NDOA ZINA SHIDA! Confession of a Kenyan MAN whose WIFE is denying him S£X.

Thursday, 12 January 2017 - A s3xually starved man is crying out because his wife has been denying him conjugal rights.





The man claims that after his wife gave birth to a second baby, their s3x life is messed up.





She comes to bed late hours after watching Afro Sinema and is no longer satisfying his manly needs.





He needs advice from you guys.





This is how he cried out on social media.