NASA faces 1st test as MUTULA KILONZO/OMAR HASSAN reveal why UHURU may still win

Friday January 13, 2017 - Members of Parliament allied to the newly found National Super Alliance (NASA) have asked their leaders to settle quickly on a joint Presidential candidate to seal the alliance.





The MPs led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, told the Opposition chiefs to devise a method that would prevent a falling-out or else Jubilee will win.





“This is the way to go. If we have to face Jubilee and win, we must be united. This involves coming up with clear methods on how to settle on a Presidential candidate. The earlier the better,” said Mutula.





“The mistrust that emerged among parties after the 2002 election to dislodge KANU, which saw affiliate parties shortchanged, should be avoided. The failed MoUs and agreement not followed should not be repeated,” he added.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Mombasa Senator, Omar Hassan, who asked leaders to settle on the Presidential candidate fast or prepare to lose in the August polls.





“The leaders should reach an agreement very fast and share the deal publicly to avoid falling out in future. This is the true resolve. The leaders’ sacrifice will be the true test of their commitment,” said Omar.





