NASA was my idea - ABDUBA DIDA says and reveals that MUDAVADI and RAILA stole it

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Tunza Party leader, Abduba Dida, has accused Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, of stealing his idea of forming the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Addressing journalists at his office in Nairobi on Tuesday , Dida revealed that NASA was his brainchild which he shared with Musalia Mudavadi who eventually short-changed him.





"By the way, many Kenyans associate NASA with Mudavadi but it is my brainchild. I suggested NASA to Mudavadi but the subsequent meetings that were to follow alihepa nayo (He ran with it) that is how Kenyans are very cunning," said Dida.





The outspoken politician also re-affirmed that he will vie for the Presidency in the August poll.





"Currently I am here from a minor community telling Kenyans I am vying for the Presidency because of democracy," said Dida.





He said he will vie under the Tunza Coalition which has several interested partners.



