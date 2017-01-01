Never seen video! UHURU insults KIKUYUs as he’s heckled in Kiambu! Your dad made us poor

President Uhuru Kenyatta toured Kiambu County on Friday to rally his supporters to register in large numbers as voters to guarantee him victory over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the National Super Alliance (NASA) in the August poll.





Uhuru criss-crossed the populous Kiambu County pulling huge crowds whenever he stopped.





However, things did not go down well for the President in Thika after a group of squatters heckled and booed him.





In a video that surfaced online and which has never been shown anywhere, the visibly angry Kikuyu squatters accused Uhuru’s father, Jomo Kenyatta, of grabbing their land after independence and condemning them to poverty.





However, Uhuru was not amused by the heckles as he turned on the poor landless and insulted them badly with unprintable words.





The President called the squatters fools and rubbish not worth of his attention.





Watch the video below;-



