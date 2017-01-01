Never joke with UHURU! See what he has done to BABU OWINO for supporting RAILA

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:37

Tuesday January 3, 2016 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed a new law that will bar perennial student leaders like University of Nairobi Student leader, Babu Owino, from vying for his re-election.


The father of the nation has assented to the Universities Amendment Act 2016, which disqualifies a student council member from serving for more than two terms.

This means that a student leader will only serve for a year and...

