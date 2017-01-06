NGO Job in Kenya - MSF Switzerland (Many Vacancies)

Job Title: Infection Control Officer (1)



Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa



Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension





MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.





In partnership & collaboration with the Mombasa County Government / Department of Health, MSFCH implements ‘Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.





The objective of the activities is to increase access to quality maternal & neonatal health care services to contribute in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.



Main purpose: To support the development, implementation, supervision & maintenance of an infection control program to contribute to the quality of care and safety of patients, caretakers and staff.



To work in close collaboration with the Water, Hygiene and Sanitation (WHS) Supervisor and the Midwife Activity Manager and the Midwife Supervisor.



Main Tasks include, but not limited to:



1. Maintain and support the implementation of the standard precautions in health structures in all departments (sterilization, laundry and kitchen are included), in collaboration with each service activity manager or supervisor.



The standard precautions include:

Use of personal protective equipment (PPE)

Hand Hygiene

Prevention of accidental exposure to body fluids

Safe and appropriate treatment of re-usable medical devices (including ensuring the correct procedures/protocols for sterilization and laundry are followed)

Waste management (waste segregation inside the structure)

Cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and environment

Respiratory hygiene

Individual hygiene for staff, caretakers and patients

2. Implement and monitor adherence to additional precautions for air, droplet and contact transmissible diseases when indicated, and in close collaboration with logistic team

Based on a given patient-diagnosis: evaluate the need for additional precautions in collaboration with the medical team and act accordingly

Support the implementation of isolation measures promptly when necessary

3. Implement correct ‘clean and dirty flows’ inside the health facility as planned. It includes the flow of staff, visitors, patients, caretakers; equipment and materials; linen; and food. Ensure that environmental standards in the facility are respected (for example bed spacing, number of hand washing stations etc.) in close collaboration with logistic team



4. Ensure adherence to aseptic care techniques



5. Ensure adherence to the correct use of antiseptics, disinfectants and detergents



6. Performs technical supervision and gives support to the staff (sterilization, laundry, HP and kitchen are included) for IPC related issues

Organise training and coaching for all staff

Perform audits on regular basis

7. Check the consumption and the quality of IPC material and equipment, including cleaning materiel and equipment, PPE, etc.



8. Participate in the Infection Control Committee (Hygiene committee) and follow up the Infection Control Action Plan:

Participate and support development of an infection control plan in collaboration with the Infection Control Committee

Monitor the implementation of the infection control action plan

9. Ensure with the hospital Logistics, and WHS Supervisor that the following essential requirements are available in the health structure:

Water supply, quality and quantity

Solid waste and waste water treatment/disposal

Latrines and shower facilities

Dead bodies management - Vector control

Medical waste management

Kitchen and laundry

10. Meeting and reporting:

Report any irregularities to MAM or IPC managers or PMR

Participate in project meetings as necessary

Produce report with information & recommendations for the monthly medical reporting

Performs monitoring of IPC activities using existing tools such as audits, checklist, surveillance etc.

Specificities of the position:



Supervision: 1 (and more as context evolves) Sterilization Technician(s)



Specific objectives and activities linked to the context:

Responsible for packing and autoclaving of autoclavable instruments and other materials according to MSF protocols and autoclave manufacturers’ instructions, as well as in coordination with the Biomed responsible, the upkeep and maintenance of the sterilization room, autoclave, related materials and supplies.

In collaboration with the MWAM and Admin, participate in the testing, interviewing and hiring of the Sterilization Technician(s).Directly responsible for the training, supervision and evaluation of the Sterilization Technician(s).

Oversee the timely rotation of sterilized packs (oldest date used first; expired dates removed from usable supply) and materials.

Requirements:

Nurse or midwife (or equivalent) diploma

Preferable: Previous experience working with MSF or other NGOs

Experience in OT or Intensive Care Unit is an asset

Mission language essential, local language desirable

How to Apply



If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents before 6th January 2017, to http://uhired.me/e/job-preview/71 If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents before 6th January 2017, to









Job Title: Clinical Officer (Anesthetist)



Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa



Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension





MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.









In partnership & collaboration with the Mombasa County Government / Department of Health, MSFCH implements ‘Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.





The objective of the activities is to increase access to quality maternal & neonatal health care services to contribute in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.



Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

Ensure the implementation and standardization of MSF clinical policies, tools, and hygiene protocols in order to minimize clinical risks and to granting quality of patient care management.

Promote and maintain confidentiality regarding all patient cases and records

Implement diagnose, prescription and prevention procedures that fall under the scope of his/her competencies applying medical knowledge, asking appropriate questions to patients and following protocols in force as well as using laboratory services when necessary, in order to ensure a correct implementation of the medical treatments and to refer patients when appropriate.

Participate in the planning and supervising, in close coordination with other supervisors, the HR processes (sizing, staff shifts, recruitment, training, evaluation, development and communication) of the team in order to ensure both the sizing and the amount of knowledge required, improve people triage capabilities, their motivation and commitment and their active participation in teaching the targeted population on therapeutic and preventive protocols.

Carry out first aid care and treatment according to protocols in case of an emergency in order to reduce mortality rates

Record in individual patient’s card and registration books all medical activities (drugs prescribed, lab results, vaccination status, epidemiological activity, doses, etc) performed keeping data traceability in order to ensure patients treatment continuity.

Participate in data collecting and reporting when required

Know and implement Patient Therapeutic Education (PTE), i.e. keeping contact with all patients, providing them information regarding their health state and responding to their questions.

Know and promote the proper application of Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) Kit and Sexually Gender Based Violence (SGBV) protocol.

Perform consultations to patients due to undergo surgery, evaluating the risks of operating in collaboration with the surgeon/Medical officer, checking that patients authorize their operations in writing, providing them with appropriate information on their illness and treatments, and deciding on what type of anaesthetics to be used, in order to collaborate in setting everything up before surgery.

Evaluate the risk of operating in collaboration with the Surgeon Doctor.

Carry-out all anaesthetics related activities during surgery, according to the procedures set before-hand by the doctor anaesthetist (if any); to collaborate in patient’s adequate anaesthetized state and safety during the process.

Prepare beforehand the drugs, material, and equipment required.

Administer and maintain anaesthetics following the rules of hygiene and asepsis in force.

Monitor patients throughout the whole intervention.

Provide post-operative care, including immediate post-operative surveillance in the recovery room (ensuring patient’s recovery of consciousness and setting analgesic protocol) and special patients present in the intensive care unit, to adapt the prescriptions (hydric resuscitation, anti-biotherapies, analgesics), with special focus on patient’s pain relief, during the stabilization and recovery process.

Do round consultations with the Surgeon/ Medical officer once or twice a day, discussing therapeutic orientations with the department manager, renewing prescriptions and ensuring they are followed and systematically evaluating patients’ pain to adapt prescriptions and/or therapies for their relief.

Implement and follow at all times hygiene rules, procedures and protocols, as well as look after the integrity of anesthesia material (decontamination, sterilization, storage conditions, etc.) and other equipment, in order to ensure the safety and protection of patients and other staff. Know accidental blood exposure policy and procedure and implements them when necessary.

Carry out all pharmacy related activities (stock control, station’s re-stocking, inventories, expired drugs, etc.) and other equipment of anaesthetic ward, doing special follow-up of narcotics and sedatives (register, consumptions, empty phials, etc.), ensuring enough stock-up and the good functioning to carry-out the medical activities. Draw up pharmacy orders according to needs.

Collaborate with other departments within the project (responding to accident emergency department requests, intervening in support of other services when needed, etc.), to support the overall MSF project with his/her expertise and capabilities.

Carry out administrative procedures and documents (fill in of patients files, forms, statistics, data base, etc.), to have updated and correct information about the day-to-day activities.

In collaboration with the Surgeon/ medical officer Doctor, carry out quantitative surgical-anaesthesia data collection, draw up and send out reports for the monthly follow up of peri-surgical mortality and for the quality of anaesthesia/pain management and informs immediately the direct supervisor in the event of medical error.

Support other medical services whenever needed, particularly accident and emergency department and midwifery and obstetrics team in the maternity department (especially to resuscitate newborns).

Reference person for pain problems within the health facility.

When applicable train other medical staff.

Requirements



Education: Essential clinical officer diploma/ Medicine Diploma with valid registration.



Experience: Desirable previous clinical supervision experience of at least one year, Essential, 2 years of relevant OT working experience



Languages: English Essential, local language desirable.



Knowledge: Desirable computer literacy



Competencies

Result

Teamwork

Flexibility

Commitment

Stress management

How to Apply



If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job/69 before 6th January 2017. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents tobefore 6th January 2017.









Job Title: Nurse (Triage)



Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa



Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension





MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.









In partnership & collaboration with the Mombasa County Government / Department of Health, MSFCH implements ‘Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.





The objective of the activities is to increase access to quality maternal & neonatal health care services to contribute in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.



Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

Ensure the implementation and standardization of MSF clinical policies, tools, and hygiene protocols in order to minimize clinical risks and to granting quality of patient care management.

Promote and maintain confidentiality regarding all patient cases and records

Implement diagnose, prescription and prevention procedures that fall under the scope of his/her competencies applying medical knowledge, asking appropriate questions to patients and following protocols in force as well as using laboratory services when necessary, in order to ensure a correct implementation of the medical treatments and to refer patients when appropriate.

Participate in the planning and supervising, in close coordination with other supervisors, the HR processes (sizing, staff shifts, recruitment, training, evaluation, development and communication) of the team in order to ensure both the sizing and the amount of knowledge required, improve people triage capabilities, their motivation and commitment and their active participation in teaching the targeted population on therapeutic and preventive protocols.

Carry out first aid care and treatment according to protocols in case of an emergency in order to reduce mortality rates

Record in individual patient’s card and registration books all medical activities (drugs prescribed, lab results, vaccination status, epidemiological activity, doses, etc) performed keeping data traceability in order to ensure patients treatment continuity.

Participate in data collecting and reporting when required

Know and implement Patient Therapeutic Education (PTE), i.e. keeping contact with all patients, providing them information regarding their health state and responding to their questions.

Know and promote the proper application of Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) Kit and Sexually Gender Based Violence (SGBV) protocol.

Perform consultations to patients due to undergo surgery, evaluating the risks of operating in collaboration with the surgeon/Medical officer, checking that patients authorize their operations in writing, providing them with appropriate information on their illness and treatments, and deciding on what type of anaesthetics to be used, in order to collaborate in setting everything up before surgery.

Evaluate the risk of operating in collaboration with the Surgeon Doctor.

Carry-out all anaesthetics related activities during surgery, according to the procedures set before-hand by the doctor anaesthetist (if any); to collaborate in patient’s adequate anaesthetized state and safety during the process.

Prepare beforehand the drugs, material, and equipment required.

Administer and maintain anaesthetics following the rules of hygiene and asepsis in force.

Monitor patients throughout the whole intervention.

Provide post-operative care, including immediate post-operative surveillance in the recovery room (ensuring patient’s recovery of consciousness and setting analgesic protocol) and special patients present in the intensive care unit, to adapt the prescriptions (hydric resuscitation, anti-biotherapies, analgesics), with special focus on patient’s pain relief, during the stabilization and recovery process.

Do round consultations with the Surgeon/ Medical officer once or twice a day, discussing therapeutic orientations with the department manager, renewing prescriptions and ensuring they are followed and systematically evaluating patients’ pain to adapt prescriptions and/or therapies for their relief.

Implement and follow at all times hygiene rules, procedures and protocols, as well as look after the integrity of anesthesia material (decontamination, sterilization, storage conditions, etc.) and other equipment, in order to ensure the safety and protection of patients and other staff. Know accidental blood exposure policy and procedure and implements them when necessary.

Carry out all pharmacy related activities (stock control, station’s re-stocking, inventories, expired drugs, etc.) and other equipment of anaesthetic ward, doing special follow-up of narcotics and sedatives (register, consumptions, empty phials, etc.), ensuring enough stock-up and the good functioning to carry-out the medical activities. Draw up pharmacy orders according to needs.

Collaborate with other departments within the project (responding to accident emergency department requests, intervening in support of other services when needed, etc.), to support the overall MSF project with his/her expertise and capabilities.

Carry out administrative procedures and documents (fill in of patients files, forms, statistics, data base, etc.), to have updated and correct information about the day-to-day activities.

In collaboration with the Surgeon/ medical officer Doctor, carry out quantitative surgical-anaesthesia data collection, draw up and send out reports for the monthly follow up of peri-surgical mortality and for the quality of anaesthesia/pain management and informs immediately the direct supervisor in the event of medical error.

Support other medical services whenever needed, particularly accident and emergency department and midwifery and obstetrics team in the maternity department (especially to resuscitate newborns).

Reference person for pain problems within the health facility.

When applicable train other medical staff.

Requirements



Education: Essential clinical officer diploma/ Medicine Diploma with valid registration.



Experience: Desirable previous clinical supervision experience of at least one year, Essential, 2 years of relevant OT working experience



Languages: English Essential, local language desirable.



Knowledge: Desirable computer literacy



Competencies

Result

Teamwork

Flexibility

Commitment

Stress management

How to Apply



If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job-preview/74 before 6th January 2017. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents tobefore 6th January 2017.









Job Title: Nurse or Midwife (Experience in Obstetric and Neonatal Health care)



Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa



Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension





MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.









In partnership & collaboration with the Mombasa County Government / Department of Health, MSFCH implements ‘Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.





The objective of the activities is to increase access to quality maternal & neonatal health care services to contribute in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.



Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

Ensure the implementation and continuity of antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, emergency obstetrical and neonatal care in accordance with MoH/MSF Reproductive Core Package of Activities and reinforce the implementation of standardised protocols.

Properly follow up of all newborn babies from delivery until discharge, informing mothers and relatives about importance of breast feeding, vaccination and possible complications resulting from harmful traditional practices

Ensure patients’ right to privacy and confidentiality is respected

Assess the feasibility for referral of pregnant women for medical evacuation and/or complicated delivery

Ensure hygiene and sterilization criteria are met according to standard specifications

Guarantee a regular and ongoing supply of drugs and equipment required for maternity activities (including monitoring/consumption control/ordering)

Ensure that administrative procedures of admissions and hospitalizations comply with the MoH/MSF protocols, as well as verify patients are properly informed and receive the documents required.

Participate in the organisation of the ward in collaboration with other midwifes and the maternity ward supervisor.

Ensure transfer of relevant information to the next shift team.

Requirements:

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Kenya Registered Community, Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenya Registered Midwifery, or Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery from a recognized institution

Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya

Valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as nurse or midwife with experience in obstetric care.

Strong interpersonal skills, strong initiative, flexible, able to handle complex assignments with proactive attitude, punctuality, reliability and commitment

How to Apply



If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to before 6th January 2017. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job-preview/73 before 6th January 2017.









Job Title: Lab Technician



Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa



Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension





MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.









In partnership & collaboration with the Mombasa County Government / Department of Health, MSFCH implements ‘Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.





The objective of the activities is to increase access to quality maternal & neonatal health care services to contribute in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.



Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

According to the medical prescription, perform laboratory exams (serology, hematology, biochemistry, bacteriology, parasitology, according to context), with the appropriate techniques, and according to standard protocols approved by DoH

Provide information to the relevant persons (ward/doctors/nurse according to context) about the results, respecting confidentiality

Always ensure that sample results are correctly reported and clerical errors are avoided

Ensure a good reporting and registration of the analysis done and their results in order to keep a written track of activity and to be able to write regular report

Make sure quality controls are done regularly: internal and external

Carry out sample collection when needed

Perform, with utmost care, serological and compatibility tests for blood transfusion

Know and apply hygiene protocols (for individual and collective protection). Carry out cleaning and tidying up of the laboratory. Ensure briefing of cleaning persons on biohazards

Ensure proper sample disposal according to highest international infection prevention standards

Manage and organise efficiently the laboratory equipment and supply: orders, stock follow-up, storage conditions, inventory, follow-up of expired reagents and kits and their proper disposal

He/she is responsible of equipment maintenance including automatic instrument calibration

Requirements



Education: Essential clinical officer diploma/ Medicine Diploma with valid registration.



Experience: Desirable previous clinical supervision experience of at least one year, For OCA: Essential, 2 years of relevant OT working experience



Languages: English Essential, local language desirable.



Knowledge: Desirable computer literacy



Competencies

Result

Teamwork

Flexibility

Commitment

Stress management

How to Apply



If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/e/job/72 before 6th January 2017. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents tobefore 6th January 2017.









Job Title: Sterilization Technician (2)



Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa



Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension





MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.









In partnership & collaboration with the Mombasa County Government / Department of Health, MSFCH implements ‘Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.





The objective of the activities is to increase access to quality maternal & neonatal health care services to contribute in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.

Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

Know and strictly apply all specific sterilization and hygiene protocols and security rules. Proactively seek for advice and clarifications from the functional supervisor in case of doubt about the specific protocol or procedure to follow in each specific case.

Maintain clean and disinfected the work environment allocated to his/her position applying the specific protocols and using the tools and equipment provided:

1. Clean all instruments in the sterilization solution as directed.

2. Place instruments into the sterilizer and operate at the correct time as instructed.

3. Ensure a clean and safe working environment.

4. Ensure a reserve of 0.1% and 0.5% chlorine solution at all time

Maintain clean and organized the sterilization area/room and equipment

1. Recognize all instruments as per the provided diagrams

2. Organize all instruments for packaging

3. Pack the instruments according to the sets as directed by the supervisor

4. Label all sets correctly with the expiry date clearly indicated

5. Cycle packs to unit(s) based on soonest to expire.

6. Maintain sterilization tag log book for each autoclave cycle.

7. Perform regular routine inventory/consumption and ordering in conjunction with supply and/or pharmacy for materials and supplies

8. arrange instruments according to their expiration date, etc)

Deliver the instruments to the different wards or departments.

Collect and evacuate waste produced during sterilization process and by medical structures to the designated site, empty out dustbins as often as necessary to ensure an efficient quality of care and safe environment.

Report any repair or maintenance work needed related to sterilization to the supervisor, as well as any relevant information related to his/her responsibilities.

Ensure availability of sterilized instruments and material, and draw up orders for on-going needs.

Ensure there are adequate packs sterilized for night, weekend and holiday shifts

Keep good record of all instruments in sterilization and report any missing instrument to the supervisor.

Clean the Autoclave by removing the lime deposit using water and vinegar, once per month

Requirements:

Literacy (reading and writing). Internally trained by MSF desirable (MSF will train before starting). OT training desirable.

Previous experience in relevant positions desirable. .

Local language and Mission language essential.

Results, Teamwork, Flexibility, Commitment, Stress Management, Service

Literacy (reading and writing). Internally trained by MSF desirable (MSF will train before starting). OT training desirable.

How to Apply



If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://www.uhired.me/e/job/58 before 6th January 2017. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents tobefore 6th January 2017.









Job Title: Operation Theatre Nurse (OT)



Location: Likoni sub county of Mombasa



Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension





MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.









In partnership & collaboration with the Mombasa County Government / Department of Health, MSFCH implements ‘Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.





The objective of the activities is to increase access to quality maternal & neonatal health care services to contribute in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.



Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

Ensure the preparation of the material and equipment (checking the quantity and quality), in the OT and carry-out the reception, transport of the patient from the preparation room to the OT and ensuring his/her installation for surgery.

Assist the surgeon and anaesthetist during the operation, anticipating their needs, in order to facilitate their job and helping throughout the whole process.

Checks vital parameters of the patient with the nurse anaesthetist

Organize the patient’s transport and installation from the operating theatre to the recovery room and carry-out and/or supervise all the post-operative activities (used material collection, OT’s cleaning and disinfection, resetting all equipment and material back), in order to prepare the OT for next surgical intervention or any emergency.

Implement and follow-up the hygiene, sterilization, asepsis and disinfection protocols and procedures at all times, in pre, during and post-operative activities, in order to ensure the patient and staff’s safety conditions. I.e. waste containers availability, sharps container, checking no material or needles remain in the surgical towels, placing instruments into soak container, take instruments/linen to sterilization unit, etc.).

Supervise and train the nurse-aids and cleaners while in the OT in following all appropriate protocols and procedures, in order to ensure the quality of the healthcare given to patients. and train NS where applicable

Control all equipment and material stock to be used in the OT (carrying out inventories, checking its quality and its functioning, storage conditions, doing follow-up of expired drugs, etc.), in order to ensure an efficient and rationale use of material resources while preventing damage and deterioration.

Carry-out and supervise administrative procedures and documents (check identity of patient and his/her consent for the operation, fill in patients files, forms, statistics, quantitative surgical data collection, etc.), and report any problematic situations and cases arising, in order to have updated and correct information about the day-to-day activity and ensuring proper transfer of information.

Participate in data and reporting

Intervene in support of other services whenever needed and work particularly in close collaboration with the accident, emergency department and with obstetrics.

Be able to both scrub and circulate in the OT, following strictly MSF guidelines of sterile technique/surgical asepsis.

Provide post-operative care of surgical patients in collaboration with the CO anaesthetist including patient care from reception from OT to transfer to ward, following strictly the MSF guidelines for post-operative care.

Restock and organize the OT between cases, ensuring all supplies and biomedical equipment are present and functioning and arranged such that the theatre is ready to be used without delay in emergent cases.

Flexibility to assist in other areas (Maternity, ANC, FP, Neonatal, post-op, etc.) during times when no surgical cases are scheduled or running.

Requirements:



Education: Nursing diploma with specialisation as a theatre nurse essential.



Experience:

Desirable 2 years OT experience.

Having worked in MSF or other NGO’s and in developing countries is desirable.

Experience as a Midwife and/or neonatal ICU nurse highly desirable.

Cesarian section experience also desired.

Languages: Local language essential and mission language essential.



Competences: Results, teamwork, flexibility, commitment, service



How to Apply





http://uhired.me/e/job-preview/75

before 6th January 2017. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents tobefore 6th January 2017.









Job Title: Medical Doctor



Location: Likoni, sub county of Mombasa



Length of contract: 3 months probationary contract with possibility of extension





MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.









In partnership & collaboration with the Mombasa County Government / Department of Health, MSFCH implements ‘Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.





The objective of the activities is to increase access to quality maternal & neonatal health care services to contribute in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.





Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

Apply medical knowledge and skills to diagnosis and prevention. Carry out outpatient and inpatient consultations, prescribing the necessary treatment respecting MSF protocols.

Keep the patient and/or his/her family informed about the illness and provide appropriate explanations about the treatment to follow, checking they have understood?

Follow up the evolution of the hospitalized/IPD patients, through daily visits, consultations and examinations, prescribing the necessary treatment following MSF protocols, deciding whether they can be discharged or transferred to other departments – in collaboration with other doctors- and informing their family about the patient’s evolution.

Check and control the rational distribution of medicines and equipment under his/her responsibility and take care of the quality, disinfection and sterilization of the medical material. Assure general compliance with standing hygiene standards.

Participate in the collection and analysis of epidemiological data, checking its validity and informing the line manager or project coordinator about any problem or complication of the patients’ illness, medical error and monitors the proper functioning of the department, equipment or material.

Ensure ongoing training of the medical/paramedical multidisciplinary team in order to optimize the quality of care.

Knows and ensures all MSF medical protocols are followed and implemented, checking universal precautions are followed at all times and reducing bio-hazard risks and improving infection control.

Ensure professional confidentiality is respected.

Manage the team under his/her direct responsibility according to MSF HR policies and procedures, supervising their performance, organizing and scheduling shifts and rotations, directly participating in emergencies and on calls if necessary.

Ensure activities in the reproductive health and new born unit are organized. Support / collaborate with the midwife in charge of department in the management of obstetric emergencies or other obstetric problems.

Responsible of the care and treatment of pregnant mothers (including ANC-PNC-FP high risk clinic ) ,Gynae patients and neonates in NBU and maternity ward by ensuring Daily ward rounds & routine reviews in Maternity ward and NBU is done.

Perform basic procedures like MVA, assist the nurses during difficult deliveries, perform C/S as soon as it is necessary etc.

In coordination with the maternity supervisor, conduct the High risk clinic and ensure a follow up strategy is in place with the outreach team CHW / TBA s visits all High risk mothers and remind them of the danger signs.

Ensure on the job Training of Clinical officers and midwife/nurses working in the department on management of pregnancy complications, neonatal care and conduct CME at least once in a month in collaboration with hospital director &/Nursing activity manager.

Examine and treat all SGBV cases in a confidential manner and be responsible for the P3 forms for the SGBV cases.

Actively participate in the projects quality of care activities such as CMEs, case reviews, Mortality audits & rational prescription audits.

Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Requirements



Education: Medical Doctor Degree



Experience: 2 year experience minimum as a Medical Doctor or in clinical work (can be within medical training),post-registration experience in Public Health , obs and gynae, paediatrics, AE, infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS/STDs, TB, general practice, general medicine or minor surgery.

Languages: English and local language essential.



Knowledge: Essential computer literacy (word, excel)



Competences:

People Management

Commitment

Flexibility

Results

Teamwork

How to Apply