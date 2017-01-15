NASA is the lion that will eat Jubilee! RAILA told to disband CORD or forget Presidency (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - This is a rallying call to the Opposition to set aside their personal interests and unite under the National Super Alliance (NASA) if they hope to remove Jubilee from power.





NASA, a brain child of Amani National Coalition (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, will give President Uhuru and DP Ruto a run for their money in the August 8 General Election if the Opposition unite and front one candidate to face the incumbent.





However, some CORD principals seem to be uncomfortable with this idea and this is good news to Jubilee who have already hit the ground running campaigning for a second term.





This guy gives his two cents why CORD should be disbanded and embrace NASA.





Watch the video below.



