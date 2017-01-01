NASA is a coalition of losers and have already lost! RUTO mocks RAILA after NASA launch

The Kenyan DAILY POST 08:10

Thursday January 12, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed the National Super Alliance (NASA), which was launched yesterday at Bomas of Kenya by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Nick Salat saying the coalition is doomed to fail.

Ruto termed NASA as a coalition of losers and power hungry individuals who have already lost the August polls just like previous polls saying the Opposition cannot mount any serious threat to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

According to...

