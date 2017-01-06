NGO Job in Kenya - MSF Switzerland (Many Vacancies)Jobs and Careers 12:32
Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa
Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension
MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.
In partnership & collaboration with the Mombasa County Government / Department of Health, MSFCH implements ‘Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.
The objective of the activities is to increase access to quality maternal & neonatal health care services to contribute in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.
Main purpose: To support the development, implementation, supervision & maintenance of an infection control program to contribute to the quality of care and safety of patients, caretakers and staff.
To work in close collaboration with the Water, Hygiene and Sanitation (WHS) Supervisor and the Midwife Activity Manager and the Midwife Supervisor.
Main Tasks include, but not limited to:
1. Maintain and support the implementation of the standard precautions in health structures in all departments (sterilization, laundry and kitchen are included), in collaboration with each service activity manager or supervisor.
Main Tasks include, but not limited to:
The standard precautions include:
- Use of personal
protective equipment (PPE)
- Hand Hygiene
- Prevention of
accidental exposure to body fluids
- Safe and appropriate
treatment of re-usable medical devices (including ensuring the correct
procedures/protocols for sterilization and laundry are followed)
- Waste management
(waste segregation inside the structure)
- Cleaning and
disinfection of surfaces and environment
- Respiratory hygiene
- Individual hygiene
for staff, caretakers and patients
2. Implement and monitor adherence to additional precautions for air, droplet and contact transmissible diseases when indicated, and in close collaboration with logistic team
- Based on a given
patient-diagnosis: evaluate the need for additional precautions in
collaboration with the medical team and act accordingly
- Support the
implementation of isolation measures promptly when necessary
3. Implement correct ‘clean and dirty flows’ inside the health facility as planned. It includes the flow of staff, visitors, patients, caretakers; equipment and materials; linen; and food. Ensure that environmental standards in the facility are respected (for example bed spacing, number of hand washing stations etc.) in close collaboration with logistic team
4. Ensure adherence to aseptic care techniques
5. Ensure adherence to the correct use of antiseptics, disinfectants and detergents
6. Performs technical supervision and gives support to the staff (sterilization, laundry, HP and kitchen are included) for IPC related issues
- Organise training
and coaching for all staff
- Perform audits on
regular basis
7. Check the consumption and the quality of IPC material and equipment, including cleaning materiel and equipment, PPE, etc.
8. Participate in the Infection Control Committee (Hygiene committee) and follow up the Infection Control Action Plan:
- Participate and
support development of an infection control plan in collaboration with the
Infection Control Committee
- Monitor the
implementation of the infection control action plan
9. Ensure with the hospital Logistics, and WHS Supervisor that the following essential requirements are available in the health structure:
- Water supply,
quality and quantity
- Solid waste and
waste water treatment/disposal
- Latrines and shower
facilities
- Dead bodies
management - Vector control
- Medical waste
management
- Kitchen and laundry
10. Meeting and reporting:
- Report any
irregularities to MAM or IPC managers or PMR
- Participate in
project meetings as necessary
- Produce report with
information & recommendations for the monthly medical reporting
- Performs monitoring
of IPC activities using existing tools such as audits, checklist,
surveillance etc.
Specificities of the position:
Supervision: 1 (and more as context evolves) Sterilization Technician(s)
Specific objectives and activities linked to the context:
- Responsible for
packing and autoclaving of autoclavable instruments and other materials
according to MSF protocols and autoclave manufacturers’ instructions, as
well as in coordination with the Biomed responsible, the upkeep and
maintenance of the sterilization room, autoclave, related materials and
supplies.
- In collaboration
with the MWAM and Admin, participate in the testing, interviewing and
hiring of the Sterilization Technician(s).Directly responsible for the
training, supervision and evaluation of the Sterilization Technician(s).
- Oversee the timely
rotation of sterilized packs (oldest date used first; expired dates
removed from usable supply) and materials.
Requirements:
- Nurse or midwife (or
equivalent) diploma
- Preferable: Previous
experience working with MSF or other NGOs
- Experience in OT or
Intensive Care Unit is an asset
- Mission language
essential, local language desirable
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents before 6th January 2017, to http://uhired.me/e/job-preview/71
Job Title: Clinical Officer (Anesthetist)
Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa
Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension
Main Tasks include, but not limited to:
- Ensure the
implementation and standardization of MSF clinical policies, tools, and
hygiene protocols in order to minimize clinical risks and to granting
quality of patient care management.
- Promote and maintain
confidentiality regarding all patient cases and records
- Implement diagnose,
prescription and prevention procedures that fall under the scope of
his/her competencies applying medical knowledge, asking appropriate
questions to patients and following protocols in force as well as using
laboratory services when necessary, in order to ensure a correct
implementation of the medical treatments and to refer patients when
appropriate.
- Participate in the
planning and supervising, in close coordination with other supervisors,
the HR processes (sizing, staff shifts, recruitment, training, evaluation,
development and communication) of the team in order to ensure both the
sizing and the amount of knowledge required, improve people triage
capabilities, their motivation and commitment and their active
participation in teaching the targeted population on therapeutic and
preventive protocols.
- Carry out first aid
care and treatment according to protocols in case of an emergency in order
to reduce mortality rates
- Record in individual
patient’s card and registration books all medical activities (drugs
prescribed, lab results, vaccination status, epidemiological activity,
doses, etc) performed keeping data traceability in order to ensure
patients treatment continuity.
- Participate in data
collecting and reporting when required
- Know and implement
Patient Therapeutic Education (PTE), i.e. keeping contact with all
patients, providing them information regarding their health state and
responding to their questions.
- Know and promote the
proper application of Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) Kit and Sexually
Gender Based Violence (SGBV) protocol.
- Perform
consultations to patients due to undergo surgery, evaluating the risks of
operating in collaboration with the surgeon/Medical officer, checking that
patients authorize their operations in writing, providing them with
appropriate information on their illness and treatments, and deciding on
what type of anaesthetics to be used, in order to collaborate in setting
everything up before surgery.
- Evaluate the risk of
operating in collaboration with the Surgeon Doctor.
- Carry-out all
anaesthetics related activities during surgery, according to the
procedures set before-hand by the doctor anaesthetist (if any); to
collaborate in patient’s adequate anaesthetized state and safety during
the process.
- Prepare beforehand
the drugs, material, and equipment required.
- Administer and
maintain anaesthetics following the rules of hygiene and asepsis in force.
- Monitor patients
throughout the whole intervention.
- Provide post-operative
care, including immediate post-operative surveillance in the recovery room
(ensuring patient’s recovery of consciousness and setting analgesic
protocol) and special patients present in the intensive care unit, to
adapt the prescriptions (hydric resuscitation, anti-biotherapies,
analgesics), with special focus on patient’s pain relief, during the
stabilization and recovery process.
- Do round
consultations with the Surgeon/ Medical officer once or twice a day,
discussing therapeutic orientations with the department manager, renewing
prescriptions and ensuring they are followed and systematically evaluating
patients’ pain to adapt prescriptions and/or therapies for their relief.
- Implement and follow
at all times hygiene rules, procedures and protocols, as well as look
after the integrity of anesthesia material (decontamination,
sterilization, storage conditions, etc.) and other equipment, in order to
ensure the safety and protection of patients and other staff. Know
accidental blood exposure policy and procedure and implements them when
necessary.
- Carry out all
pharmacy related activities (stock control, station’s re-stocking,
inventories, expired drugs, etc.) and other equipment of anaesthetic ward,
doing special follow-up of narcotics and sedatives (register,
consumptions, empty phials, etc.), ensuring enough stock-up and the good
functioning to carry-out the medical activities. Draw up pharmacy orders
according to needs.
- Collaborate with
other departments within the project (responding to accident emergency
department requests, intervening in support of other services when needed,
etc.), to support the overall MSF project with his/her expertise and
capabilities.
- Carry out
administrative procedures and documents (fill in of patients files, forms,
statistics, data base, etc.), to have updated and correct information
about the day-to-day activities.
- In collaboration
with the Surgeon/ medical officer Doctor, carry out quantitative
surgical-anaesthesia data collection, draw up and send out reports for the
monthly follow up of peri-surgical mortality and for the quality of
anaesthesia/pain management and informs immediately the direct supervisor
in the event of medical error.
- Support other
medical services whenever needed, particularly accident and emergency
department and midwifery and obstetrics team in the maternity department
(especially to resuscitate newborns).
- Reference person for
pain problems within the health facility.
- When applicable
train other medical staff.
Requirements
Education: Essential clinical officer diploma/ Medicine Diploma with valid registration.
Experience: Desirable previous clinical supervision experience of at least one year, Essential, 2 years of relevant OT working experience
Languages: English Essential, local language desirable.
Knowledge: Desirable computer literacy
Competencies
- Result
- Teamwork
- Flexibility
- Commitment
- Stress management
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job/69 before 6th January 2017.
Job Title: Nurse (Triage)
Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa
Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension
Main Tasks include, but not limited to:
- Ensure the
implementation and standardization of MSF clinical policies, tools, and
hygiene protocols in order to minimize clinical risks and to granting
quality of patient care management.
- Promote and maintain
confidentiality regarding all patient cases and records
- Implement diagnose,
prescription and prevention procedures that fall under the scope of
his/her competencies applying medical knowledge, asking appropriate
questions to patients and following protocols in force as well as using
laboratory services when necessary, in order to ensure a correct
implementation of the medical treatments and to refer patients when
appropriate.
- Participate in the
planning and supervising, in close coordination with other supervisors,
the HR processes (sizing, staff shifts, recruitment, training, evaluation,
development and communication) of the team in order to ensure both the
sizing and the amount of knowledge required, improve people triage
capabilities, their motivation and commitment and their active
participation in teaching the targeted population on therapeutic and
preventive protocols.
- Carry out first aid
care and treatment according to protocols in case of an emergency in order
to reduce mortality rates
- Record in individual
patient’s card and registration books all medical activities (drugs
prescribed, lab results, vaccination status, epidemiological activity,
doses, etc) performed keeping data traceability in order to ensure
patients treatment continuity.
- Participate in data
collecting and reporting when required
- Know and implement
Patient Therapeutic Education (PTE), i.e. keeping contact with all
patients, providing them information regarding their health state and
responding to their questions.
- Know and promote the
proper application of Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) Kit and Sexually
Gender Based Violence (SGBV) protocol.
- Perform
consultations to patients due to undergo surgery, evaluating the risks of
operating in collaboration with the surgeon/Medical officer, checking that
patients authorize their operations in writing, providing them with
appropriate information on their illness and treatments, and deciding on
what type of anaesthetics to be used, in order to collaborate in setting
everything up before surgery.
- Evaluate the risk of
operating in collaboration with the Surgeon Doctor.
- Carry-out all
anaesthetics related activities during surgery, according to the
procedures set before-hand by the doctor anaesthetist (if any); to
collaborate in patient’s adequate anaesthetized state and safety during
the process.
- Prepare beforehand
the drugs, material, and equipment required.
- Administer and
maintain anaesthetics following the rules of hygiene and asepsis in force.
- Monitor patients
throughout the whole intervention.
- Provide
post-operative care, including immediate post-operative surveillance in
the recovery room (ensuring patient’s recovery of consciousness and
setting analgesic protocol) and special patients present in the intensive
care unit, to adapt the prescriptions (hydric resuscitation,
anti-biotherapies, analgesics), with special focus on patient’s pain
relief, during the stabilization and recovery process.
- Do round
consultations with the Surgeon/ Medical officer once or twice a day,
discussing therapeutic orientations with the department manager, renewing
prescriptions and ensuring they are followed and systematically evaluating
patients’ pain to adapt prescriptions and/or therapies for their relief.
- Implement and follow
at all times hygiene rules, procedures and protocols, as well as look
after the integrity of anesthesia material (decontamination,
sterilization, storage conditions, etc.) and other equipment, in order to
ensure the safety and protection of patients and other staff. Know
accidental blood exposure policy and procedure and implements them when
necessary.
- Carry out all
pharmacy related activities (stock control, station’s re-stocking,
inventories, expired drugs, etc.) and other equipment of anaesthetic ward,
doing special follow-up of narcotics and sedatives (register,
consumptions, empty phials, etc.), ensuring enough stock-up and the good
functioning to carry-out the medical activities. Draw up pharmacy orders
according to needs.
- Collaborate with
other departments within the project (responding to accident emergency
department requests, intervening in support of other services when needed,
etc.), to support the overall MSF project with his/her expertise and
capabilities.
- Carry out
administrative procedures and documents (fill in of patients files, forms,
statistics, data base, etc.), to have updated and correct information
about the day-to-day activities.
- In collaboration
with the Surgeon/ medical officer Doctor, carry out quantitative
surgical-anaesthesia data collection, draw up and send out reports for the
monthly follow up of peri-surgical mortality and for the quality of
anaesthesia/pain management and informs immediately the direct supervisor
in the event of medical error.
- Support other
medical services whenever needed, particularly accident and emergency
department and midwifery and obstetrics team in the maternity department
(especially to resuscitate newborns).
- Reference person for
pain problems within the health facility.
- When applicable
train other medical staff.
Requirements
Education: Essential clinical officer diploma/ Medicine Diploma with valid registration.
Experience: Desirable previous clinical supervision experience of at least one year, Essential, 2 years of relevant OT working experience
Languages: English Essential, local language desirable.
Knowledge: Desirable computer literacy
Competencies
- Result
- Teamwork
- Flexibility
- Commitment
- Stress management
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job-preview/74 before 6th January 2017.
Job Title: Nurse or Midwife(Experience in Obstetric and Neonatal Health care)
Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa
Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension
Main Tasks include, but not limited to:
- Ensure the
implementation and continuity of antenatal and postnatal care, family
planning, emergency obstetrical and neonatal care in accordance with
MoH/MSF Reproductive Core Package of Activities and reinforce the
implementation of standardised protocols.
- Properly follow up
of all newborn babies from delivery until discharge, informing mothers and
relatives about importance of breast feeding, vaccination and possible
complications resulting from harmful traditional practices
- Ensure patients’
right to privacy and confidentiality is respected
- Assess the
feasibility for referral of pregnant women for medical evacuation and/or
complicated delivery
- Ensure hygiene and
sterilization criteria are met according to standard specifications
- Guarantee a regular
and ongoing supply of drugs and equipment required for maternity
activities (including monitoring/consumption control/ordering)
- Ensure that
administrative procedures of admissions and hospitalizations comply with
the MoH/MSF protocols, as well as verify patients are properly informed
and receive the documents required.
- Participate in the
organisation of the ward in collaboration with other midwifes and the
maternity ward supervisor.
- Ensure transfer of
relevant information to the next shift team.
Requirements:
- Diploma in any of
the following disciplines: Kenya Registered Community, Health Nursing,
Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenya Registered Midwifery, or Kenya Registered
Nursing/Midwifery from a recognized institution
- Registration
Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya
- Valid practicing
license from Nursing Council of Kenya
- Minimum of 2 years’
experience as nurse or midwife with experience in obstetric care.
- Strong interpersonal
skills, strong initiative, flexible, able to handle complex assignments
with proactive attitude, punctuality, reliability and commitment
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job-preview/73 before 6th January 2017.
Job Title: Lab Technician
Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa
Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension
Main Tasks include, but not limited to:
- According to the
medical prescription, perform laboratory exams (serology, hematology,
biochemistry, bacteriology, parasitology, according to context), with the
appropriate techniques, and according to standard protocols approved
by DoH
- Provide information
to the relevant persons (ward/doctors/nurse according to context) about
the results, respecting confidentiality
- Always ensure that
sample results are correctly reported and clerical errors are avoided
- Ensure a good
reporting and registration of the analysis done and their results in order
to keep a written track of activity and to be able to write regular report
- Make sure quality
controls are done regularly: internal and external
- Carry out sample
collection when needed
- Perform, with utmost
care, serological and compatibility tests for blood transfusion
- Know and apply
hygiene protocols (for individual and collective protection). Carry out
cleaning and tidying up of the laboratory. Ensure briefing of cleaning
persons on biohazards
- Ensure proper sample
disposal according to highest international infection prevention
standards
- Manage and organise
efficiently the laboratory equipment and supply: orders, stock follow-up,
storage conditions, inventory, follow-up of expired reagents and kits and
their proper disposal
- He/she is
responsible of equipment maintenance including automatic instrument calibration
Requirements
Education: Essential clinical officer diploma/ Medicine Diploma with valid registration.
Experience: Desirable previous clinical supervision experience of at least one year, For OCA: Essential, 2 years of relevant OT working experience
Languages: English Essential, local language desirable.
Knowledge: Desirable computer literacy
Competencies
- Result
- Teamwork
- Flexibility
- Commitment
- Stress management
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job/72 before 6th January 2017.
Job Title:Sterilization Technician (2)
Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa
Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension
Main Tasks include, but not limited to:
- Know and strictly
apply all specific sterilization and hygiene protocols and security rules.
Proactively seek for advice and clarifications from the functional
supervisor in case of doubt about the specific protocol or procedure to
follow in each specific case.
- Maintain clean and
disinfected the work environment allocated to his/her position applying
the specific protocols and using the tools and equipment provided:
1. Clean all instruments in the sterilization solution as directed.
2. Place instruments into the sterilizer and operate at the correct time as instructed.
3. Ensure a clean and safe working environment.
4. Ensure a reserve of 0.1% and 0.5% chlorine solution at all time
- Maintain clean and
organized the sterilization area/room and equipment
1. Recognize all instruments as per the provided diagrams
2. Organize all instruments for packaging
3. Pack the instruments according to the sets as directed by the supervisor
4. Label all sets correctly with the expiry date clearly indicated
5. Cycle packs to unit(s) based on soonest to expire.
6. Maintain sterilization tag log book for each autoclave cycle.
7. Perform regular routine inventory/consumption and ordering in conjunction with supply and/or pharmacy for materials and supplies
8. arrange instruments according to their expiration date, etc)
- Deliver the
instruments to the different wards or departments.
- Collect and evacuate
waste produced during sterilization process and by medical structures to
the designated site, empty out dustbins as often as necessary to ensure an
efficient quality of care and safe environment.
- Report any repair or
maintenance work needed related to sterilization to the supervisor, as well
as any relevant information related to his/her responsibilities.
- Ensure availability
of sterilized instruments and material, and draw up orders for on-going
needs.
- Ensure there are
adequate packs sterilized for night, weekend and holiday shifts
- Keep good record of
all instruments in sterilization and report any missing instrument to the
supervisor.
- Clean the Autoclave
by removing the lime deposit using water and vinegar, once per month
Requirements:
- Literacy (reading
and writing). Internally trained by MSF desirable (MSF will train before
starting). OT training desirable.
- Previous experience
in relevant positions desirable. .
- Local language and
Mission language essential.
- Results, Teamwork,
Flexibility, Commitment, Stress Management, Service
- Literacy (reading
and writing). Internally trained by MSF desirable (MSF will train before
starting). OT training desirable.
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://www.uhired.me/e/job/58 before 6th January 2017.
Job Title:Operation Theatre Nurse (OT)
Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa
Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension
Main Tasks include, but not limited to:
- Ensure the
preparation of the material and equipment (checking the quantity and
quality), in the OT and carry-out the reception, transport of the patient
from the preparation room to the OT and ensuring his/her
installation for surgery.
- Assist the surgeon
and anaesthetist during the operation, anticipating their needs, in order
to facilitate their job and helping throughout the whole process.
- Checks vital
parameters of the patient with the nurse anaesthetist
- Organize the
patient’s transport and installation from the operating theatre to the
recovery room and carry-out and/or supervise all the post-operative
activities (used material collection, OT’s cleaning and disinfection,
resetting all equipment and material back), in order to prepare the OT for
next surgical intervention or any emergency.
- Implement and
follow-up the hygiene, sterilization, asepsis and disinfection protocols
and procedures at all times, in pre, during and post-operative activities,
in order to ensure the patient and staff’s safety conditions. I.e. waste
containers availability, sharps container, checking no material or needles
remain in the surgical towels, placing instruments into soak container,
take instruments/linen to sterilization unit, etc.).
- Supervise and train
the nurse-aids and cleaners while in the OT in following all appropriate
protocols and procedures, in order to ensure the quality of the healthcare
given to patients. and train NS where applicable
- Control all
equipment and material stock to be used in the OT (carrying out
inventories, checking its quality and its functioning, storage conditions,
doing follow-up of expired drugs, etc.), in order to ensure an efficient
and rationale use of material resources while preventing damage and
deterioration.
- Carry-out and
supervise administrative procedures and documents (check identity of
patient and his/her consent for the operation, fill in patients files,
forms, statistics, quantitative surgical data collection, etc.), and
report any problematic situations and cases arising, in order to have
updated and correct information about the day-to-day activity and ensuring
proper transfer of information.
- Participate in data
and reporting
- Intervene in support
of other services whenever needed and work particularly in
close collaboration with the accident, emergency department
and with obstetrics.
- Be able to both
scrub and circulate in the OT, following strictly MSF guidelines of
sterile technique/surgical asepsis.
- Provide
post-operative care of surgical patients in collaboration with the
CO anaesthetist including patient care from reception from OT to
transfer to ward, following strictly the MSF guidelines for post-operative
care.
- Restock and organize
the OT between cases, ensuring all supplies and biomedical equipment are
present and functioning and arranged such that the theatre is ready to be
used without delay in emergent cases.
- Flexibility to
assist in other areas (Maternity, ANC, FP, Neonatal, post-op, etc.)
during times when no surgical cases are scheduled or running.
Requirements:
Education: Nursing diploma with specialisation as a theatre nurse essential.
Experience:
- Desirable 2 years OT
experience.
- Having worked
in MSF or other NGO’s and in developing countries is desirable.
- Experience as a
Midwife and/or neonatal ICU nurse highly desirable.
- Cesarian section
experience also desired.
Languages: Local language essential and mission language essential.
Competences: Results, teamwork, flexibility, commitment, service
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job-preview/75
before 6th January 2017.
Job Title: Medical Doctor
Location: Likoni, sub county of Mombasa
Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension
Main Tasks include, but not limited to:
- Apply medical
knowledge and skills to diagnosis and prevention. Carry out outpatient and
inpatient consultations, prescribing the necessary treatment respecting
MSF protocols.
- Keep the patient
and/or his/her family informed about the illness and provide appropriate
explanations about the treatment to follow, checking they have understood?
- Follow up the
evolution of the hospitalized/IPD patients, through daily visits,
consultations and examinations, prescribing the necessary treatment
following MSF protocols, deciding whether they can be discharged or
transferred to other departments – in collaboration with other doctors-
and informing their family about the patient’s evolution.
- Check and control
the rational distribution of medicines and equipment under his/her responsibility
and take care of the quality, disinfection and sterilization of the
medical material. Assure general compliance with standing hygiene
standards.
- Participate in the
collection and analysis of epidemiological data, checking its validity and
informing the line manager or project coordinator about any problem or
complication of the patients’ illness, medical error and monitors the
proper functioning of the department, equipment or material.
- Ensure ongoing
training of the medical/paramedical multidisciplinary team in order to
optimize the quality of care.
- Knows and ensures
all MSF medical protocols are followed and implemented, checking universal
precautions are followed at all times and reducing bio-hazard risks and
improving infection control.
- Ensure professional
confidentiality is respected.
- Manage the team
under his/her direct responsibility according to MSF HR policies and
procedures, supervising their performance, organizing and scheduling
shifts and rotations, directly participating in emergencies and on calls
if necessary.
- Ensure activities in
the reproductive health and new born unit are organized. Support /
collaborate with the midwife in charge of department in the management of
obstetric emergencies or other obstetric problems.
- Responsible of the
care and treatment of pregnant mothers (including ANC-PNC-FP high risk
clinic ) ,Gynae patients and neonates in NBU and maternity ward by
ensuring Daily ward rounds & routine reviews in Maternity ward and NBU
is done.
- Perform basic
procedures like MVA, assist the nurses during difficult deliveries,
perform C/S as soon as it is necessary etc.
- In coordination with
the maternity supervisor, conduct the High risk clinic and ensure a follow
up strategy is in place with the outreach team CHW / TBA s visits all High
risk mothers and remind them of the danger signs.
- Ensure on the job
Training of Clinical officers and midwife/nurses working in the
department on management of pregnancy complications, neonatal care
and conduct CME at least once in a month in collaboration with hospital
director &/Nursing activity manager.
- Examine and treat
all SGBV cases in a confidential manner and be responsible for the P3
forms for the SGBV cases.
- Actively participate
in the projects quality of care activities such as CMEs, case reviews,
Mortality audits & rational prescription audits.
- Perform any other
duties assigned by the supervisor.
Requirements
Education: Medical Doctor Degree
Experience: 2 year experience minimum as a Medical Doctor or in clinical work (can be within medical training),post-registration experience in Public Health , obs and gynae, paediatrics, AE, infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS/STDs, TB, general practice, general medicine or minor surgery.
Languages: English and local language essential.
Knowledge: Essential computer literacy (word, excel)
Competences:
- People Management
- Commitment
- Flexibility
- Results
- Teamwork
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job-preview/70 before 6th January 2017.
