter and curriculum vitae; names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to be included in the curriculum vitae. The position and reference number: REF: IEO/01/2017 should be clearly indicated in the subject line of the cover letter. All applications to be submitted online on our recruitment portal: http://ilri.simplicant.com/ on or before 24 January 2017.





The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Post-Doctoral Fellow – Molecular Biology / Virology to assist in generating new vaccine candidates for African swine fever using gene editing and reverse genetics.

Nairobi, Kenya

Full-time

Animal Bioscience

ILRI works with partners worldwide to enhance the roles that livestock play in food security and poverty alleviation, principally in Africa and Asia.

The outcomes of these research partnerships help people in developing countries keep their farm animals’ alive and productive, increase and sustain their livestock and farm productivity, find profitable markets for their animal products, and reduce the risk of livestock-related diseases

ILRI is a not-for-profit institution with a staff of about 700 and in 2017, an operating budget of about USD83 million. ILRI is a CGIAR research centre working for a food-secure future.

ILRI has its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, a principal campus in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and offices in other countries in East, West and Southern Africa and in South, Southeast and East Asia

The Position: The Animal and Human Health research program in the Bioscience directorate at ILRI has an exciting position for a post-doctoral scientist in molecular biology / virology who will be a key member of a team working on the swine disease African swine fever (ASF), which is caused by the DNA virus ASFV.

The goal of the team is to develop an attenuated vaccine for the control of ASF. We seek a scientist with a solid experience in molecular biology and virology, and preferably also in vaccinology, to join a new project with partners and collaborators from the USA and Germany.

The successful candidate will be involved in developing new attenuated vaccine candidates using the CRISPR-Cas technology and synthetic biology approaches for the same. In a second funding phase (after the first 2 years), vaccine candidates will be tested for immune responses, safety and protection in animals.

Responsibilities:

· To establish the CRISPR-Cas technology for gene editing of African swine fever virus and host cells

· Participate in the development of a reverse genetics system for synthetic ASF viral genomes

· Make stable transfected cell lines

· Test vaccine candidates in vitro for growth kinetics and other traits

· Design/perform animal experiments for assessing immunogenicity/safety of modified viral vaccine candidates (only phase II, dependent on further funding)

· Supervision of a 6 months fellow / technician

· Writing of publications

Requirements:

· PhD in Biological Sciences

· Track record of publications as first author (new PhD’s may not have published their work yet).

· At least 3 years of relevant work experience prior attaining the PhD.

Post location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya

Position level: Post-doctoral level

Duration: The position is on a 2 year fixed term contract with the possibility of 2 more years subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding.

Benefits: ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package, which includes medical insurance, life insurance and allowances for: education, housing, home leave, and annual holiday entitlement of 30 days + public holidays.

Applications:

CLICK HERE to send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the role and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development through our recruitment portal by clicking on the “Apply Now” tab, above before 17 February 2017. The position title and reference number: PD/MBV/01/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the online application. Applicants shouldto send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the role and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development through our recruitment portal by clicking on the “Apply Now” tab, above before 17 February 2017. The position title and reference number: PD/MBV/01/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the online application.

We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Those who had applied for the

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.

To find out more about ILRI visit our website at http://www.ilri.org

To find out more about working at ILRI visit our website at http://www.ilri.org/ilricrowd/

ILRI is an equal opportunity employer.