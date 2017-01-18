NGO Jobs and Vacancies - AFIDEP

Knowledge Translation Officer (GHC Fellowship Malawi) - Nationally recruited



Organization: African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP)



Location: Lilongwe, Malawi



Eligible Citizenship: Malawi



Application Code: M01-Nat



Job Function: Knowledge Management, Research



Issue Area: Health Systems Strengthening / Healthcare Access

Position Overview: The Knowledge Translation Officer (KTO) will work closely with AFIDEP staff on the population change and sustainable development initiatives, health systems strengthening projects, or communications and knowledge management teams, or a combination depending on individual interests.





The position mainly entails carrying out research, generating and synthesising knowledge, identifying gaps and opportunities; and providing evidence and practical solutions that can enable policymakers to address inequalities and barriers to access in delivery of population, sustainable development, and health programmes and interventions.



Responsibilities

Coordinate the implementation of research projects including data collection and collation, data analysis, and systematic evidence and policy reviews

Promote application of research findings in decision-making processes at national, regional, and international levels

Write critical research reports

Contribute to capacity building and knowledge generation/synthesis activities

Contribute to proposal writing

Develop and disseminate policy-oriented advocacy materials

Desired Skills and Experience



Items indicated with an asterisk (*) are required

Bachelor’s degree in public health, population studies, economics, communications sciences, social sciences, or related field*

Preferred: Master’s degree in above fields

Strong qualitative and/or quantitative research skills*

Demonstrated excellent writing and communication skills in English*

Minimum of three years of relevant experience in research; programme management; knowledge translation; policy engagement, including scientific writing, synthesising and translating research evidence into outputs that are usable by policymakers; developing policy-oriented advocacy materials; and monitoring and evaluation of policies and programmes

Relevant training in research and policy analysis work

A track record in coordinating research programmes and partnerships

Understanding of key policies and stakeholders in the field of development, specifically population, health and communications in Malawi

Demonstrated experience in use of scientific software (Endnote, SPSS, Stata, Nvivo) for data analysis and management

Analytical and critical thinking

Additional official language such as French is an added advantage

Ability to work with minimal supervision, results-oriented

Strong accountability and attention to detail

Excellent organisational skills and ability to work under pressure

Fellowship Logistics



During the fellowship year, all fellows are provided with:

A living stipend of $650/month

Housing and utilities

Health insurance

A professional development grant of $600

An award of $1500 upon successful completion of the fellowship year

Travel costs covered to and from placement site, training and retreats

*Note: The living stipend and the completion award may be paid out in USD or local currency, as determined by the placement organisation.



Living and Working in Malawi: Fellows are provided with basic housing and a utilities stipend during the fellowship year. GHC coordinates housing for fellows in shared apartments or houses that meet GHC's safety standards.





Fellows at AFIDEP will be housed in Lilongwe, an urban city and capital of Malawi. National fellows have the option to remain in their own housing and receive a supplemental housing stipend.



How to Apply





http://ghcorps.org/fellows/apply-to-be-a-fellow/application/ To apply to this position click here:









Knowledge Translation Officer (GHC Fellowship Malawi) - Internationally recruited



Organization: African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP)



Location: Lilongwe, Malawi



Eligible Citizenship: USA



Application Code: M01-Int



Job Function: Knowledge Management, Research



Issue Area: Health Systems Strengthening / Healthcare Access

Position Overview: The Knowledge Translation Officer (KTO) will work closely with AFIDEP staff on the population change and sustainable development initiatives, health systems strengthening projects, or communications and knowledge management teams, or a combination depending on individual interests.





The position mainly entails carrying out research, generating and synthesising knowledge, identifying gaps and opportunities; and providing evidence and practical solutions that can enable policymakers to address inequalities and barriers to access in delivery of population, sustainable development, and health programmes and interventions.



Responsibilities

Coordinate the implementation of research projects including data collection and collation, data analysis, and systematic evidence and policy reviews

Promote application of research findings in decision-making processes at national, regional, and international levels

Write critical research reports

Contribute to capacity building and knowledge generation/synthesis activities

Contribute to proposal writing

Develop and disseminate policy-oriented advocacy materials

Desired Skills and Experience



Items indicated with an asterisk (*) are required

Bachelor’s degree in public health, population studies, economics, communications sciences, social sciences, or related field*

Preferred: Master’s degree in above fields

Strong qualitative and/or quantitative research skills*

Demonstrated excellent writing and communication skills in English*

Minimum of three years of relevant experience in research; program management; knowledge translation; policy engagement, including scientific writing, synthesising and translating research evidence into outputs that are usable by policymakers; developing policy-oriented advocacy materials; and monitoring and evaluation of policies and programmes

Relevant training in research and policy analysis work

A track record in coordinating research programmes and partnerships

Understanding of key policies and stakeholders in the field of development, specifically population, health and communications

Demonstrated experience in use of scientific software (Endnote, SPSS, Stata, Nvivo) for data analysis and management

Analytical and critical thinking

Additional official language such as French is an added advantage

Ability to work with minimal supervision, results-oriented

Strong accountability and attention to detail

Excellent organisational skills and ability to work under pressure

Fellowship Logistics

During the fellowship year, all fellows are provided with:

A living stipend of $650/month

Housing and utilities

Health insurance

A professional development grant of $600

An award of $1500 upon successful completion of the fellowship year

Travel costs covered to and from placement site, training and retreats

*Note: The living stipend and the completion award may be paid out in USD or local currency, as determined by the placement organisation.



Living and Working in Malawi: Fellows are provided with basic housing and a utilities stipend during the fellowship year. GHC coordinates housing for fellows in shared apartments or houses that meet GHC's safety standards.





Fellows at AFIDEP will be housed in Lilongwe, an urban city and capital of Malawi.



How to Apply





http://ghcorps.org/fellows/apply-to-be-a-fellow/application/

To apply to this position click here: