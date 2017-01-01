NASA is a dead horse as RUTO also dumps RAILA at the last minute - Baba didn’t see it coming

Thursday January 12, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto left former Prime Minister Raila Odinga disappointed and everyone guessing after he failed to turn up for the launch of the National Super Alliance (NASA) at Bomas of Kenya, which he has been so much associated with.





Ruto failed to show up despite earlier indications that he may be available for the launch of the much talked about NASA, which the Opposition will use to topple President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, from power.





Speaker after..



