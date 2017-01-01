NASA shaking State House as RUTO confesses to KALENJINs that RAILA may beat them

..could jeopardize President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chances of getting re-elected.





Ruto begged Kalenjins to register in large numbers to help Jubilee retain power, warning that the Opposition will treat them badly it wins elections.





He lamented that whereas there are at least 300, 000 unregistered voters in the county, only 5, 000 had turned out to register in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.





“Political parties win General Election through numbers but why do you want to send Jubilee to a political war with the Opposition without the necessary support.”





“Chiefs must ensure that those who require IDs are issued with the documents immediately to ensure we beat NASA,” Ruto begged.





