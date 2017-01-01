Never joke with UHURU! JOHO on the run after insulting UHURU & abandons his Nyali home

Friday January 13, 2017 - Embattled Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho reportedly moved out of his palatial home in Nyali over security concerns.





This comes following the withdrawal of his bodyguards by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for disrespecting the Presidency.





According to Mohammed Khamisi, who now occupies the house and who claims to be Joho’s distant relative, the Mombasa Governor abandoned the house 6 days ago after his bodyguards were withdrawn.





Yesterday, Khamisi kicked out police officers sent by the Government to guard Joho, saying the Mombasa Governor no longer lives there.





“I do not need any guards since I have my own private guards from a security firm. I am Joho’s distant relative and I am the new tenant. I now occupy this house. I do not plan to take any action but ask whoever is responsible for the security tell them I am not in need,” Khamisi told the officers as he kicked them out.





Joho’s Communication Director, Richard Chacha, confirmed the Governor had moved out of his Nyali home.





“The AP guards went to the wrong house and that’s where they have been since Monday night. The Governor shifted some days back. He has already hired another team for his new house,” said Chacha.





The Kenyan DAILY POST