NGO Job in Kenya - MSF Switzerland (Many Vacancies)

3. Implement correct ‘clean and dirty flows’ inside the health facility as planned. It includes the flow of staff, visitors, patients, caretakers; equipment and materials; linen; and food. Ensure that environmental standards in the facility are respected (for example bed spacing, number of hand washing stations etc.) in close collaboration with logistic team4. Ensure adherence to aseptic care techniques5. Ensure adherence to the correct use of antiseptics, disinfectants and detergents6. Performs technical supervision and gives support to the staff (sterilization, laundry, HP and kitchen are included) for IPC related issues